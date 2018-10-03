VW Planning Its Own Battery Gigafactory With Help From SK Innovation
Volkswagen will clone the Tesla-Panasonic gigafactory approach?
Volkswagen so far was relying on external supplies of lithium-ion battery cells and besides some investment in research of next-generation batteries, it doesn’t have any in-house factory.
The example of the successful and profitable partnership between Tesla and Panasonic in the Tesla Gigafactory project, as well as the scale of further Volkswagen EV plans, encourages it to consider its own battery gigafactory and contracted with a battery manufacturer.
Volkswagen said that it needs up to 150 GWh annually by 2025 for some €50 billion ($60 billion) and so far contracts awarded to suppliers have a volume of some €40 billion ($47.7 billion).
According to Germany’s Manager Magazin, Volkswagen is in negotiations with SK Innovation to build a battery gigafactory in Europe.
It would be an interesting match, as SK Innovation is a much smaller player than other South Korean manufacturers (LG Chem or Samsung SDI), Japanese (Panasonic) or Chinese (CATL, BYD) and such a partnership would open the way to growth.
Currently, SK Innovation is in progress to build a 7.5 GWh plant in Hungary.
Source: Manager Magazin via Electrek
But it will just as big as Tesla’s and cost half as much.
Good echo of the VW propaganda.
Seriously though; I hope the recent spate of VW announcements is their “come to Jebus” moment and they start to use their clout for good and not evil.
Took them long enough to copy the leader (or at least say they will…..(VW = Vapor Ware…)
Sounds like a losing combination. If VW were serious they would partner with LG or Panasonic.
Front wheel drive?
No, they will offer rear wheel drive and AWD.
Ahahahahahahahaha Hey Volkswagen how about you make an ignition coil, wiring harness, or a window regulator that isn’t a complete mistake before you dabble in planting customers atop your own custom made battery bombs. Anyone who would ever buy an electric Volkswagen has no understanding of their consistent track record of electrical Gremlins. Just stick to making 35 times the federal regulation Diesel profit eaters you garbage car manufacturer.
That announcement basically confirms VW is a minimum 4 years behind Tesla on being able to compete against where Tesla is *today* in high volume EV production… but Tesla is not remaining static… VW is chasing a fast moving target.
In two years there will be no VW EV that can compete against a Tesla. That is because the current VW Executive Management are not capable of repositioning VW to compete against a Tesla… period.
Modern EV represents a different business model proposition than legacy ICE… there is little desire at VW for VW to convert a significant portion of existing VW ICE customers to EV… in fact VW is actively steering away from that outcome.
Likely this will result in a significant restructuring of VW Group *after* VW enters full EV crisis mode which will be within next 2-3 years. Then it will take VW Group another 3-5 years to fully reorganize and reposition to compete against a Tesla. So it may take 5-8 years for VW Group to be in a position to compete against a Tesla.
Is VW really aiming to compete with Tesla in the realm of low end luxury EVs?
It sounds to me more like VW is aiming for production of reasonably affordable EVs for the the majority market. In that respect, it’s not certain if Tesla is aiming that direction, and if they were to do so in 2-3 years, then they would be at the same place as VW with their I.D. lineup in 2-3 years.
The time for a $25-30k EVs is not here yet, but in about two years it will be, because of battery prices and other factors like charging infrastructure that would not allow a $28k 250 mile 100+kW fast charging EV to be possible for the masses.