Vermont Leads U.S. Growth Rate For Plug-In Car Registrations Per Capita

BY MARK KANE

Here is a chart, which shows where plug-in car sales growth is the highest in the U.S.

According to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, the U.S. average growth rate for PEV per capita in the years 2016-2017 is 30.2%.

The highest growth of over 50% in relation to population was noted in three states:

Vermont – 56.4%

Maryland – ≈54%

Massachusetts – ≈52%

Alaska – ≈50%

New Hampshire ≈50%

Georgia is the only state which noted a significant downturn. It’s the result of ending the generous incentives, which previously made Georgia one of the top EV markets.

Note: PEV includes both all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Sources: PEV registrations – Department of Energy analysis of IHS Automotive data. Population: U.S. Census Bureau, Population Estimates, Annual Estimates of the Resident Population.

Source: energy.gov