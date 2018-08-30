Ever Wonder Why The Original Tesla Roadster Failed? Here’s Why
There’s more than one reason the first-generation Roadster failed. That’s for sure.
For the Tesla Roadster of the first-generation, there were several issues that plagued the vehicle from the start. After all, it was the first all-electric vehicle ever produced by the newly established U.S based carmaker. The snappy high-performance machine looked good, borrowing its body from a Lotus Elise. It combined the aggressive body with some off the shelf battery packs and Tesla’s own first try at battery management system. In the end, it provided the driver with some impressive performance, underwhelming range and it was the car that brought the hype, but it clearly didn’t live up to it.
For starters, the vehicle lacked the appropriate range. It was also rather rough around the edges. And clearly, the technology wasn’t ripe when it was released. There were some major PR dramas unfolding around it, as Jeremy Clarkson, the then co-host of Top Gear, bashed the Roadster in more ways than one could count. Even Musk admitted that the early Roadster “was completely unsafe,” it “broke down all the time,” and it “didn’t really work.” However, in the end, the Roadster was the first of its kind. It drove rather well – when it worked – and it was and still is a rather fun car overall.
The video above gives us all the reasons why the original Tesla Roadster was a complete failure. Made by Hoovies Garage – a channel that documents the adventures of Tyler Hoover, an automotive writer who makes suicidal car purchases, and maintains a fleet of cars he calls the “Hooptie Fleet” – this makes for a complete list of items that Tesla needs to rethink for the upcoming second-generation Roadster.
This Is a lot Of BS News To Me ! The car Worked Fine & Had 200 Miles Plus Range . You must Be talking About The Very 1st Test Mules/Prototypes .That’s a Different Story .Were Do You Get All This Crap That You Speak Of ? .The Production Cars Were Fine ! That Jeremy Character Is a Scumbag POS. …That Bull Sh!t Video He Did Was Totally SCRIPTED to Discredit the Car !…The Script Was Found On the Passenger’s Side Seat ..
Further More , These Power Trains Were So Impressive That Mercedes & Toyota Signed Purchase Orders for Them With Tesla for Quite some Time & Put Them In Their Cars, Toyota Rav4 ….& Mercedes Smart for Two…The Author Is A Total G00f Ball ,To Print Such False Garbage !
Article Headline: “Ever Wonder Why The Original Tesla Roadster Failed? Here’s Why”
More like a massive success.
The original Tesla Roadster was intended to demonstrate that an electric car need not be dorky and also served as a launch step for Tesla’s EV program.
Original Tesla Roadster is arguably one of the best collector car investments one can make today… an important car in automotive history… kicked off the EV revolution.
As the other posters have said, this article is complete BS.
Sad to see mis-information like this published by inside EVs.
The Author Should Be Bared From This site .
Short Range? 245 miles in basically 2006-2008, was far frm short range, and will still be more than the Base Range Model 3, pitched as 220 miles range, or the Bolt EV, pitched as 238 miles range!
Try the ZERO EV, a tech Demonstrator, that got 300 miles range: LA to Vegas, and was part of the impetus of the first Roadster design!
Still cool as hell. No one else had the balls to put out a crazy fast car stuffed with Lithium-Ion batteries.
And for all the Roadster owners out there….who else can say they own a copy of the car that is currently traveling toward the Asteroid belt & Mars?