Volkswagen I.D. R To Race On Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road: Video

56 M BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen I.D. R will race the “Road to Heaven” in the “China Challenge”

Volkswagen announced a new challenge for the all-electric racing car I.D. R, which in 2018 set a new record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado and is already scheduled for arecord-breakingg run at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

In September 2019, Volkswagen I.D. R, with Romain Dumas at the wheel, will take on the Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road – a unique stretch of tarmac, featuring 99 corners, which winds its way up (1,200 metres) Tianmen Mountain, located roughly 1,500 kilometres southwest of Beijing, China.

Because the 11-kilometre mountain road was not accessible to public transport and setting a new record would be easy, Volkswagen China announced that first, it will run a competition prior to the record attempt, in which participants can set their own virtual time on the Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road. Then, Dumas will try to do better in real conditions.

Volkswagen I.D. R specs:

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.25 seconds

two electric motors with total of 500 kW of power and 650 Nm of torque

curb weight 1,100 kg