Vermont Leads U.S. Growth Rate For Plug-In Car Registrations Per Capita
Here is a chart, which shows where plug-in car sales growth is the highest in the U.S.
According to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, the U.S. average growth rate for PEV per capita in the years 2016-2017 is 30.2%.
The highest growth of over 50% in relation to population was noted in three states:
- Vermont – 56.4%
- Maryland – ≈54%
- Massachusetts – ≈52%
- Alaska – ≈50%
- New Hampshire ≈50%
Georgia is the only state which noted a significant downturn. It’s the result of ending the generous incentives, which previously made Georgia one of the top EV markets.
Note: PEV includes both all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
Sources: PEV registrations – Department of Energy analysis of IHS Automotive data.
Population: U.S. Census Bureau, Population Estimates, Annual Estimates of the Resident Population.
Source: energy.gov
