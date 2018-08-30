Watch BMW i8 Race Porsche 996 Turbo, BMW M3 And Others

6 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

A rolling start race, giving us some rather interesting showdowns & results.

In this video, we get to see an interesting set of races performed by a tuned BMW i8. While many races are done from a standing start, for this one, the organizers went with a bit more unusual rolling start version of the drag racing showdown. The vehicle that is featured in all of the drag races is a PP Performance tuned BMW i8. The plug-in hybrid from the German car maker features a unique blend of a high-output petrol engine and an electric motor, powering all four wheels.

BMW developed this powertrain specifically for the i8. It uses a combination of a 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine and a set of highly efficient electric motors, powering all four wheels of this vehicle. The combustion engine develops 170 kW/231 hp and drives the rear wheels of the BMW i8. The 96 kW/131 hp electric drive, on the other hand, joins in the power generation and provides traction for the front wheels. Together, this combination yields a power rating of 374 hp and 570 Nm of torque. In turn, this combination allows for an all-electric range of up to 35 kilometers (22 miles) and a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph).

In stock form, the i8 will sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 4.2 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 155mph (250km/h) However, thanks to an ECU tune by the German tuner, the BMW i8 seen in the video below now delivers a combined output of 390 horsepower from its 1-5 liter petrol engine an electric motor. While not that much more than OEM horsepower levels, it should help the i8 battle cars like the Porsche 996 Turbo (570HP), BMW M3 E92 (446HP), BMW 1M Coupe (500HP) and a Chevrolet Corvette C6 Cabrio LS3 (436HP).

You can grab a full view of the drag races in the video above.