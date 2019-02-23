Volvo Reveals Refreshed XC90 T8 Twin Engine PHEV

47 M BY MARK KANE

Volvo facelifted the XC90 and updates the T8 Twin Engine PHEV.

Volvo Cars announced the next step towards its electrification goals – the plug-in hybrid models will receive an upgrade, while at the same time mild hybrid (non-plug-in) versions will be introduced – under its new ‘B’ badge – with hope to become standard in the future without conventional ICE options.

The Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain is to be offered on all Volvos and the production capacity for plug-in models has been upgraded by up to 25%.

The upgraded T8 Twin Engine and T6 Twin Engine powertrains, part of the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) for 60- and 90- series cars, will offer:

a new battery and 15% more all-electric range

“brake-by-wire advanced battery charging” (more advanced regenerative braking)

The smaller Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) for XC40 SUV also will get plug-in hybrid options – T5 Twin Engine and T4 Twin Engine to follow later.

Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine

The Volvo XC90 is the first model, which also received minor updates to the exterior, interior and more equipment. The production of the 2020 model year is to begin in May at the Torslanda plant in Sweden. Deliveries should start in Q2 2019.

Currently, the XC90 T8 is rated by EPA at 17 miles (27 km) of all-electric range using a 10.4 kWh battery. The increase by 15% would translate to almost 20 miles (32 km).

Here is a list of changes from Volvo (some new features comes from newer 90 and 60 series models):

On the outside, the refreshed XC90 offers subtle upgrades to the original award-winning exterior design, such as new wheels, exterior colors and a modern new grille, among other details.

In terms of active safety technology, the XC90 now offers drivers help with steering on both the City Safety and the Blind Spot Information System. City Safety with Autobrake is still the only system on the market to recognize pedestrians, cyclists and large animals.

The Oncoming Lane Mitigation system first introduced on the XC60 is now also available on the XC90, while the Cross Traffic Alert technology now also offers autobrake.

While the XC90 was the first Volvo to offer Apple CarPlay integration, it is now also compatible with Android Auto.

The Sensus infotainment system has gone through multiple updates in recent years, all of which have been adopted into the XC90. Where available, the Spotify music streaming service is integrated in the XC90.

Volvo plug-in hybrids:

XC90 T8 Twin Engine

S90 T8 Twin Engine

V90 T8 Twin Engine

XC60 T8 Twin Engine

S60 T8 Twin Engine + T6 Twin Engine + T8 Polestar Engineered *



V60 in two versions T8 Twin Engine & T6 Twin Engine



XC40 T5 Twin Engine + T4 Twin Engine

New XC90: