Video: Nissan LEAF e-Plus: Everything We Know

The e+ continues Nissan’s path of CHAdeMO and no liquid battery cooling

Here is a short summary of what we know about the upcoming Nissan LEAF e+ (with a comparison to the current version that will remain on the market), released by Sean Mitchell. Worth watching for sure, but don’t expect any new news if you’ve already tracked all of our reports from CES.

The e+ (62 kWh) seems to be a really big improvement over the (40 kWh) version in terms of range and performance (higher power motor), but it brings abig surprise about the battery, which is not only produced by Nissan‘s AESC (most of us expected LG Chem), but also still didn’t get liquid a cooling system. It’s especially strange because of previous experience with Nissan’s batteries in hot climate and because the bigger and more valuable the battery is, the relatively smaller the cost of the thermal management system.

From the video description:

“And to many people’s surprise, still a passive cooling system on the battery pack I reached out to Nissan about this and here’s what they said: “The battery will have passive cooling as this meets the needs of our customers. As battery technology has evolved since the launch of the first LEAF, Nissan has worked to add additional safeguards to help mitigate battery degradation.” When I asked them about any change in their battery supplier, thinking they had made some improvements on that end, the spokesperson said there was no change to the supplier and Nissan will continue to use AECS. Here’s my take on this, I’m extremely optimistic about the additional range and improved charging speeds on the e+. This makes it a viable option for more people, especially people who drive further distances.”

Nissan LEAF e+ specs (vs. LEAF 40 kWh)



62 kWh battery (+55% capacity over 40 kWh, 25% more energy dense lithium-ion cells, similar size)

288 lithium-ion cells (compared to 192 cells)



battery limited warranty of 8 years/160,000 km (whichever occurs first) is standard

364 km (226 miles) of expected EPA range (up 50% from 243 km/151 miles)

385 km (239 miles) of WLTP range in Europe (vs. 285 km/177 miles)

458 km (285 miles) of WLTC Japan range in Japan (vs. 322 km/200 miles)

570 km (354 miles) of JC08 range in Japan (vs. 400 km/249 miles)

160 kW electric motor (up from 110 kW) and 250 lb-ft (340 Nm) (vs. 320 Nm in 40 kWh version)

70 kW (100 kW peak) fast charging using CHAdeMO (vs. less than 50 kW)

