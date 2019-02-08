Watch Tesla Model 3 Take On BMW M5 F10 In Drag Race: Video

58 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Model 3 versus M5 and it ends in a photo finish.

The Tesla Model 3 is back out on the strip against a strong challenger in the form of the BMW M5 F10.

Without saying which car wins, we will point out that this is for sure the closest race yet featuring the Model 3 Performance. It’s literally right down to the wire.

Can the Tesla Model 3 take down the BMW M5 in a drag race? Or is the heavy-hitting gasser too much for the electric Tesla? Watch the video to find out.

Here are the specs for a stock BMW M5 F10, which does have power figures that far exceed the Model 3:

Engine Specification

Power (kW) 412 kW

Horsepower 560 hp

Horsepower 552 – 553 bhp

Rev. at Max Power 6000 – 7000

Torque 680 Nm

Torque (lb-ft) 502 lb-ft

Rev. at Max Torque 1500 – 5750

And some figures for the Tesla Model 3 Performance version, as featured in the video:

Telsa Model 3 Performance specs: