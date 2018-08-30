Volkswagen e-up! Price Cut Reaches UK: Interior Gets Extra Flair
Volkswagen improved the e-up! value proposition
The most recent price cuts of the aging Volkswagen e-up! spreads throughout Europe and recently reached the UK, where the manufacturer states it as a £3,250 (€3,664) value boost.
The e-up! is not only £2,935 (€3,310) cheaper, but also received more standard equipment, including height adjustment for the driver’s seat and a rear-view camera, as well as a “stylish new seat trim design” that “provides extra flair”.
The final price is £23,115 RRP OTR (€26,064) or £19,615 (€22,118) RRP OTR including the £3,500 Government Plug-In Car Grant
We believe that Volkswagen needed to adjust the prices of e-up! to keep the sales rolling til the new I.D. hits the market.
Volkswagen UK Electric Vehicles Product Manager Joe Laurence, said:
“The e-up! is a key part of our electric vehicle family, offering the ideal solution for zero tailpipe-emission urban motoring.
“For 2019, we’re offering customers even more value with the addition of several extra features to the e-up! as standard, as well as a major price realignment making the car even more affordable. This is, of course, on top of the tax and fuel cost savings which are built into the e-up!.”
Quick specs:
- 18.7 kWh battery
- range: about 134 km (83 miles) under WLTP or 160 km (100 miles) NEDC
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 13 seconds
- 130 km/h (81 mph) top speed
- 60 kW/82 hp and 210 Nm electric motor
- charging: six hours using 3.6 kW on-board charger of 30 minutes to 80% at DC fast charger
- weight of just 1,139 kg
