Volkswagen e-up! Price Cut Reaches UK: Interior Gets Extra Flair

59 M BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen improved the e-up! value proposition

The most recent price cuts of the aging Volkswagen e-up! spreads throughout Europe and recently reached the UK, where the manufacturer states it as a £3,250 (€3,664) value boost.

The e-up! is not only £2,935 (€3,310) cheaper, but also received more standard equipment, including height adjustment for the driver’s seat and a rear-view camera, as well as a “stylish new seat trim design” that “provides extra flair”.

The final price is £23,115 RRP OTR (€26,064) or £19,615 (€22,118) RRP OTR including the £3,500 Government Plug-In Car Grant

We believe that Volkswagen needed to adjust the prices of e-up! to keep the sales rolling til the new I.D. hits the market.

Volkswagen UK Electric Vehicles Product Manager Joe Laurence, said:

“The e-up! is a key part of our electric vehicle family, offering the ideal solution for zero tailpipe-emission urban motoring. “For 2019, we’re offering customers even more value with the addition of several extra features to the e-up! as standard, as well as a major price realignment making the car even more affordable. This is, of course, on top of the tax and fuel cost savings which are built into the e-up!.”

Quick specs: