Watch Tesla Try To Roll Over The Model X … Not An Easy Task
MAY 20 2018 BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 9
The automaker appears to be trying very hard to get the Tesla Model X to roll, but it’s just not going to happen.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is always touting the safety of his company’s vehicles. Sometimes, he’s right, and other times, organizations have not been so agreeable.
Model X is the first and only SUV to achieve a NHTSA 5-Star safety rating in every category and subcategory, with the lowest probability of rollover and overall injury of any SUV pic.twitter.com/V0f8ljeIBp
— Tesla (@Tesla) May 20, 2018
The Model X receives a five-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA. In fact, it gets five stars in every individual category, including the rollover test. Very rarely does any SUV pull off five stars in this test. SUVs are top-heavy and more prone to roll than cars. But, not the Model X.
Electric cars – specifically those with the skateboard style battery pack – have a significant amount of weight under the vehicle and a low center of gravity. As you can see from the video, this makes them extremely difficult to roll.
We already knew that the NHTSA couldn’t tip the Model X. Now, for the first time, Tesla has released footage of its own internal test. It would be nice to have more information about the tests, such as speed, the number of attempts, etc. But, nonetheless, the results are here for all eyes to see.
9 Comments on "Watch Tesla Try To Roll Over The Model X … Not An Easy Task"
Once had a dog that was just as reluctant to ‘roll over’; is Tesla using canine DNA??
Super neat!
If the 3rd roll was on a slope or harder surface, it would have easily rolled over….
Yes Model X with its low center of gravity (best in its class) are far less likely to roll. But don’t get it wrong, in certain road conditions, all vehicle can roll.
The easiest way to roll anyway is to come down a slope with decent speed and right before the bottom of the hill and turn the steering hard to either direction and the vehicle will roll. Doing it backward will roll even easier..
Or the front or rear (or both) tires will slide. Like when a few dozen drivers a day blow “The Corkscrew” at Laguna Seca with its three story drop into a hard turn.
If it was a steep hill then that would be a significant factor, but harder surface would definitely make it harder to roll over.
The max lateral force on the wheels will be roughly 1g on a hard surface. The sand can apply much more force, as it’s being impacted and dispaced rather than using friction.
In the last video, it’s about half a second for the X to come to a stop over a distance of ~2 meters, so this is at least 2g acceleration.
Basically, the X has to dig it’s wheels into sand/dirt/gravel or hit something anchored for it to roll over.
Looks like one of the video games – which turn the car back up, every time you roll, even when the car is on the roof.
Given the shape of the car, and the battery weight, it still comes as a surprice that it rolled back on the third try to roll it.
You would get the same result with almost all cars, if you use sand. Use asfalt and The car rolls.
But you would not get the same results with ANY other SUV on the road.
Wrong. You’re thinking of a thin layer of sand.
This is thick with wheels digging deep, and the evidence is right in front of you that it’s decelerating faster than is possible on tarmac: The wheels are coming to a stop in about half a second over a distance of one car width.
Physics tells you this is roughly 2g deceleration, and far beyond what tire grip is capable of.