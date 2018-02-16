VW Turns To Apple For Design Inspiration Of Upcoming Electric Cars

19 hours ago by Mark Kane 14

Volkswagen I.D., I.D. Crozz & I.D. Buzz

New electric cars from Volkswagen (the I.D. family) will bring all-new design language based on the simplicity and plain, clean lines of Apple products.

Volkswagen I.D. Crozz

According to Klaus Bischoff, head of VW brand design,the automaker is looking at Apple products for guidance to develop the right style for thesesmodern times.

Time to break from old traditions.

Klaus Bischoff, head of VW brand design, said in an interview:

“We are currently redefining the Volkswagen values for the age of electrification. What’s at stake is to be as significant, purist and clear as possible and also to visualize a completely new architecture.”

“In the past everything was very centralized, very narrow boundaries were set on the road of success. Today is the most exciting time of my career because I‘m allowed to do things that didn’t use to exist that way.”

Source: Reuters

  1. Goaterguy says:
    February 16, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    So, take a simplistic design, ad obsolete hardware with weak battery life and have a cult following.

    I think VW already has plenty of inspiration on it’s own.

    1. Ken says:
      February 16, 2018 at 3:19 pm

      You forgot the double the price you can get comparable hardware for that fruit charges.

      1. Aaron says:
        February 16, 2018 at 3:45 pm

        Save it for MaximumPC.com please.

  2. Lamata says:
    February 16, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    VW is “All Show”… “No Go”..Wish they would get the rags out of their Butts & build a Charging Network & Some Real EV’s for NA…..

    1. Dan says:
      February 16, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      Propriatary charging networks are idiotic. They need to be just like gasoline stations and charge ($ that is) per kwh with adjustment for time of day, day of week, and season (just like time of use electric service)

      Transparant, simple, no cultishness. Until this happens (and they get significantly cheaper for the post rebate world) electric cars will NOT become mainstream vehicles.

      Enthusiasts may get you to 2% or 3% or maybe 4% market share but no further.

      Mandating EVs might work in China but will not work in a democracy (even California! where I live and drive a PHEV).

      1. pjwood1 says:
        February 17, 2018 at 1:20 am

        You drive a PHEV, and believe charging networks need to be “just like gas stations”?

        Maybe gas stations need to be just like outlets, at home.

        Dan, These days we live in a failing democracy, at best. Plutocracy, if talking about autos. Are you upset VW no longer has the regulatory capture it once enjoyed? Can’t call the shots? Upset that electric cars are better, which leaves companies who’d rather lie out in the cold?

        Sorry, Dan.

        1. Steven says:
          February 17, 2018 at 9:59 am

          Sadly, +1.

  3. Get Real says:
    February 16, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Rounded corners baby!

    1. SansIce says:
      February 16, 2018 at 5:18 pm

      funny – yeah design seems to swing back and forth from round to angular – It looks like we are heading back to the round side of things. The whole edge era was intersting as well:
      http://www.thetruthaboutcars.com/2016/12/wedge-wonders-the-influence-of-the-angular-era-in-automotive-design/

  4. Anon says:
    February 16, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    VW should have looked to Apple for design inspiration, before Steve Jobs died.

    Again, always late to the party VW Group.

  5. Benjamin says:
    February 16, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    I think what VW is trying to say is, “We’re going back to our Teutonic roots and looking for Dieter Rams inspired designs.”

  6. vadik says:
    February 16, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Apple stole it design from German trends from the 1960s, so the wheel turns on.

  7. ModernMarvelFan says:
    February 17, 2018 at 12:30 am

    VW, you talk a lot. I want to see some real cars!!!

    Now, get us some real EV models that are competitive!

    How about a Tiguan PHEV? Atlas PHEV? Passat BEV?

    That new Electric bus concept is really cool and I like it. Time to get it to market.

  8. man bites gas says:
    February 17, 2018 at 9:46 am

    VW design meeting:
    – Ok, we need to catch up to Tesla Model 3…
    – Yeah, talk about simplicity and plain clean lines…
    – But we can’t say “Tesla”. Any ideas?
    – Um, we say “Apple”?
    – Good, everyone loves Johnny Ive’s design debtrief. Good work Helmut
    – Ya. Alumeeenium!

