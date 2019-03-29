  1. Home
Volkswagen I.D. R To Race On Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road: Video

Volkswagen I.D. R will race the “Road to Heaven” in the “China Challenge”

Volkswagen announced a new challenge for the all-electric racing car I.D. R, which in 2018 set a new record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado and is already scheduled for arecord-breakingg run at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

In September 2019, Volkswagen I.D. R, with Romain Dumas at the wheel, will take on the Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road – a unique stretch of tarmac, featuring 99 corners, which winds its way up (1,200 metres) Tianmen Mountain, located roughly 1,500 kilometres southwest of Beijing, China.

Because the 11-kilometre mountain road was not accessible to public transport and setting a new record would be easy, Volkswagen China announced that first, it will run a competition prior to the record attempt, in which participants can set their own virtual time on the Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road. Then, Dumas will try to do better in real conditions.

Volkswagen I.D. R specs:

  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.25 seconds
  • two electric motors with total of 500 kW of power and 650 Nm of torque
  • AWD
  • curb weight 1,100 kg

The Road to Heaven: A tourist magnet

The narrow Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road is a popular tourist attraction. It winds its way through one of the most primeval mountain landscapes in the world. Also known as Tongtian Avenue (Road to Heaven), the route is used by buses to transport visitors up Tianmen Mountain. It starts in the valley at about 200 metres above sea level and ends at an altitude of roughly 1,300 metres. The mountain’s summit is at 1,519 metres above sea level.

“China Challenge”: The Volkswagen ID. R on the “Road to Heaven”

Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand and CEO Volkswagen China:

“The Volkswagen ID. R is an icon, which perfectly embodies our passion for E-mobility and our expertise in the development of electric drive technology. We can use the experience gained in the field of motorsport to further enhance that expertise, and can incorporate it in the assembly of electric production models.”

Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets said::

“Tianmen has a mystical status in China, where it is known as ‘Heaven’s Gate’. The route is one of the most extraordinary and difficult roads in the world – another special challenge for the ID. R. Our goal is to set a new milestone for electric vehicles and, in doing so, to support Volkswagen’s E-strategy in China, which is really picking up speed this year.”

Pikes Peak winner Romain Dumas said:

“So far, I only know the road from photos and a few videos,” says the 41-year-old Frenchman. “The surrounding area is remarkable, like a film set. The route is very winding, extremely narrow in places, and very uneven. It is certainly going to be a special experience. I am looking forward to this new challenge.”

3 Comments on "Volkswagen I.D. R To Race On Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road: Video"

Rothgarr

That was a really cool video.

Any find that app challenge on the App Store? I can’t find it.

34 minutes ago
Rothgarr

Is there any reason an electric motor can’t have gears? I ask because they mentioned racing on Nürburgring and there are a couple straightaways where you can hit the top speed of your car. I’m curious if the electric car would be at a disadvantage there. Even if a car could have two gears I wonder if that would help for top speed.

31 minutes ago
Gary Mulcahey

Good question. I wonder if it is a weight thing. Every kilo matters when racing.

28 minutes ago