When the terrain turns nasty, can the Tesla Model X cope?

Surely, the Model X isn’t designed as a true off-roader. So, what happens on the occasion that it leaves the pavement?

As it turns out, the Model X will likely get you where you need to go. Just make sure to set the air suspension to its highest setting first. A decent set of all-season tires should be installed, too. No summer rubber is designed for an off-road excursion.

We wouldn’t recommend the Model X (nor any other Tesla currently available) if your daily drive takes you off the pavement. But if you venture into the backcountry just every now and then, the Model X should be just fine.

Watch this video to see how the electric SUV handles some tough off-roading.

Video description: