2018 Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid Priced From $24,950

Just a few weeks ago, we reported about the Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid’s official EPA numbers. Electric range was down a few miles from Hyundai’s original estimates, however, overall range is a whopping 630 miles. Here are the electric range figures courtesy of the 9.9-kWh battery pack:

The IONIQ Plug-In has been delayed a few times, but we expected it to still arrive prior to the end of 2017. We’ve just been waiting on pricing from the automaker. Now we have it direct from the manufacturer’s website:

For comparison, the 2018 Honda Clarity PHEV starts at $33,400. Although it does have more battery-electric range and it’s a midsize car. The compact 2018 Chevrolet Volt comes in at $33,220 and the competing Toyota Prius Prime has a starting price of $27,100.

The IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid includes a long list of popular standard features, including a 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BlueLink, HD Radio, satellite radio, and Bluetooth. It also offers a wealth of active safety features.

Sadly, it’s still not listed under the build-your-own section on Hyundai’s website, so we can’t yet spec one out how we’d like.

We’ve included the full press release below:

2018 Hyundai Ioniq Line-Up Adds Versatile and Efficient Plug-In Hybrid Variant to Hybrid and Electric Models

2018 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid adds another compelling eco-focused offering from the world’s first dedicated vehicle platform to be offered in three electrified powertrains

Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid gives an impressive 29-plus mile all-electric range (119 MPGe and 52 MPG), and more than 650 miles of total range with daily lifestyle flexibility

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 22, 2017 – Hyundai has added the 2018 Plug-in Hybrid model to its popular Ioniq line-up for the 2018 model year, along with new features for Ioniq Hybrid and Electric models. The growing eco-focused Ioniq line-up is the first to offer three distinct electrified powertrains on a single, dedicated vehicle platform. Hyundai’s approach for the Ioniq line delivers an uncompromising design and driving experience coupled with the latest in safety and convenience technologies, making it an appealing choice for a wide range of buyers.

IONIQ LINE-UP – NEW FOR 2018 MODEL YEAR:

New Plug-in Hybrid model available

Paddle shifters available on Hybrid model (SEL and Limited)

Lane Keep Assist function added to Lane Departure Warning (SEL Tech and Limited w/Ultimate package)

New red exterior color available for Hybrid models

Electric model simplified to two trims: Electric and Limited

The new 2018 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid and other models offer a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette with an industry-leading 0.24 Cd derived from carefully designed surfaces. The Ioniq employs efficiency and technology in its design to create both a unique and forward-looking appearance. Throughout the entire development phase, engineers and designers worked closely to ensure that form and function evolved simultaneously in a complementary fashion. Its fluid exterior shape and smooth air flow channels emphasize aerodynamic body lines and design forms.

POWERTRAIN CHOICE

Developed for high energy efficiency without compromising driving performance, every Ioniq powertrain represents a unique and uncompromising solution towards a cleaner means of mobility.

The new 2018 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid provides an all-electric range of more than 29 miles, 119 MPGe in EV mode and 52 MPG in hybrid mode based on EPA estimates, powered by a potent 8.9 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery. The Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid features a new Kappa 1.6L direct-injected Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine with an unsurpassed thermal efficiency of 40 percent and delivering an estimated 104 horsepower and an estimated 109 lb.-ft. of torque. This engine has been specifically tailored to the hybrid application and is combined with a quick-shifting six-speed double-clutch transmission – differentiating Ioniq from its key competitors with a more dynamic and engaging driving experience. The Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid’s estimated 45kW (60 horsepower) electric motor is coupled with a 1.6-liter direct-injected Atkinson four-cylinder Kappa engine. The high-efficiency electric motor can operate at speeds up to 75 MPH and delivers instantaneous torque at low speeds, with available power-assist at higher vehicle speeds.

The Ioniq Hybrid’s electric motor delivers an estimated 32 kW (43 horsepower) with an estimated maximum torque of 125 lb.-ft., powered by a lithium-ion polymer battery with 1.56 kWh capacity. The battery is efficiently positioned under the rear passenger seats. In combination with the 1.6-liter direct-injected engine, Ioniq Hybrid offers a total system output of 139 horsepower while providing low emissions, outstanding efficiency and range. The Ioniq Hybrid Blue model has an EPA-estimated 58 MPG combined rating, the highest rating of any non-plug-in vehicle sold in the U.S. market.

The Ioniq Electric offers pure electric mobility with a 28 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery for an estimated driving range of 124 miles. The electric motor has a maximum output of 88 kW (118 horsepower) and 218 lb.-ft. of torque mated to a single-speed reduction-gear transmission. The Ioniq Electric has an EPA-estimated 136 MPGe rating, the highest efficiency rating of any electric vehicle sold in the U.S. market.

Six-speed dual-clutch transmission

The Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid both feature a six-speed EcoShift® dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which boasts best-in-class transfer efficiency through the use of low-friction bearings and low-viscosity transmission oil, and is able to achieve a unique mix of driving performance and fuel efficiency for a spirited and fun-to-drive character. This is an important differentiator from the majority of other Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid cars that use a Continuously Variable Transmission, which are often criticized as having ‘rubber band-like’ acceleration.

Enhancing the car’s fuel efficiency and dynamic driving characteristics, the driver can select either SPORT or ECO modes. The SPORT function holds lower gears longer and combines power from the engine and electric motor for maximum performance. In ECO mode, the DCT optimizes gear selection for efficiency, upshifting earlier to achieve class-leading fuel economy.

Advanced Battery Technology

Further, the powertrain components were designed to be compact and highly efficient. The combined extra weight of the Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid technology therefore adds minimal weight to the Ioniq, but significantly increases its efficiency. Electric power for the Hybrid and the Plug-in Hybrid, as well as for the Electric, is generated by a permanent magnet synchronous motor whose parts were optimized by reducing the thickness of core components by up to 10 percent and adopting rectangular-section copper wire to decrease core and copper loss. Hyundai uses a lithium-ion polymer battery pack for all Ioniq models which is 20 percent lighter than non-polymer lithium-ion batteries and can be shaped more optimally to the interior than standard cell format batteries. This also provides lower memory sensitivity, excellent charge and discharge efficiency, and outstanding maximum output.

Both efficient packaging and a low center of gravity were taken into consideration as the battery system is located underneath the rear seats so that the passenger cabin and cargo area is uncompromised in the Ioniq Hybrid, offering a total interior volume of an estimated 122.7 cubic feet (more than Toyota Prius). Even the Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid and the Ioniq Electric, despite having larger battery systems, both offer a generous total interior volume of an estimated 119.2 cubic feet.

All Ioniq Electric models are equipped with standard Level-3 DC fast-charging capability. Charging the Ioniq Electric’s lithium-ion polymer battery up to 80 percent only takes about 23 minutes using a SAE Combo Level-3 DC, 100 kW fast-charger. An integrated In-Cable Control Box (ICCB) also allows drivers to charge their Ioniq Electric and Plug-in Hybrid using a standard household electric socket when necessary.

Lightweighting focus

Ioniq sought significant weight reduction targets without compromising fun-to-drive and comfort characteristics. Ioniq uses aluminum in the hood and tailgate, reducing weight by 27 lbs. compared with conventional steel and no measurable disadvantages in noise or vibration. In addition, the lead-acid auxiliary 12V battery found in competitors’ hybrid models has been omitted for the Ioniq Hybrid, resulting in an approximate 26-pound reduction in weight. Lightweighting also extended to less obvious areas like the cargo-screen cover. With higher usage of lightweight components and a more compact build, the cargo-screen cover is about 25-percent lighter than the types used in other Hyundai models.

Driving performance – low- to zero-emission mobility without compromise

Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid feature a sophisticated multi-link rear suspension system with dual lower control arms for agile ride and handling coupled with excellent ride quality. In addition, extensive use of aluminum in front and rear suspension components saves around 22 lbs. of weight compared with conventional materials. A reduction of five lbs. per front lower arm unit saves 13 lbs. at the front suspension, while nearly nine lbs. is reduced at the rear suspension. In addition, the placement of the battery systems below the rear seats provides a lower center of gravity for more responsive handling.

The Ioniq Electric applies a torsion-beam rear axle, providing more space for the 28 kWh lithium-ion polymer batteries, placed below the rear seats. Ioniq’s responsiveness and feedback from the steering system is clear and precise, with a quick steering ratio for an engaging and responsive feel. Braking force is optimized for maximum efficiency from the regenerative braking system, helping Ioniq to maintain a steady state of charge (SOC). Regenerative braking also operates with reduced noise, using a third-generation recuperating stopping system. Regenerative braking force can be adjusted to meet the driver’s preference and driving conditions through steering-column-mounted regenerative brake-level control paddles. An Integrated Brake Assist Unit (iBAU) and Pressure Source Unit (PSU) also contribute to quieter operation. This helps ensure ultra-low friction for maximum energy recuperation and efficiency levels.

Michelin® tires give Ioniq enhanced levels of efficiency, as the car is fitted with low-rolling-resistance tires for 15-, 16- and 17-inch wheels, plus the car’s larger 17-inch wheels (Ioniq Hybrid Limited) are fitted with high-silica tires for better all-around performance. The multi-link suspension system of Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid has been adapted to work most efficiently with low-rolling-resistance tires while minimizing typical tire performance trade-offs.

EXTERIOR DESIGN

In crafting the exterior appearance of Ioniq, Hyundai designers concentrated on its future-focused character, fundamental to its appeal. A fluid exterior shape and natural air flow channels emphasize aerodynamic body lines and surface volumes. A sporty, hatchback-like profile is inspired by aerodynamic efficiency, complementing the soft lines and surfaces that trace the car’s outline. These attributes combine to boost aerodynamics further, which, when combined with various other smart efficiency solutions, produce an industry-leading 0.24 coefficient of drag. In addition to Ioniq aerodynamics, further design details distinguish the Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid from the Electric models, creating their unique identities:

Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid

In addition to general exterior design details from the Hybrid, such as the hexagonal grille and the vertical C-shaped LED daytime running lights, the Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid also features low-beam LED headlamps. The Plug-in Hybrid also integrates a charging portal into the left front fender for the lithium-ion polymer battery. Specially-designed 16-inch alloy wheels further differentiate the Plug-in Hybrid model.

Ioniq Hybrid

The front of the Ioniq Hybrid is characterized by the Bi-Xenon HID headlights surrounded by C-shaped LED positioning lamps. Hyundai’s signature hexagonal grille and vertical C-shaped LED daytime running lights further convey purity of design. Contrasting colors at the base of the bumper fascia add individual character and can be paired with two unique interior environments. The Ioniq Hybrid features specially-designed two-tone contrasting 15-inch eco-spoke or 17-inch alloy wheels.

Ioniq Electric

Ioniq Electric conveys a unique front perspective: without a need for extensive powertrain cooling, the grille is a sleek, clean surface. The Electric model also features HID Xenon headlamps with Dynamic Bending Light (DBL) and LED tail lamps with a unique pattern and identity for the rear view, as well as unique 16-inch eco-spoke alloy wheels.

Ioniq Color

The color choices for Ioniq models include Black Noir Pearl, Symphony Air Silver, Electric Blue Metallic, Ceramic White, Summit Gray and a new Scarlet Red exterior color for the Hybrid model.

Advanced Aerodynamics

The Ioniq sleek silhouette and simple, carefully wrought contours assist the efficient management of airflow around the exterior. Applications like front wheel air curtains, a rear spoiler and diffuser, side sill moldings, floor undercover and a closed-wheel design all contribute to the car’s high aerodynamic efficiency of 0.24 Cd. Additionally, the Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid feature a three-stage active air flap integrated with the front grille, while a sleek, closed front fascia differentiates the Electric model.

INTERIOR DESIGN

In keeping with its exterior, the interior of Ioniq captures the model’s futuristic qualities. A smooth, elegant and clutter-free theme and efficient use of interior space complements a logical, structured approach applied to the layout of controls for intuitive operation. Materials for the interior were chosen with an ecologically-sensitive focus and are used to create a simple and clean look throughout the car, giving the interior a sleek, light and purified feel.

The driver and passenger of the Electric model will also notice that there is more room between the front seats. This is achieved via a shift-by-wire push-button drive selector free of mechanical linkage. The Ioniq also features an electronic parking brake (EPB), conserving space in the center console.

Smart and efficient air conditioning

To provide a pleasant, comfortable and refreshing interior climate without using unnecessary amounts of energy, the Ioniq climate control can be switched to an efficient operation mode. Recirculated air is maximized when air-conditioning or heating, reducing ventilation losses and increasing the overall efficiency of the system. Also, the fully-automatic climate control can be set to ‘Driver only’ mode, thereby reducing the load of both air conditioning and heating on the overall powertrain. Ioniq also features console-mounted rear air vents for rear passenger comfort.

Eco-focused materials create clean and sustainable interior ambience

A key characteristic of the Ioniq is its innovative use of recycled or ecologically-sensitive materials. The interior door covers are made of plastic combined with powdered wood and volcanic stone while providing the same quality appearance of typical plastic-based materials. The softer, more natural feel is achieved along with less reliance on oil-based products. This approach extends to other areas of the car as well. Raw materials extracted from sugar cane are partly applied on the headliner and carpet. Paint with renewable ingredients extracted from soybean oil is used to achieve lustrous metallic colors on key components.

Infotainment System

To suit customers’ varied lifestyles, Ioniq features state-of-the-art infotainment and connectivity features. Ioniq is equipped with a high-definition 7-inch TFT information cluster. With a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, it displays all gauge functions (speedometer, drive mode, fuel level). Depending on the selected drive mode, background color and gauges are adapted to always provide the most important and useful information. Within SPORT mode, the display changes into a revolving digital speedometer that is surrounded by an analog-type tachometer, showing engine rpm in red. When choosing ECO mode, the TFT-information cluster simulates the classic speedometer needle.

The driving experience inside Ioniq is enhanced through state-of-the art connectivity features like Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto® and Blue Link®, as well as wireless charging for smartphones. Even more, the 7-inch TFT instrument cluster displays all key driver information with outstanding resolution. Ioniq also allows drivers to integrate their smartphone with the vehicle’s infotainment system by providing both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®. Both systems enable users to connect their devices to activate music, telephone or navigation functions with lower distraction levels. Ioniq also offers a wireless inductive-charging pad compatible with both Android- and Apple-based smartphone technologies.

Comfort and convenience

The Ioniq line-up delivers great driver and passenger convenience, bringing to the segment a range of considerations for which other Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and Electric vehicles may have compromised. All Hybrid components are cleverly packaged to maximize space and flexibility of the interior. In fact, the Ioniq Hybrid offers best-in-class cargo space by positioning the battery underneath the rear seats. Moreover, the rear seats can fold down, providing an estimated 26.5 cubic feet of cargo area volume, allowing large pieces of luggage to be stowed with ease. All Ioniq models also offer generous front and rear headroom, shoulder and leg room, while a memory driver’s seat and heated front seats offer additional comfort.

Behind the wheel, Smart Cruise Control allows a constant speed and following distance to be maintained from the vehicle ahead without depressing the accelerator or brake pedals; it is automatically cancelled when speed drops to 5 mph or below. Ioniq Electric takes it a step further by providing Smart Cruise Control with fully automatic stop/start function as well.

Blue Link®

For 2018 Ioniq models equipped with Blue Link, complimentary three-year Blue Link services, with enhanced safety, diagnostic, remote and guidance services. Blue Link brings connectivity directly into the car with technologies like Remote Start with Climate Control, Destination Search powered by Google®, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. Blue Link features can be accessed via buttons on the rearview mirror, the MyHyundai.com web portal, via the Blue Link smartphone app and now through the Amazon® Alexa Blue Link skill. Some features can also be controlled via Android Wear™ and Apple Watch™ smartwatch apps. Owners of Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid and Electric will also be able manage and monitor their car’s charging schedule remotely via the Blue Link® smartphone app or simply ask Alexa to start and stop charging as needed. This capability to schedule charging is ideal for individuals that experience lower electricity rates during off-peak hours, offering a high level of both convenience and cost efficiency. The latest release of the Blue Link smartphone app includes:

Widgets for easy access to remote features, including an Ioniq Electric-specific widget

Additional status indicators for trunk and hood open/closed

Access to Blue Link notification settings

Access to the Hyundai accessories website

ACTIVE AND PASSIVE SAFETY FEATURES

Ioniq’s light-yet-rigid body is the result of advanced design, construction methods and materials. Featuring more than 50 percent Advanced High Strength Steel, the chassis benefits from superior rigidity for responsive handling and safety, with high impact-energy absorption and minimized cabin distortion to protect passengers in the event of a collision. This rigid structure also leverages 476 feet of advanced structural adhesives in its design, simultaneously yielding both lightweighting and rigidity benefits.

Ioniq offers the very latest in advanced safety, including Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist function, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, for high levels of both active and passive vehicle safety. These electronic systems are class-leading as Ioniq continues to break the mold for alternative fuel vehicle safety standards. Blind Spot Detection works with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert to warn the driver of any surrounding vehicles, passengers or objects that could lead to a collision. Lane Departure Warning (LDW) with Lane Keep Assist sounds an alarm as the car moves over lane lines if the driver did not signal for an intended lane change and helps keep drivers in their intended lane with small steering corrections. Additional safety features include rear parking sensors and headlights with Dynamic Bending Light (DBL).

The Ioniq is also fitted with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection, an advanced active safety feature that alerts drivers to emergency situations, even braking automatically as required. With sensor-fusion technology that utilizes the front radar and camera sensors, AEB operates in three stages. Initially warning the driver visually and acoustically, it controls the brake according to the collision danger stage, applying maximum braking immediately before an imminent collision. When a vehicle or pedestrian is sensed in front of the car, the system is activated, operating at speeds of more than 5 mph, and minimizes damage when a collision is otherwise unavoidable.

A Tire Pressure Monitoring System also helps ensure each individual tire is properly inflated. A total of seven airbags, including a knee airbag for the driver, help protect the vehicle’s occupants in the event of a collision. Body structure improvements, complemented by a high-strength fiber-reinforced rear bumper fascia make the entire Ioniq line-up strong and durable in the event of a crash.

CHARGEPOINT®

Hyundai is also working with ChargePoint® to further enhance the Ioniq Electric and Plug-in Hybrid ownership experience. ChargePoint has the world’s largest electric vehicle charging network with more than 32,000 locations at which to charge, including more than 400 Express DC fast-charging sites. ChargePoint locations are rapidly expanding, with customer ease of use as a primary goal at every location.

Ioniq owners will receive welcome kits, informing them with key information and benefits in the use of the ChargePoint charging network, and ChargePoint access cards that are easy to activate. In addition, owners will have the capability to conveniently locate ChargePoint chargers on their mobile devices using the MyHyundai/Blue Link app.

2018 IONIQ PLUG-IN HYBRID PRICING:

IONIQ PLUG-IN HYBRID

MSRP $24,950

IONIQ PLUG-IN HYBRID LIMITED

MSRP $28,300

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Co. of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide. All Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes the 5-year/60,000-mile fully transferable new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai’s 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.

