VW Plans To Build 1 Million Electric Cars In China Yearly By 2025
Big dreams for EVs in China.
On December 11, Volkswagen showed its three new PHEV members, the Touareg PHEV, the Magotan GTE Concept and the Tayron GTE Concept. In 2018, VW brand introduced no less than nine new models and launched the “Move Forward” initiative. In the coming 12 months, the brand’s NEV models will be doubled to six.
At the PHEV workshop, it was revealed that Volkswagen is ambitious to build 1 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) per year in China by 2025. Consumers will have wide choice of BEV versions and all new models are expected to be fully connected from 2019 on.
The Germany brand divides its NEV initiative in China into three phases, which starts with locally-produced or imported PHEV or GTE models. By 2020, VW’s NEV full range in China will boast at least 10 NEVs and the local NEV production will be up to 300,000. At the third phase, the automaker points out that all BEVs will be built on its innovative vehicle architecture, the MEB platform in 2020/2021 and features new design as well as enhanced user experience.
In order to realize its ambitious sales target, VW needs to build a strong and flexible NEV production network. The company’s next step is to build up a global NEV production network. In the future, the automaker will have seven NEV production sites in China, one in the USA, and ten in Europe.
Source: Gasgoo
Categories: China, Volkswagen
9 Comments on "VW Plans To Build 1 Million Electric Cars In China Yearly By 2025"
Let’s all celebrate, … with a stein full of coal!
Yeah, right.
My Concern and question is,.. “What will they be doing for North America”
Continuing to try and dump 330k TDI diesels.
You can get one for a song, 8k or so, but don’t since you’ll be singing the blues if you do.
https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1116309_300k-bought-back-vw-diesels-are-decaying-in-37-lots-as-it-waits-for-what
As is the current published Chinese government goal, China Inc, 15 years from will have extracted from VW (by means of the various VW/China Inc JV agreements) all that VW has that is of value to China to allow China to kick VW to the curb… China has been fairly transparent about their end-point intentions/goals on this topic.
If VW is planning on being a an active JV partner in building 1 million EVs in China 15 years from now then VW is planning on China not being able to execute its stated goal of global industrial domination of EV car making.
Time will tell…
There will be few upward revisions for these numbers over the next 2-3 years. With rapidly declining ICE sales and growing EV sales, all companies will be forced to increase the capacities.
I expect cars to be >90% BEV by 2027. Mostly China followed by Tesla, European car makers will become niche products, American car makers besides Tesla will die.
The Chinese are very well capable of taking care of those 1 million by themselves.
By 2025, China will be selling 10 million EVs a year in Europe.