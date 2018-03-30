White Interior Now Available In Dual-Motor Tesla Model 3

1 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

The gorgeous Ultra White synthetic leather is going to be a widely selected option for new customers

When Tesla revealed it, the gorgeous Ultra White synthetic leather was envisioned to be an option for only the more expensive Performance version of the Model 3. But now, the American car maker deemed it was time to expand the availability of this gorgeous interior option to the Dual-Motor Model 3 as well. The announcement was made in an e-mail sent by the carmaker earlier this week.

“We’re now offering Premium White Interior for every Model 3 Long Range car with dual motor all-wheel drive. Inside, a continuous white décor replaces open pore wood on the dash—providing a more open, modern feel. All seats and door trims are wrapped in stain-resistant material, for a polished feel throughout the cabin.”

The popular option was first introduced with the Model X, finding its way to the Model S, and finally, it was planned to slowly roll it out for the Model 3. But, since Tesla had issues producing more than 1,000 units of this interior per week – as was mentioned by their CEO, Elon Musk – they were only going to be available for the Model 3 Performance. But right now, it seems that the company has increased the capacity and are now able to offer the white interior even with the dual-motor Model 3.

The Ultra White synthetic leather is a $1,500 upgrade over the standard black premium interior. It doesn’t include any animal products – making it a ‘vegan option’ that’s surely going to be appreciated by many Model 3 customers. For now, these two are the only interior color options available for the Model 3. With Tesla struggling to keep the production rates for the Model 3, the company seemingly wants to limit the interior options availability – at least for now – in order to streamline their production process.

