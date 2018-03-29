VW To Spend $50 Billion In Push To Launch 50 Electric Cars By 2025
Ahh the EV announcements come daily from VW and while we’re truly excited about what’s to come, we can only hope that it’s all a reality in the making.
How about a grand slew of affordable EVs that can perform like that of Tesla vehicles? How about long-range electric vehicles that you can buy just about anywhere and everywhere that are truly impressive in so many ways? We’re talking about a whole lineup of electric cars and SUVs that are designed to appeal to the masses. Volkswagen says it’s ready to make that happen.
Honestly, VW Group as a whole — arguably above any other automaker — has the finances, resources, and capacity to pull this off with ease. Based on its multitude of announcements, the company is well aware that it can (if it chooses) make this an incredible reality. Let’s cross our fingers and push hard for it to come to fruition.
Following in the footsteps of Hyundai’s announcement that it has secured more battery cells to make to enough Kona EVs to satisfy growing U.S. demand, and also on the heels of Rivian’s huge announcement of a viable all-electric adventure-based pickup truck and 3-row SUV. Now, VW Group has announced another massive investment over the next five years, in an obvious attempt to keep up with the newfound switch to EVs. The company is also now increasingly touting its upcoming connected services and self-driving tech.
As this press release reveals, VW has added a budget of another $50 billion between now and 2023, which will help efforts to release some 50 new electric vehicles by 2025. The automaker claims to have the capacity to manufacture up to 15 million EVs on its new MEB platform within that suggested time frame.
Source: Automotive News Europe
47 Comments on "VW To Spend $50 Billion In Push To Launch 50 Electric Cars By 2025"
Looks like another shot in a press release war against Tesla, at least that’s what I make of the fact that VW’s press release bluster tends to end up in Tesla related articles.
Ford was at this type of PR effort for a while, and nothing has been yet produced.
Not really. This is the main takeaway from the article, and what the press release was about.
“The company’s supervisory board voted on Friday far-reaching capital spending plans to begin mass production of electric vehicles in Europe, the most radical strategy shift since VW’s diesel cheating scandal in 2015.”
I.e. management have signed off on a spending plan, which is actual real news and something shareholders would be interested in.
Looking at your downvotes it seems like people are getting more and more annoyed about the constant VW bashing instead of being annoyed about VW announcements.
I have to admit, they are unbeatable. They have produced more EV announcements than Tesla has produced EVs.
Guess I have to buy more VAG shares.
I’m sure that’s one more thing what these press releases are about.
“How about a grand slew of affordable EVs that can perform like that of Tesla vehicles? How about long-range electric vehicles that you can buy just about anywhere and everywhere that are truly impressive in so many ways?”
Did ^^^^^ come from the press release? Did VW claim that their offering will perform like a Tesla?
Yes, we just published an article on that the other day. It’s linked in the post.
https://insideevs.com/vw-2020-electric-cars-match-tesla-half-price/
I believe their statement was:
“We will come in 2020 with vehicles that can do anything like Tesla and are cheaper by half.”
I wouldn’t translate that into “affordable EVs that can perform like that of Tesla vehicles”.
I suspect they meant features not performance.
Or range. $25k 300 mile EV for example. I doubt it means a Model 3 LR for $30k though
Yes, maybe 7 years from now, how will Tesla have evolved in 7 years from now? No one knows what a Tesla will perform or look like in 7 Years, not even Elon.
okay, this is getting confusing. So how many $ billions has VW already budgeted for EVs? Is it $100 billion , $200 billion, or $billion du jour? And is the timeline 2018, 2020, 2025, or x+5 years? Maybe VW should update and publish new powerpoint slides.
Not really, the source article says VW is going to spend additional 10B euros (total of 44B euros) on EVs through 2023 vs last year’s plan. All it really means is they are adjusting their plans some and planning on more EVs than they did last year.
Don’t accumulate all the press releases. A lot of those battery contracts were for future production, probably not all of those are included here (just the amount spent through 2023). Some are related to other divisions, like autonomous driving spending.
I think part of the problem is the “rolling news” style posts on this site (and the world in general). This is at least the second article on what happened at that supervisory board meeting, both taking slightly different things away from it based on the articles they read before posting them here.
There also seem to have been articles prior to the meeting announcing that VW group were going to consider this proposal when they sit, so basically half a dozen articles on IEV on the same thing, but at different points in the process, written by at least two different people.
No wonder people are confused and feel like VW are pumping out press release after press release with huge numbers.
That’s before we get into the confusion of VW and VW Group and which stories relate to which entity.
They are on a roll:
https://www.printedtp.com/
Someone make this happen. I think a quick graphic effort of VW tags off InsideEVs would easily produce a whole role of toilet paper.
Same $50B as the batteries, or a new $50B? Suspicious number IMO.
Obviously additional funds since the last commitment was until 2023 and this is for 2023-2025.
From the article, “As this press release reveals, VW has added a budget of another $50 billion between now and 2023.”
See the word “another” in the sentence?
That seems to be a comprehension/typing error on Steves part. Go read the source article. They’ve added another 10B euros to their budget, now totaling $50B.
50? Do they even make 50 different gasoline models?!
VW has 355 different models.
https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/group/portrait-and-production-plants.html
Way way more. Actually only having 50 EVs by 2025 isn’t all that ambitious. They are already in the double digits with the models cleared for production and in production.
Hm, a further question was about that money and what part of that is for EVs. I think DIess answered that about 30B € (of the 44B) will be for EVs.
Always happy to see VW talking about EVs … competition will be good. Keep talking … and talking … and talking. We’ll see someday … keep talking …. and stay tuned.
Just more lip service. Meanwhile, in reality, VW can’t mean the demand for the Golf GTE and the e-Golf due to battery supply issues.
This isn’t true. The production lines for both those models have simply been maxed out. They seem to have surplus batteries since they recently started to make electric transporters.
Strange: According to other actual announcements of VW they will build 1 million BEV in 2025. I am confused
Join the club.
When they are talking about the “MEB Platform” it includes any subbrand from the VW Group that will use it. (VW, Seat, Skoda, some Chinese brands, maybe Audi for lower end cars…)
1 Million is just for the BEVs from the VW brand. (they want to make 1 Million yearly, by 2025)
15 Million is every MEB using brand and all years combined (2020-2025)
About a million of that will be spent on worthless stories like this one.
How mush is Adobe? $50B?
If anyone can bring the “EVs for the millions, not the millionaires” that’s only VW. For the rich, they already have Audi and Porsche.
The big rEVolution will happen in 2020. I don’t think it is a coincidence that Electrify America, Ionity and other charging networks will be ready by the half/end of 2019.
This is great news.
People who keep repeating “it’s all just talk” seem very desperate to me. It’s very obvious that VW is now investing alot of money and ressources into this. And they can’t suddenly start the I.D production tomorrow when everything is planned for the end of 2019.
I am not going to invest time in analizing what triggered these announcements but if I have got it right from bits and pieces I collected left and right is that VW group had a major board of directors meeting of the class that is held once per year or so and where they define their future strategy. So it is not like the marketing director or VW USA said in cocktail party after drinking 0.5 liter of champagne that perhaps VW will build an EV that will cost USD 9k and have a 800 miles range after a 10 minutes charge. Board of directors resolutions are pretty much solid as far as mid term future is concerned. Anyway due to EU regulations regarding future emissions they have little choice. And you are right, large group plan ahead by many years, that is exactly the reason why they post consistent huge profits years after years. Bad planning triggers huge costs. I enjoy my evening bubble bath of silly comments again tonight in here, how could I best relax at the end of a hard working week ?
The press conference today was pretty telling, it wasn’t dedicated to EVs, this was about the future of VW as a whole and yet at least 80% was about electric cars. And not just because they were prompted by reporters, this was also true for their opening statements.
I seriously believe this will happen!
Somehow, someday, somewhere…
‘VW has added a budget of another $50 billion ”
Presumably they allocated diesel gate compensation and penalties to this number to make it look impressive.
Looks like they added $10B to the figure they agreed on last year. It’s explained a lot better in the source link than the article here.
“VW will spend 44 billion euros ($50 billion) through 2023, part of a push for now more than 50 full-electric models by 2025. This is 10 billion euros more compared with last year’s planning round.”
I.e. the supervisory board have agreed to increase the budget for their 5 year EV plan that was agreed last year, by 10B/~30%.
VW = Dirty Filthy Lying CHEATS!
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2018/03/29/london-court-set-give-go-ahead-dieselgate-lawsuit-60000-volkswagen/
I’m no fan of VAG but they did indeed do wrong but can’t they ever reform themselves and do a good thing or are they going to get reminded of this for the next 200 years(or sooner if global warming has its way)?
I think they are serious, not just wordsmithing – and when they do, they’ll drag GM, Toyota, Honda, Ford, etc into the EV world as well. The majors can ignore Tesla, but they can’t ignore VW. Elon wins!!!
Without the stupid last sentence I would have upvoted your comment.
Bye bye, Tesla! 😀
Jeez can they just shut up and start making some cars?
I’ve been reading these press releases since 2014 and…checks internet…VW’s website still lists the 2018 eGolf as a current product and it has 125 miles of range for $38,000 in top trim.
Put up or shut up.
BS. So tired hearing this from VW. Show me the EVs already. Enough talking.
Seven years away is an eternity. I sometimes wonder if this is all about telling potential Tesla customers to not buy and wait.