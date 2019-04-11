Audi E-Tron Hits Monaco Pier To Face Off Against Lambo Urus: Video

30 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Nico seems all about the Audi e-tron as he hits Monaco pier to face off against a Lamborghini Urus.

We can surely tell you that all the rage these days in the segment is to pit an EV against a gas-powered car. More specifically, we see ICE, limited production supercars (big time money) challenging traditional all-electric SUVs like that of the Tesla Model X.

The average Joe might immediately assume that an electric crossover couldn’t even begin to contend with a car like the Lamborghini Urus. How about the Audi e-tron battery-electric SUV in such a test? No way it can keep up, right?

Well, think again, as popular racecar driver Nico Rosberg works to set the record straight. Hopefully, you’ll be as impressed by the results as we were. In addition, there’s a little twist in the plot here. You’ll just have to watch to get the details. As always, Nico works to entertain and impress. Without further ado, check it out for yourself.

Let us know your take on this in the comment sections below.

Video Description via Nico Rosberg on YouTube:

AUDI E-TRON & LAMBORGHINI URUS GOT US ARRESTED! | NICO ROSBERG | eVLOG

NEW ALL ELECTRIC AUDI E-TRON SUV!!

My first drive in the first all electric SUV from one of the big German automakers. Love how they’re pushing into e-mobility now, same as Mercedes with the EQC which is coming out soon.

Had it together with the Lamborghini Urus down by the Monaco harbour for some awesome photos.

The e-tron is an impressive piece of kit and Audi have really put a lot of thought into the development of the car bringing the drag coefficient down to an incredible 0.27. They even developed completely new wing mirrors!!