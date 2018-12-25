  1. Home
Vermont Leads U.S. Growth Rate For Plug-In Car Registrations Per Capita

BY MARK KANE

Here is a chart, which shows where plug-in car sales growth is the highest in the U.S.

According to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, the U.S. average growth rate for PEV per capita in the years 2016-2017 is 30.2%.

The highest growth of over 50% in relation to population was noted in three states:

  • Vermont  – 56.4%
  • Maryland – ≈54%
  • Massachusetts – ≈52%
  • Alaska – ≈50%
  • New Hampshire ≈50%
Georgia is the only state which noted a significant downturn. It’s the result of ending the generous incentives, which previously made Georgia one of the top EV markets.

Note: PEV includes both all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Sources: PEV registrations – Department of Energy analysis of IHS Automotive data.

Population: U.S. Census Bureau, Population Estimates, Annual Estimates of the Resident Population.

Source: energy.gov

