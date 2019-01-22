Tesla Model 3 AWD Versus Deep Snow: Video

57 M BY MARK KANE

The solution is proper winter tires

As we saw earlier, the dual motor all-wheel drive Tesla Model 3 with MXM4 all-season tires copes pretty well in light snow, even on a slight incline, but how about deeper snow and fresh tracks?

Well, in the following video, Joshua Schultz VR180 found out that the Model 3 AWD can get stuck and even Slip Start mode will not necessarily help out.

Having all-wheel drive definitely improves the car capabilities. However, when the conditions are difficult, only winter tires bring a significant change that enables one to continue to drive safely, at reasonable speeds and not worry much about getting stuck.

The next tests are to be conducted with winter tires. We’re excited to see those results too.

