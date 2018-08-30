What’s It Like To Play Tesla’s “Teslatari” Games?

3 H BY EVANNEX

PLAY VIDEO GAMES ON YOUR TESLA TOUCHSCREEN [VIDEO]

Tesla vehicles are unique among automobiles in having a puckish sense of humor, and now it turns out they have a nostalgic streak as well. They don’t wax nostalgic for noisy, exhaust-belching cars of course, but rather for old-school video games. As IGN reports, the latest over-the-air software update includes four classic Atari games that you can play while waiting for a Supercharge.

*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Charles Morris. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Above: Flashback to the classic Atari game console (Image: Bit Toys)

I’m just a few years older than Elon Musk, so like him I have fond memories of squandering my quarters at the local “fun center” to play Asteroids, Centipede, Lunar Lander, and Missile Command. Today’s games are a thousand times more sophisticated, but it’s highly debatable whether they are any more fun (the same could be said of many aspects of modern life).

Above: IGN’s Ryan McCaffrey discusses the latest brainchild from Elon Musk, “Teslatari” video games (Youtube: IGN)

Just touch the Tesla T to reveal the easter egg menu (do other car brands have easter egg menus?), then select your favorite trip down memory lane. The controls of the classic games have been adapted to the Tesla’s dashboard touchscreen. For some of the games, it’s even possible to use the car’s steering wheel as a controller. Elon says the primitive racing game Pole Position may soon be added to the lineup – what a surreal experience to use the steering wheel of a super-high-tech 21st-century vehicle to control a cheesy, pixelated racer in a 1970s cartoon universe!

Above: Playing old-school video games in your Tesla (Image: Inverse via Soma Zambelly / YouTube)

If you’ve been on the fence about spending 50 grand or more on a Tesla, this new feature is sure to close the deal. As for me, I’m holding out until my favorite game – Xevious – is added to the roster.

Written by: Charles Morris; Source: IGN

*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.