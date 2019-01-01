  1. Home
When the terrain turns nasty, can the Tesla Model X cope?

Surely, the Model X isn’t designed as a true off-roader. So, what happens on the occasion that it leaves the pavement?

As it turns out, the Model X will likely get you where you need to go. Just make sure to set the air suspension to its highest setting first. A decent set of all-season tires should be installed, too. No summer rubber is designed for an off-road excursion.

We wouldn’t recommend the Model X (nor any other Tesla currently available) if your daily drive takes you off the pavement. But if you venture into the backcountry just every now and then, the Model X should be just fine.

Watch this video to see how the electric SUV handles some tough off-roading.

Video description:

Offroading with our Model X

Milovice, Czech Republic

1 Comment on "Watch This Tesla Model X Do Some Off-Roading: Video"

David H

I was a bit sceptic when I saw the thumbnail. I thought this was just going to be a Model X on muddy roads. But, I’m actually impressed, this is not bad for a minivan. (no sarcasm)

17 minutes ago