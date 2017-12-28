2018 Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid Priced From $24,950
Pricing has finally arrived for the Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid and it’s shockingly inexpensive!
Just a few weeks ago, we reported about the Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid’s official EPA numbers. Electric range was down a few miles from Hyundai’s original estimates, however, overall range is a whopping 630 miles. Here are the electric range figures courtesy of the 9.9-kWh battery pack:
- City range in all-electric checks in at 30.25 miles
- Highway range is 26.87 miles
- Combined range is a solid 29 miles
The IONIQ Plug-In has been delayed a few times, but we expected it to still arrive prior to the end of 2017. We’ve just been waiting on pricing from the automaker. Now we have it direct from the manufacturer’s website:
For comparison, the 2018 Honda Clarity PHEV starts at $33,400. Although it does have more battery-electric range and it’s a midsize car. The compact 2018 Chevrolet Volt comes in at $33,220 and the competing Toyota Prius Prime has a starting price of $27,100.
The IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid includes a long list of popular standard features, including a 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BlueLink, HD Radio, satellite radio, and Bluetooth. It also offers a wealth of active safety features.
Sadly, it’s still not listed under the build-your-own section on Hyundai’s website, so we can’t yet spec one out how we’d like.
Check out our review of the IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid here.
We’ve included the full press release below:
2018 Hyundai Ioniq Line-Up Adds Versatile and Efficient Plug-In Hybrid Variant to Hybrid and Electric Models
2018 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid adds another compelling eco-focused offering from the world’s first dedicated vehicle platform to be offered in three electrified powertrains
Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid gives an impressive 29-plus mile all-electric range (119 MPGe and 52 MPG), and more than 650 miles of total range with daily lifestyle flexibility
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 22, 2017 – Hyundai has added the 2018 Plug-in Hybrid model to its popular Ioniq line-up for the 2018 model year, along with new features for Ioniq Hybrid and Electric models. The growing eco-focused Ioniq line-up is the first to offer three distinct electrified powertrains on a single, dedicated vehicle platform. Hyundai’s approach for the Ioniq line delivers an uncompromising design and driving experience coupled with the latest in safety and convenience technologies, making it an appealing choice for a wide range of buyers.
IONIQ LINE-UP – NEW FOR 2018 MODEL YEAR:
- New Plug-in Hybrid model available
- Paddle shifters available on Hybrid model (SEL and Limited)
- Lane Keep Assist function added to Lane Departure Warning (SEL Tech and Limited w/Ultimate package)
- New red exterior color available for Hybrid models
- Electric model simplified to two trims: Electric and Limited
The new 2018 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid and other models offer a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette with an industry-leading 0.24 Cd derived from carefully designed surfaces. The Ioniq employs efficiency and technology in its design to create both a unique and forward-looking appearance. Throughout the entire development phase, engineers and designers worked closely to ensure that form and function evolved simultaneously in a complementary fashion. Its fluid exterior shape and smooth air flow channels emphasize aerodynamic body lines and design forms.
POWERTRAIN CHOICE
Developed for high energy efficiency without compromising driving performance, every Ioniq powertrain represents a unique and uncompromising solution towards a cleaner means of mobility.
The new 2018 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid provides an all-electric range of more than 29 miles, 119 MPGe in EV mode and 52 MPG in hybrid mode based on EPA estimates, powered by a potent 8.9 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery. The Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid features a new Kappa 1.6L direct-injected Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine with an unsurpassed thermal efficiency of 40 percent and delivering an estimated 104 horsepower and an estimated 109 lb.-ft. of torque. This engine has been specifically tailored to the hybrid application and is combined with a quick-shifting six-speed double-clutch transmission – differentiating Ioniq from its key competitors with a more dynamic and engaging driving experience. The Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid’s estimated 45kW (60 horsepower) electric motor is coupled with a 1.6-liter direct-injected Atkinson four-cylinder Kappa engine. The high-efficiency electric motor can operate at speeds up to 75 MPH and delivers instantaneous torque at low speeds, with available power-assist at higher vehicle speeds.
The Ioniq Hybrid’s electric motor delivers an estimated 32 kW (43 horsepower) with an estimated maximum torque of 125 lb.-ft., powered by a lithium-ion polymer battery with 1.56 kWh capacity. The battery is efficiently positioned under the rear passenger seats. In combination with the 1.6-liter direct-injected engine, Ioniq Hybrid offers a total system output of 139 horsepower while providing low emissions, outstanding efficiency and range. The Ioniq Hybrid Blue model has an EPA-estimated 58 MPG combined rating, the highest rating of any non-plug-in vehicle sold in the U.S. market.
The Ioniq Electric offers pure electric mobility with a 28 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery for an estimated driving range of 124 miles. The electric motor has a maximum output of 88 kW (118 horsepower) and 218 lb.-ft. of torque mated to a single-speed reduction-gear transmission. The Ioniq Electric has an EPA-estimated 136 MPGe rating, the highest efficiency rating of any electric vehicle sold in the U.S. market.
Six-speed dual-clutch transmission
The Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid both feature a six-speed EcoShift® dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which boasts best-in-class transfer efficiency through the use of low-friction bearings and low-viscosity transmission oil, and is able to achieve a unique mix of driving performance and fuel efficiency for a spirited and fun-to-drive character. This is an important differentiator from the majority of other Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid cars that use a Continuously Variable Transmission, which are often criticized as having ‘rubber band-like’ acceleration.
Enhancing the car’s fuel efficiency and dynamic driving characteristics, the driver can select either SPORT or ECO modes. The SPORT function holds lower gears longer and combines power from the engine and electric motor for maximum performance. In ECO mode, the DCT optimizes gear selection for efficiency, upshifting earlier to achieve class-leading fuel economy.
Advanced Battery Technology
Further, the powertrain components were designed to be compact and highly efficient. The combined extra weight of the Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid technology therefore adds minimal weight to the Ioniq, but significantly increases its efficiency. Electric power for the Hybrid and the Plug-in Hybrid, as well as for the Electric, is generated by a permanent magnet synchronous motor whose parts were optimized by reducing the thickness of core components by up to 10 percent and adopting rectangular-section copper wire to decrease core and copper loss. Hyundai uses a lithium-ion polymer battery pack for all Ioniq models which is 20 percent lighter than non-polymer lithium-ion batteries and can be shaped more optimally to the interior than standard cell format batteries. This also provides lower memory sensitivity, excellent charge and discharge efficiency, and outstanding maximum output.
Both efficient packaging and a low center of gravity were taken into consideration as the battery system is located underneath the rear seats so that the passenger cabin and cargo area is uncompromised in the Ioniq Hybrid, offering a total interior volume of an estimated 122.7 cubic feet (more than Toyota Prius). Even the Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid and the Ioniq Electric, despite having larger battery systems, both offer a generous total interior volume of an estimated 119.2 cubic feet.
All Ioniq Electric models are equipped with standard Level-3 DC fast-charging capability. Charging the Ioniq Electric’s lithium-ion polymer battery up to 80 percent only takes about 23 minutes using a SAE Combo Level-3 DC, 100 kW fast-charger. An integrated In-Cable Control Box (ICCB) also allows drivers to charge their Ioniq Electric and Plug-in Hybrid using a standard household electric socket when necessary.
Lightweighting focus
Ioniq sought significant weight reduction targets without compromising fun-to-drive and comfort characteristics. Ioniq uses aluminum in the hood and tailgate, reducing weight by 27 lbs. compared with conventional steel and no measurable disadvantages in noise or vibration. In addition, the lead-acid auxiliary 12V battery found in competitors’ hybrid models has been omitted for the Ioniq Hybrid, resulting in an approximate 26-pound reduction in weight. Lightweighting also extended to less obvious areas like the cargo-screen cover. With higher usage of lightweight components and a more compact build, the cargo-screen cover is about 25-percent lighter than the types used in other Hyundai models.
Driving performance – low- to zero-emission mobility without compromise
Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid feature a sophisticated multi-link rear suspension system with dual lower control arms for agile ride and handling coupled with excellent ride quality. In addition, extensive use of aluminum in front and rear suspension components saves around 22 lbs. of weight compared with conventional materials. A reduction of five lbs. per front lower arm unit saves 13 lbs. at the front suspension, while nearly nine lbs. is reduced at the rear suspension. In addition, the placement of the battery systems below the rear seats provides a lower center of gravity for more responsive handling.
The Ioniq Electric applies a torsion-beam rear axle, providing more space for the 28 kWh lithium-ion polymer batteries, placed below the rear seats. Ioniq’s responsiveness and feedback from the steering system is clear and precise, with a quick steering ratio for an engaging and responsive feel. Braking force is optimized for maximum efficiency from the regenerative braking system, helping Ioniq to maintain a steady state of charge (SOC). Regenerative braking also operates with reduced noise, using a third-generation recuperating stopping system. Regenerative braking force can be adjusted to meet the driver’s preference and driving conditions through steering-column-mounted regenerative brake-level control paddles. An Integrated Brake Assist Unit (iBAU) and Pressure Source Unit (PSU) also contribute to quieter operation. This helps ensure ultra-low friction for maximum energy recuperation and efficiency levels.
Michelin® tires give Ioniq enhanced levels of efficiency, as the car is fitted with low-rolling-resistance tires for 15-, 16- and 17-inch wheels, plus the car’s larger 17-inch wheels (Ioniq Hybrid Limited) are fitted with high-silica tires for better all-around performance. The multi-link suspension system of Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid has been adapted to work most efficiently with low-rolling-resistance tires while minimizing typical tire performance trade-offs.
EXTERIOR DESIGN
In crafting the exterior appearance of Ioniq, Hyundai designers concentrated on its future-focused character, fundamental to its appeal. A fluid exterior shape and natural air flow channels emphasize aerodynamic body lines and surface volumes. A sporty, hatchback-like profile is inspired by aerodynamic efficiency, complementing the soft lines and surfaces that trace the car’s outline. These attributes combine to boost aerodynamics further, which, when combined with various other smart efficiency solutions, produce an industry-leading 0.24 coefficient of drag. In addition to Ioniq aerodynamics, further design details distinguish the Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid from the Electric models, creating their unique identities:
Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid
In addition to general exterior design details from the Hybrid, such as the hexagonal grille and the vertical C-shaped LED daytime running lights, the Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid also features low-beam LED headlamps. The Plug-in Hybrid also integrates a charging portal into the left front fender for the lithium-ion polymer battery. Specially-designed 16-inch alloy wheels further differentiate the Plug-in Hybrid model.
Ioniq Hybrid
The front of the Ioniq Hybrid is characterized by the Bi-Xenon HID headlights surrounded by C-shaped LED positioning lamps. Hyundai’s signature hexagonal grille and vertical C-shaped LED daytime running lights further convey purity of design. Contrasting colors at the base of the bumper fascia add individual character and can be paired with two unique interior environments. The Ioniq Hybrid features specially-designed two-tone contrasting 15-inch eco-spoke or 17-inch alloy wheels.
Ioniq Electric
Ioniq Electric conveys a unique front perspective: without a need for extensive powertrain cooling, the grille is a sleek, clean surface. The Electric model also features HID Xenon headlamps with Dynamic Bending Light (DBL) and LED tail lamps with a unique pattern and identity for the rear view, as well as unique 16-inch eco-spoke alloy wheels.
Ioniq Color
The color choices for Ioniq models include Black Noir Pearl, Symphony Air Silver, Electric Blue Metallic, Ceramic White, Summit Gray and a new Scarlet Red exterior color for the Hybrid model.
Advanced Aerodynamics
The Ioniq sleek silhouette and simple, carefully wrought contours assist the efficient management of airflow around the exterior. Applications like front wheel air curtains, a rear spoiler and diffuser, side sill moldings, floor undercover and a closed-wheel design all contribute to the car’s high aerodynamic efficiency of 0.24 Cd. Additionally, the Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid feature a three-stage active air flap integrated with the front grille, while a sleek, closed front fascia differentiates the Electric model.
INTERIOR DESIGN
In keeping with its exterior, the interior of Ioniq captures the model’s futuristic qualities. A smooth, elegant and clutter-free theme and efficient use of interior space complements a logical, structured approach applied to the layout of controls for intuitive operation. Materials for the interior were chosen with an ecologically-sensitive focus and are used to create a simple and clean look throughout the car, giving the interior a sleek, light and purified feel.
The driver and passenger of the Electric model will also notice that there is more room between the front seats. This is achieved via a shift-by-wire push-button drive selector free of mechanical linkage. The Ioniq also features an electronic parking brake (EPB), conserving space in the center console.
Smart and efficient air conditioning
To provide a pleasant, comfortable and refreshing interior climate without using unnecessary amounts of energy, the Ioniq climate control can be switched to an efficient operation mode. Recirculated air is maximized when air-conditioning or heating, reducing ventilation losses and increasing the overall efficiency of the system. Also, the fully-automatic climate control can be set to ‘Driver only’ mode, thereby reducing the load of both air conditioning and heating on the overall powertrain. Ioniq also features console-mounted rear air vents for rear passenger comfort.
Eco-focused materials create clean and sustainable interior ambience
A key characteristic of the Ioniq is its innovative use of recycled or ecologically-sensitive materials. The interior door covers are made of plastic combined with powdered wood and volcanic stone while providing the same quality appearance of typical plastic-based materials. The softer, more natural feel is achieved along with less reliance on oil-based products. This approach extends to other areas of the car as well. Raw materials extracted from sugar cane are partly applied on the headliner and carpet. Paint with renewable ingredients extracted from soybean oil is used to achieve lustrous metallic colors on key components.
Infotainment System
To suit customers’ varied lifestyles, Ioniq features state-of-the-art infotainment and connectivity features. Ioniq is equipped with a high-definition 7-inch TFT information cluster. With a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, it displays all gauge functions (speedometer, drive mode, fuel level). Depending on the selected drive mode, background color and gauges are adapted to always provide the most important and useful information. Within SPORT mode, the display changes into a revolving digital speedometer that is surrounded by an analog-type tachometer, showing engine rpm in red. When choosing ECO mode, the TFT-information cluster simulates the classic speedometer needle.
The driving experience inside Ioniq is enhanced through state-of-the art connectivity features like Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto® and Blue Link®, as well as wireless charging for smartphones. Even more, the 7-inch TFT instrument cluster displays all key driver information with outstanding resolution. Ioniq also allows drivers to integrate their smartphone with the vehicle’s infotainment system by providing both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®. Both systems enable users to connect their devices to activate music, telephone or navigation functions with lower distraction levels. Ioniq also offers a wireless inductive-charging pad compatible with both Android- and Apple-based smartphone technologies.
Comfort and convenience
The Ioniq line-up delivers great driver and passenger convenience, bringing to the segment a range of considerations for which other Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and Electric vehicles may have compromised. All Hybrid components are cleverly packaged to maximize space and flexibility of the interior. In fact, the Ioniq Hybrid offers best-in-class cargo space by positioning the battery underneath the rear seats. Moreover, the rear seats can fold down, providing an estimated 26.5 cubic feet of cargo area volume, allowing large pieces of luggage to be stowed with ease. All Ioniq models also offer generous front and rear headroom, shoulder and leg room, while a memory driver’s seat and heated front seats offer additional comfort.
Behind the wheel, Smart Cruise Control allows a constant speed and following distance to be maintained from the vehicle ahead without depressing the accelerator or brake pedals; it is automatically cancelled when speed drops to 5 mph or below. Ioniq Electric takes it a step further by providing Smart Cruise Control with fully automatic stop/start function as well.
Blue Link®
For 2018 Ioniq models equipped with Blue Link, complimentary three-year Blue Link services, with enhanced safety, diagnostic, remote and guidance services. Blue Link brings connectivity directly into the car with technologies like Remote Start with Climate Control, Destination Search powered by Google®, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. Blue Link features can be accessed via buttons on the rearview mirror, the MyHyundai.com web portal, via the Blue Link smartphone app and now through the Amazon® Alexa Blue Link skill. Some features can also be controlled via Android Wear™ and Apple Watch™ smartwatch apps. Owners of Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid and Electric will also be able manage and monitor their car’s charging schedule remotely via the Blue Link® smartphone app or simply ask Alexa to start and stop charging as needed. This capability to schedule charging is ideal for individuals that experience lower electricity rates during off-peak hours, offering a high level of both convenience and cost efficiency. The latest release of the Blue Link smartphone app includes:
- Widgets for easy access to remote features, including an Ioniq Electric-specific widget
- Additional status indicators for trunk and hood open/closed
- Access to Blue Link notification settings
- Access to the Hyundai accessories website
ACTIVE AND PASSIVE SAFETY FEATURES
Ioniq’s light-yet-rigid body is the result of advanced design, construction methods and materials. Featuring more than 50 percent Advanced High Strength Steel, the chassis benefits from superior rigidity for responsive handling and safety, with high impact-energy absorption and minimized cabin distortion to protect passengers in the event of a collision. This rigid structure also leverages 476 feet of advanced structural adhesives in its design, simultaneously yielding both lightweighting and rigidity benefits.
Ioniq offers the very latest in advanced safety, including Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist function, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, for high levels of both active and passive vehicle safety. These electronic systems are class-leading as Ioniq continues to break the mold for alternative fuel vehicle safety standards. Blind Spot Detection works with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert to warn the driver of any surrounding vehicles, passengers or objects that could lead to a collision. Lane Departure Warning (LDW) with Lane Keep Assist sounds an alarm as the car moves over lane lines if the driver did not signal for an intended lane change and helps keep drivers in their intended lane with small steering corrections. Additional safety features include rear parking sensors and headlights with Dynamic Bending Light (DBL).
The Ioniq is also fitted with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection, an advanced active safety feature that alerts drivers to emergency situations, even braking automatically as required. With sensor-fusion technology that utilizes the front radar and camera sensors, AEB operates in three stages. Initially warning the driver visually and acoustically, it controls the brake according to the collision danger stage, applying maximum braking immediately before an imminent collision. When a vehicle or pedestrian is sensed in front of the car, the system is activated, operating at speeds of more than 5 mph, and minimizes damage when a collision is otherwise unavoidable.
A Tire Pressure Monitoring System also helps ensure each individual tire is properly inflated. A total of seven airbags, including a knee airbag for the driver, help protect the vehicle’s occupants in the event of a collision. Body structure improvements, complemented by a high-strength fiber-reinforced rear bumper fascia make the entire Ioniq line-up strong and durable in the event of a crash.
CHARGEPOINT®
Hyundai is also working with ChargePoint® to further enhance the Ioniq Electric and Plug-in Hybrid ownership experience. ChargePoint has the world’s largest electric vehicle charging network with more than 32,000 locations at which to charge, including more than 400 Express DC fast-charging sites. ChargePoint locations are rapidly expanding, with customer ease of use as a primary goal at every location.
Ioniq owners will receive welcome kits, informing them with key information and benefits in the use of the ChargePoint charging network, and ChargePoint access cards that are easy to activate. In addition, owners will have the capability to conveniently locate ChargePoint chargers on their mobile devices using the MyHyundai/Blue Link app.
2018 IONIQ PLUG-IN HYBRID PRICING:
IONIQ PLUG-IN HYBRID
MSRP $24,950
IONIQ PLUG-IN HYBRID LIMITED
MSRP $28,300
HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA
Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Co. of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide. All Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes the 5-year/60,000-mile fully transferable new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai’s 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.
For more details on Hyundai Assurance, please visit www.HyundaiAssurance.com
Please visit our media website at www.hyundainews.com and our blog at www.hyundailikesunday.com
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook
What is the cost of a comparative ICE only car in the US?
If one considers the Ioniq to be similar to the Elantra, then the cheapest Elantras have an MSRP of ~$17k. However, the Ioniq PHEV is eligible for $4500 tax credit, so it in effect starts at under $21k and can even dip into the high teens in states with a rebate. (In Colorado, the rebate is $5k, so an Ioniq PHEV would literally be cheaper than an Elantra there.)
Sounds like a good deal.
Also a very good-looking car, along the lines of mainstream current design, which is not a given for EVs 🙂
The Cheapest Elantra is way worse than the Hyudai ioniq PHEV.
The Elantra Value Edition for 19,850 $ would be about the same.
Sure, Honda Civic Hatchback starts at about $20,000. Safety package adds $1000 Depends on what features come standard in the Hyundai, hard to compare until they have the pricing available.
With tax credits this will probably be cheaper than comparable gas car.
Why not go electric all the way?
You can for ~$5k more.
Batteries are still too expensive, once they get cheaper, like around $100/kwh for assembled packs, then all BEV.
As it is, this has a 10 kwh pack (roughly), so you can make 8 of these hybrids for every 1 Tesla Model 3 Long Range.
If these save an average owner 6k miles a year ofgas, 8 of them could save 48k miles of gas a year vs 1 Tesla 3 LR that could save maybe 12k miles a year of gas given similar driving habits.
I am not saying people shouldn’t buy the Model 3, just that these PHEVs will have a larger impact than people think.
Yes, and the smaller battery also makes them cheaper, which makes them attainable by a bigger segment of the population. Since it qualifies for a $4500 tax credit, this will be a screaming value proposition basically immediately because it’s just about the cheapest hybrid on the market…and it can plug in!
It will open doors for people who can’t take advantage of the full tax credit.
Ionic comes in all three versions. A hybrid, a PHEV and an EV. Your choice
Never more a hybrid for me.
Soon BEV cars will be at that price.
No more gas and service for me now since 4 years.
It is a mistake to waist money on a hybrid.
Not really. People need cars when they need cars, so in 4 years what you say might be true but it isn’t true today.
Also, PHEVs will offset far more emissions than people give them credit for. I estimate this could save maybe 6000 miles a year of gas for an average person, which is substantial.
I am all for pure Begs but I have to admit your analysis seems very well considered. A+. 🙂
Peter, I believe you meant “waste” and not “waist”.
Regardless, you are correct. BEV’s are the way to go. Why throw $$ for gas and at unnecessary maintenance/repairs (i.e. oil changes, belts, etc) when you can charge up every night.
Nice. After electric mode driving is used up it gets ~50 MPG on gas, while the Volt is ~40 at best. So a good 10 MPG more.
The Volt is a PHEV range leader, so depending on ones individual driving profile, one can easily get 90%+ of their driving miles in EV mode.
Different drivers with different usage patterns, can now get a better fit for their particular needs. Hyundai with the Ionic lineup, will be hard to beat on many levels, for those with a shorter daily commute.
Extremely competitive pricing. In Colorado, the combination of the state rebate and federal tax credit effectively makes this a $16k car. Hard to go wrong there, especially given the utility it provides.
Still only available in CA only like the EV I bet? Whats the point of selling these cars in just 1 state?
For other PHEVs sold by Hyundai, they sell them in CARB states (10 of them), but you can custom order them in any state.
Because that’s how they make the most money? What do I win.
This is a big WOW. This is a proper 5 seater and has a huge 119 cu. ft. of interior space and none of the PHVs match this size. And 52 MPG is another class leading mileage.
But the big question is whether it will be available nationwide. Ioniq is still in low volume production.
http://pushevs.com/2017/12/20/hyundai-ioniq-production-figures-november/
Only last month, they gave a big boost to hybrid production. Still the Electric and Plugin version has lower production and I hope they will increase it as the battery production ramps up.
And this price of $24,980 is just $1,600 more than the base model Prius Package-1 which starts at $23,375. And you will easily get the ROI with its 29 mile AER.
And the Ioniq doesn’t look like it fell from the FUGLY tree and hit every branch of the FUGLY tree on the way down like the Prius. And then land in the FUGLY bush.
Prius prime challenger. $2000 less with middle seat.
I have also read they have the only lifetime battery warranty. Why wasn’t that in this news release? No other car has that. It’s just for the original owner/buyer.
QUOTE=Assurance | America’s Best Warranty | Hyundai USA
https://www.hyundaiusa.com/assurance/america-best-warranty.aspx
This chart below shows an overview of the warranty coverage. … The Lifetime Hybrid/Electric Battery Warranty ensures that if the lithium-ion polymer battery fails, Hyundai will replace the battery and cover recycling costs for the old battery free of charge to the original owner.
Only for the hybrid model. Hyundai would be crazy to offer it for PHEV or BEV.
I’ve read the warranty is on all IONIQ models. As long as they are not used commercially.
It’s a 1st in the industry and world.
Your right, it’s for all model. It’s for battery failure but doesn’t cover battery degradation.
It says all 2017 Ioniq models. So presuming they continue this for the 2018 model it should cover the PHEV as well.
However, it is fairly low risk for them since it is original owner only, not that many keep their vehicles that long. My guess is it only covers failures as well, not general degradation. Great warranty though and alleviates many peoples, often unfounded, fear of hybrid battery failures.
Holy crap that’s aggressive pricing. Low 20’s is where the cheapo US ICE sedans live. They better crank up that battery production stat!
Prises in Norway, just to compare:
Ionic Electric: $24,425
Ionic Hybrid: $27,465
Ionic Plug-in: 29,391
We don’t have the Elantra in Norway – or it’s called something else.
The Ionic EV is of course cheaper then all Hyndai models except the i10 ($17,128) and i20 ($19,662).
It is only slightly more expensive then the Hyundai Kona ($25,438).
Compared to the UK. American ICE cars are cheaper,Gas is cheaper and electricity is more expensive. I am amazed EVs have cornered the market.
*should read “have entered the market”
Gas is cheap but usually driving electric cuts the costs in at least half…also consider that many Americans that drive evs also have solar. Some of these evs cost almost nothing to lease, you have to be stupid not to take advantage of this.
“Compared to the UK. American ICE cars are cheaper,Gas is cheaper and electricity is more expensive. I am amazed EVs have cornered the market.”
Don’t forget CARB mandates and ZEV credits in CARB states. State credits. Dedicated lane incentives. It often makes leasing very cheap.
In non CARB states electricity may save nothing or very little compared to 55-58 mpg regular Ioniq, depending on electricity rate and state road taxes on plugins.
http://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/Find.do?action=sbs&id=39641&id=39768&id=39614&id=39615
In a nonCarb state the $4585 fed credit is more than enough to make it cheaper than the regular Ionic hybrid.
This new Hyundai, along with the new Prime, will make the decision between HEV and PHEV now a no-brainer for the savvy $$-focused buyer. Still, you wonder what their “heart” would say if they test drove an Ioniq, then drove a Volt.
From the article:
“The Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid both feature a six-speed EcoShift® dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which boasts best-in-class transfer efficiency through the use of low-friction bearings and low-viscosity transmission oil, and is able to achieve a unique mix of driving performance and fuel efficiency for a spirited and fun-to-drive character. This is an important differentiator from the majority of other Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid cars that use a Continuously Variable Transmission, which are often criticized as having ‘rubber band-like’ acceleration.”
So Hyundai says, but from Steve’s review of the Ioniq IEV’s from 8 months ago:
“Cons
Transmission troubles. Hyundai is proud of the fact that its Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-In use a dual-clutch transmission instead of a CVT, like most gasoline/electric cars. With the gas engine running, it means you get smooth, quick shifts, all part of Hyundai’s work to make the Ioniq family feel like a “normal” car behind the wheel. But when you’re running on electric-only power, the transmission’s shifts are far more noticeable – power sort of cuts away for a brief second while the next gear is selected. You notice it when accelerating from a stop, and until the gas engine kicks in, it’s surprisingly jarring.”
When it comes to PHEV’s, still nothing provides a “spirited and fun-to-drive” experience like the Voltec drive train.
Neither a 6-speed auto nor a CV “rubber-band” transmission, it provides fast, firm, smooth, shift-free all-electric acceleration from 0-top speed that the Ioniq can only dream of.
Conclusion: You get what you pay for.
Even my Audi (which I used up) with a 6 speed DSG had that ‘feature’. His complaint is just from someone who has grown used to a CVT and doesn’t drive a DSG regularly. Audi is considered second to none in their DSG…and it still bucks a little at very low speed/gentle takeoff. It’s a computer trying to manage a manual transmission after all. A ‘car guy’ will come to love it as a gentle reminder of the incredible engineering that’s inside the beast.
Point two….I’m sure early pre-production as well as production versions had shift programming tweaks needed. After all this is the first company to even try such a thing. Not like you can put out and ad for ‘wanted: software developer with 5 years of experience integrating hybrid motors with DSG transmissions’. Doesn’t exist. Rough shifting can be fixed later with software upgrades. That’s what my 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan did. That transmission was plain old ROUGH at birth. Couple software flashes later and it’s fine now.
Short version: Don’t get overly excited about a tiny thing that will certainly be addressed (or may have already been addressed) with nearly certain software improvements.
I don’t see any reason to use any transmission but a eCVT (dual motor planetary system) in a hybrid. I suppose the Hyundai method lets them get by with only 1 motor, but probably comes down to which is cheaper, maybe making more of the DCTs is more cost effective.
However, with an eCVT there is no shifting and little mechanical losses. They are nothing like traditional belt driven CVTs that might have torque converters.
Maybe it comes down to patents. Might have to pay royalties to someone to use the planetary setup, don’t know.
It has nothing to do with patents. Just go to CarAndDriver and read some on CVTs. CVTs are hated roundly by nearly everyone who considers themselves real car fans. The choice of DSG is not about patents, efficiency, or cost compared to CVT. DSGs do however beat a standard automatic w/torque converter which has energy losses. So the DSG is an efficiency midpoint but targeted to driver preference. i.e. it addresses the massive negative customer feedback related to CVTs. Yes yes I get it, everyone here will respond to me with how technically superior a CVT is. Yes, but they are putting up with it, not enjoying it. And that is the genius of the Hyundai/Kia choice to go with a DSG. It is 100% to give a ‘real car’ feel to the drive. Nothing more and nothing less.
The lease deal will be amazing on this car. $99/month is possible.
A net negative is possible after all the credits and gas savings…just incredible!
Can someone who is more familiar with leasing and California rebates do the sample math for us here? Does this car finally address the ‘low income EV’ issue? Low income people have two giant issues with EV purchase. 1) the federal tax credit is meaningless and 2) they also tend to have bad credit so don’t qualify for good lease deals due to credit risk.
However in this case, is it feasible to literally put all the money up front out the door? $24950. Let’s call is $20,000 after federal rebate which can go to the lease company (thus bypassing that issue). OK then doesn’t California pitch in up to $5000 for low income? That can be applied to the financed portion of the lease. Let’s say they put the residual at 65% of post federal rebate. That turns into $13,000. Isn’t there just $2000 to cover? Subprime car purchasers are used to paying way more than a car is worth and insane interest rates PLUS putting a down payment down. Could someone legitimately walk in with $2000 down payment and walk away with a car that had no monthly payment (thus removing the credit risk of default)?
No, the CA $4500 low income rebate is a after purchase rebate. They send you a check a month or 2 after you send in the application. The utility credit of $450 takes about a month longer. As for your question, it really depends on Hyundai how much of the fed credit they will discount in the lease. In my eGolf lease the dealer actually deducted the full $7500 fed credit from the total lease amount. If Hyundai doesn’t do this then you would have to negotiate on the msrp (which you should anyway). Then hopefully the residual they set will not be ridiculously low and the money factor be decent. With a low 50% residual you get about 13000 total lease, minus the fed credit is $8500. That is about $236/month. Then you wait for $5k in rebate checks making for a sub $100 effective monthly before any gas savings.
A perfect lease car for the retirement community in California. If I’m a Hyundai salesman, I’m hitting Leisure World and Laguna Woods.
They also have a Hyundai Sonata plugin hybrid on the website. That also sounds interesting and a competitor to the Clarity.
Its specs seem to be benchmarked to the Ford Fusion energi. Hyundai/Kia does its homework. They tend to pick a specific target then beat that target on better included features and lower pricing.
btw 2018 soul ev rated at 111 miles with 30kwh battery:
https://www.kia.com/us/en/vehicle/soul-ev/2018/features
Which is strange as FuelEconomy.gov lists it as 98 miles, yet I hadn’t seen that it was getting an upgrade anywhere… but is definitely higher than 2017.
https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/Find.do?action=sbs&id=39322
Uh…that link says 111 miles. Not sure what you are reading.
The capacity increased in the battery and Kia eliminated the 80% charge option.
The regular Ionic is listed at about $22k so a starting price of $25k for the PHEV is actually cheaper than regular Ionic after factoring in the $4585 fed credit. Add state ($1500 regular or $3500 for low income) and local utility rebates ($450) on top of this and you can get it in CA for under $19k. This really is a ev for everyone.
8.9 kWh @ 28 kWh/100mi = 29 miles EV
8.8 kWh @ 25 kWh/100mi = 25 miles EV
How can a vehicle rated with a higher electricity consumption rate deliver more EV miles?
8.9/8.1 usable kWh @ 28 kWh/100mi = 29 miles EV
8.8/6.3 usable kWh @ 25 kWh/100mi = 25 miles EV
Price in Central Europe (Czechia) starts at $42K including 22% VAT – so before VAT its cost here is around $35K.
Since “mainstream” carmakers insist on trying to rip me off, I will continue waiting for Model 3
In Europe the Ionic PHEV is more expensive than the Niro PHEV. Any news on the Niro and when it might arrive at dealers?
Excellent price. But sad that they’re using a multi-geared transmission as a selling point.
75mph limit for EV is a bit low. I wonder what performance is like in electric mode.
Also, what about heating? Other HyunKia plug-ins have lacked heating.
The base appears to have a bit less tech than the base Prime, but the price is excellent. Just hope it’s not going to be a CARB car.
Don’t get your hopes up. The Ionic electric was supposed to be in the States 14 months ago. It was finally released in CA only with a lease only program. I’ve given up hope of ever seeing an electric or plug-in hybrid.