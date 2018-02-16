VW Turns To Apple For Design Inspiration Of Upcoming Electric Cars

19 hours ago by Mark Kane

New electric cars from Volkswagen (the I.D. family) will bring all-new design language based on the simplicity and plain, clean lines of Apple products.

According to Klaus Bischoff, head of VW brand design,the automaker is looking at Apple products for guidance to develop the right style for thesesmodern times.

Time to break from old traditions.

Klaus Bischoff, head of VW brand design, said in an interview:

“We are currently redefining the Volkswagen values for the age of electrification. What’s at stake is to be as significant, purist and clear as possible and also to visualize a completely new architecture.” “In the past everything was very centralized, very narrow boundaries were set on the road of success. Today is the most exciting time of my career because I‘m allowed to do things that didn’t use to exist that way.”

Source: Reuters