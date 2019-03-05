Volkswagen Reveals Its Mobile Fast Charging Station In Geneva

53 M BY MARK KANE

Here is the Volkswagen MEB-based DC fast charger with ESS

Volkswagen Group Components unveiled in Geneva a near-series design study of its flexible fast charging station, which will enter series production in 2020 in Hanover.

The first of those multi-head 100 kW fast chargers with 360 kWh of energy storage is to be installed later this year in Wolfsburg. In total, Wolfsburg will get 80 mobile fast chargers.

Volkswagen Mobile Charging Station: