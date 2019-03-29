Volkswagen I.D. R To Race On Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road: Video

Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand and CEO Volkswagen China:
“The Volkswagen ID. R is an icon, which perfectly embodies our passion for E-mobility and our expertise in the development of electric drive technology. We can use the experience gained in the field of motorsport to further enhance that expertise, and can incorporate it in the assembly of electric production models.”
Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets said::
“Tianmen has a mystical status in China, where it is known as ‘Heaven’s Gate’. The route is one of the most extraordinary and difficult roads in the world – another special challenge for the ID. R. Our goal is to set a new milestone for electric vehicles and, in doing so, to support Volkswagen’s E-strategy in China, which is really picking up speed this year.”
Pikes Peak winner Romain Dumas said:
“So far, I only know the road from photos and a few videos,” says the 41-year-old Frenchman. “The surrounding area is remarkable, like a film set. The route is very winding, extremely narrow in places, and very uneven. It is certainly going to be a special experience. I am looking forward to this new challenge.”
That was a really cool video.
Any find that app challenge on the App Store? I can’t find it.
Is there any reason an electric motor can’t have gears? I ask because they mentioned racing on Nürburgring and there are a couple straightaways where you can hit the top speed of your car. I’m curious if the electric car would be at a disadvantage there. Even if a car could have two gears I wonder if that would help for top speed.
Good question. I wonder if it is a weight thing. Every kilo matters when racing.