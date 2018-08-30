What To Buy: New Or Used Tesla Model X?

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

While the Model X is the most expensive vehicle Tesla makes, it’s surely the most practical for families. Should you consider buying one used?

As our monthly EV sales scorecard indicates, the Tesla Model X is increasingly popular in the U.S. and has even outsold the Model S at times based on our estimates. This makes perfect sense since SUVs are highly sought-after on our shores. However, at first, the Model X didn’t seem to really catch on as some had expected. Now that more people are aware of the Tesla brand due to the huge success of the Model 3, the automaker’s vehicles are getting plenty of new eyes … and buyers. We can’t even fathom what success the Tesla Model Y will bring.

Our good friend, Model S Owner Sean Mitchell shares that he’s had a Tesla Model 3 reservation since the beginning, but he still hasn’t pulled the trigger. Like most of us, he has to assess the situation and get his ducks in a row to commit to such a large investment. While he’s still considering a Model 3, he’s also realized that the Model X will probably be much more practical for his family and his business over the long term. However, the price bump from a Model 3 to a Model X is exorbitant. So, Sean has been crunching the numbers and looking at the pros and cons of purchasing a used Model X versus a new one.

Sean wants a Model X 100D, but there are few in the used market, so he’ll settle for a 90D if he decides to go used. He configures a new Model X 100D just the way he’d want it and it comes in at a whopping $111,050. However, with the tax credits he’d enjoy, he could get the price down to $76,800 (more details in the video). Surprisingly, of the few used Model X crossovers Sean has found, the price would also be about $76,000. There are other variables involved as well, like free Supercharging, interest rates, warranty, etc.

Check out the video for all the details and then share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell on YouTube:

Model X: Should you buy new or used?

TESLA MODEL X