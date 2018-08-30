Watch These NHTSA Tesla Model 3 Crash Test Videos
This might be painful to watch.
But here’s what it looks like when a Tesla Model 3 gets crash tested for safety evaluation purposes.
Earlier today, we reported on the NHTSA awarding the Model 3 with 5 stars (the highest rating) in all categories. Like all Teslas, safety is a primary focus, so we expected that 5-star result.
The frontal crash test video is where you’ll see the vehicles massive crumple zone come into play. Due to the lack of a conventional engine up front, the crumple zone is significantly larger than your typical vehicle. This means that there’s a lot more room up front for impact to disperse.
The other two videos, side impact and side pole, don’t differentiate as much from conventional automobiles, though surely the low-mount battery takes some of the impact.
Check out these videos of the tests above and below.
9 Comments on "Watch These NHTSA Tesla Model 3 Crash Test Videos"
Kind of surprised the driverside airbag doesn’t deploy in either the side or side pole crash. I guess the side curtain airbags are the crucial ones in those cases, but still would think the one in the steering wheel would deploy as well just to ensure driver’s head wouldn’t strike anything forward.
Physics says otherwise.
I wonder how Bob Lutz’s VIA Motors crash??
He will have to make some of them first….
LMAO
We expect all cars to perform well in crash tests, if the car comes as far as to a crash then safety has already often failed…. it will be more interesting to see what ratings it will get in a real safety test like the Euro-NCAP, that will be a better benchmark for it’s safety.
It will do well there too, but then we can see more about what it excels at and what needs the most improvement.
They are so cheap – black model 3 c’mon – who gets black? Seriously…
The pole test shows why the battery packs are an advantage since the rigidity of the pack is holding up well against the pole which reduces the impact to the B pillar.
The interesting part is that during the front crash, the dummy’s right hand actually hit the center screen.