  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. Volvo Underestimated Plug-In Hybrid Demand: Will Triple Production

Volvo Underestimated Plug-In Hybrid Demand: Will Triple Production

26 M BY MARK KANE 2

Volvo also notes plug-in electric car production constraints

Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson admitted that the company hugely underestimated demand for its plug-in hybrid cars and now is hard at work to increase the production capacity.

Currently, Volvo does not have enough batteries, motors and other components to produce all the plug-in vehicles that it could sell. Further expansion should increase sales by 20-25% by the end of this year. The capacity is expected to triple compared to 2018, which should give the Swedish manufacturer a little room for new and updated models.

We are not happy because we could sell more [plug-in hybrids], he said. We underestimated the demand.

We are tripling the capacity from what we had about a year ago to where we will be at the end of this year.

See Also
Volvo's All-Electric Polestar 2: Everything We Know So Far: Video
Volvo Reveals Refreshed XC90 T8 Twin Engine PHEV
Polestar 3 Coming In 2021 In Form Of Coupe-Style Electric SUV

According to Samuelsson, plug-in hybrids account for 10-15% of particular models offered in ICE and PHEV versions, globally.

Volvo PHEV sales in Europe according to JATO Dynamics:

  • 2017: ≈16,000
  • 2018: ≈26,800
  • 2019: expected growth of 20-25% to 32,000-33,500 according to Volvo

Source: Automotive News

Categories: Sales, Volvo

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Volvo Underestimated Plug-In Hybrid Demand: Will Triple Production"

newest oldest most voted
sir_tech

If they are tripling production compared to 2018 then 2020 sales also will triple? So they can sell 70,000+ PHEVs in 2020?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
Spoonman.

Really looking forward to the range numbers on the S60 PHEV.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 seconds ago