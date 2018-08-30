  1. Home
  2. Crashed EVs
  3. Watch These NHTSA Tesla Model 3 Crash Test Videos

Watch These NHTSA Tesla Model 3 Crash Test Videos

6 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 9

This might be painful to watch.

But here’s what it looks like when a Tesla Model 3 gets crash tested for safety evaluation purposes.

More Model 3
Tesla Model 3 Gets 5-Star Safety Rating From NHTSA
Tesla Model 3 Alerts For Car Stoppage Ahead, Prevents Possible Accident
See Loads Of Tesla Model 3 Vehicles Ready To Roll Out For Delivery

Earlier today, we reported on the NHTSA awarding the Model 3 with 5 stars (the highest rating) in all categories. Like all Teslas, safety is a primary focus, so we expected that 5-star result.

The frontal crash test video is where you’ll see the vehicles massive crumple zone come into play. Due to the lack of a conventional engine up front, the crumple zone is significantly larger than your typical vehicle. This means that there’s a lot more room up front for impact to disperse.

The other two videos, side impact and side pole, don’t differentiate as much from conventional automobiles, though surely the low-mount battery takes some of the impact.

Check out these videos of the tests above and below.

Categories: Crashed EVs, Tesla, Videos

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

9 Comments on "Watch These NHTSA Tesla Model 3 Crash Test Videos"

newest oldest most voted
Zaphod

Kind of surprised the driverside airbag doesn’t deploy in either the side or side pole crash. I guess the side curtain airbags are the crucial ones in those cases, but still would think the one in the steering wheel would deploy as well just to ensure driver’s head wouldn’t strike anything forward.

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
David H
Airbags usually deploy in the direction the car is decelerated and (if equipped with sensors) on the occupied seats. Not deploying unnecessary airbag has three benefits: 1 – Cost: In a light collision, each airbag not deployed can stay in the car. All the ones that pop need to be replaced. But since cost is usually not as big a factor when you are talking about saving a life… 2 – Harm: An airbag rapidly expands due to an explosion. Deploying the drivers frontal airbag for example may burn your underarms or throw them violently to the side (into the oncoming pole for example). So if the benefit is only marginal or “just in case” the drawbags may outweigh them. Plus, the airbags are well timed for impacts. If you would deploy the front airbag the very moment you hit the wall, your head would fall into an already deflating cushion. So there is no real benefit to deploy it at some unknown time in hopes the driver will need it in that exact same second. 3 – Reserve: After the reckless Audi driver hits you Tesla from the side, you might be shoved into a situation where you are… Read more »
Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
jelloslug

Physics says otherwise.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
CarGuy

I wonder how Bob Lutz’s VIA Motors crash??

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
jelloslug

He will have to make some of them first….

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

LMAO

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Mikael

We expect all cars to perform well in crash tests, if the car comes as far as to a crash then safety has already often failed…. it will be more interesting to see what ratings it will get in a real safety test like the Euro-NCAP, that will be a better benchmark for it’s safety.

It will do well there too, but then we can see more about what it excels at and what needs the most improvement.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Gator Rican

They are so cheap – black model 3 c’mon – who gets black? Seriously…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
ModernMarvelFan

The pole test shows why the battery packs are an advantage since the rigidity of the pack is holding up well against the pole which reduces the impact to the B pillar.

The interesting part is that during the front crash, the dummy’s right hand actually hit the center screen.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago