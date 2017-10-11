Used Tesla Model 3 Posted On Craigslist For $150,000
It’s in high demand, so why not try to sell it for a major premium?
For just $150,000, you could become the owner of this used Tesla Model 3.
Here’s the Monterey Craigslist listing in its entirety:
First ever Tesla Model 3 for sale. Car is lightly used with just over 2,000 miles. This is a unique opportunity to own one of the most anticipated cars ever. Skip the line of over 400,000 people and buy the car of the future now! Car is fully loaded with the 310 Mile Long Range Battery, Panoramic Glass Roof, Premium Interior, Sound System and Aero Wheels.
Car has been great for the past 2,000 miles and a unique circumstance is forcing me to part with the car. Fit and finish are excellent for an early production model. This car meets all of the hype and I plan on owning another in the future.
This car will not qualify for the $7,500 Federal Tax Credit because it has been registered. So if you want a tax credit, please do not contact me about purchasing this car.
I am not really sure how to price the car but it is in obvious demand. I understand the curiosity but serious offers only please.
THIS IS REAL.
The VIN#209 Model 3 is likely a Tesla employee car, so we’re not sure how the owner thinks he/she will be able to circumvent Tesla’s resale policy, which reads:
“Because employees are receiving special priority, all Model 3 cars prioritized to employees must be registered to you or your family member and may not be resold for more than the original price. Reservation holders will agree to these terms when their order is placed.”
Any takers for $150,000?
Source: Craigslist via Electrek
That’s Cheap!
America at it’s finest- the price some folks pay to “be the first.” It’s like paying $1000 for a new iphone, just to have it discarded in a drawer a mere 2 years from now.
For the record, if I had a Model 3 right now I’d do exactly the same thing..
I’d set the price at $314,159.27. There are many review sites / magazines with big bucks behind them that are interested in having the first scoop. I like pi, especially if it’s pumpkin.
The freedom to set your own price is not always possible in US. Try to jack up the price in case of storms, and you’re prosecuted as a gouger. Meanwhile, price control keeps everything sold out and those who truly need them can’t get them even they have money. Former Soviet citizen youtuber describes this is why money was worthless under price control.
There is no material things in this world, that I would want that badly ..Or even remotely close!
Wow. That’s one heck of a serving of Pi.
If this was a “friend” delivery and not an employee one, I wonder if the same restrictions on resale don’t apply. Someone needs to take up this guy’s offer for at least a test drive and post a full review!
I was thinking the same thing, NDA’s be damned, haha!
Great to hear that he finds the fit/finish to be so well done despite being an early car off the line.
Without 19″ wheels, no way…
It’s also disappointing that US/Canadian parts content is only at 50%.
Although, in looking at other vehicles across the board, that’s a pretty high amount. I was just expecting higher given the battery gigafactory being in the US.
Other points of Comparison:
Tesla Model 3: 50% US Content
2017 Volt: 50% US Content
2017 Nissan Leaf: 40% US Content
2017 Bolt EV: 27% US Content
I saw values ranging from 0% to 83% across all manufacturers, though I didn’t do an exhaustive search. Many are sadly on the lower end of that spectrum.
https://www.nhtsa.gov/part-583-american-automobile-labeling-act-reports
The highest US/Canadian content car is the Kia Optima with 83%. Followed by the Fiat Chrysler Jeep Wrangler with 75%.
Maybe we can start a Kickstarter campaign and help Jay and the IEVs crew acquire this Model 3 for a full teardown/review? Lol
A “GofundMe.com”……lol
Actually that’s a great idea. InsideEV, should buy it funded by us.
At that price, I’ll take TWO!
I wonder where the bidding would take this, at auction, on EBay Motors?
The sky is the limit, or Mars is the limit.
Yeah, the guy is an idiot for not putting this at an auction site. Craigslist is not the place to sell a valuable item in very high demand.
If he thought he could get away with Tesla not noticing he was offering it for sale because it’s not on Ebay… well, then he’s an idiot for thinking nobody would pass the word along!
“a unique circumstance is forcing me to part with the car”
The “unique circumstance” presumably being that he can sell it for 3x what he paid for it.
Exactly. I suggest we all contact the guy and hugely waste his time 🙂
LOL I think you hit the nail on the head.
Except that he won’t. I’d almost bet money that Tesla will get a judge to issue an injunction blocking the sale. The guy is in violation of the contract he signed when he bought the car. Of course I haven’t seen the contract, but I don’t need to be a lawyer to understand that Tesla would have specified in the contract that the car can’t be resold within a short period of time; perhaps a year or so?
Push, it’s his car and property, the judge will just throw the book at Tesla
This world has plenty of idiots to buy it … it will sell, no doubt.
This “idiot” will probably be some other other car manufacturer who wants to tear it apart to analyze costs and performance.
The Model 3’s only selling point over other Tesla models is that it’s more affordable. Otherwise, there’s nothing it does that the Model S can’t do better even at half the price this guy is asking. Good luck, buddy.
There are a half million paid reservations and countless engineers who’d love to tear it down…This car will have no problem finding a buyer.
I’d pay $150k for blue with the nice wheels, but not silver with aero wheels.
Does the FM radio work yet?
Asking $150,000 for a car that cost him 55k and he is too cheap to spend 30-50$ to list it on cars.com or auto trader and actually reach some real buyers. Come on dude
Listing on Cars.com is free, or at least it was last year when I sold my Fit to buy my C-Max Energi. I feel like the caliber of buyer on cars.com is definitely higher than on Craigslist.
Perhaps he/she is no longer an employee and thus not subject to the rule?
Perhaps he/she sold to a friend and this friend is reselling in craigslist.
Bingo. Disgruntled employee getting revenge.
My guess is that he no longer works for Tesla, and that he thinks the contract no longer applies to him, because he’s no longer a Tesla employee… or that he simply thinks he can get away with it because they can’t threaten to fire him.
And I am nearly certain that he will very shortly be informed he’s wrong about that, if he hasn’t been already. I very seriously doubt Tesla’s lawyers were stupid enough to word the contract so it no longer applies if the employee is “separated” from his job.
A contract is a contract.
I’m expecting an update to this article which says the offer has been withdrawn.
Those Aero wheels are so damn SEXY!
/sarc
Ha! At first I was like, “Dude is drunk!”
Might as well get a new Model S P100D and have some money spare
I’m sure that’s his/her plan once they unload their M3.
Note the battery pack final assembly point was in Fremont. Apparently Tesla has not yet started building their packs at the Gigafactory, as was planned. I wonder if that is part of the production bottleneck?
Since the VIN has been revealed, Tesla management and their legal team can figure out who this “seller” is. I wouldn’t want to be in this seller’s shoes today. I bet the ad disappears within 24 hours.
What if his “unique circumstance” is taking another job? If this is a Tesla Employee, they must be pretty high up to get one the first 250 vehicles…
“If this is a Tesla Employee, they must be pretty high up to get one the first 250 vehicles…”
Not necessarily. According to what Elon Musk said at one point, priority was strictly according to who paid their money first. Elon said he wasn’t going to get the first one off the line because another Board member wrote him a check during a board meeting, so that Board member was first. (But then the Board member gave him the car as a gift!)
OTOH, that story could have been just spin.
“Fit and finish are excellent for an early production model.”
How are fit and finish as compared to a BMW 3 series? That’s what everyone wants to know.
Was actually same with i8 when it came out.
£100k brand new and used ones were selling from £135 as no one wanted to wait in the queue for a year.
I’m still not 100% this is not a prank of a from a friend or even a bitter ex…
What strikes me as odd, is it being on a local craigslist ad…Do you really want to deal with onslaught of emails? They know the demand, why not reach out to the major automakers to see if they want one? The major auto auctions would love to get their hands on this for the buzz, they could probably find some rich dude to pay way over this asking price and the seller doesn’t have to do anything…
Certainly possible. So now it looks like we have two reasonable scenarios:
1. The guy is totally and completely clueless for putting it on Craigslist instead of an auction site
2. It’s just a hoax
For anybody else thinking about doing this, keep in mind that the $7,500 EV tax credit requires that:
“The vehicles must be acquired for use or lease and not for resale. Additionally, the original use of the vehicle must commence with the taxpayer”.
The original owner probably meets these requirements because they drove it for 2K miles and had a “change of circumstance” from when they purchased it and likely didn’t purchase the vehicle for resale.
But if anybody is thinking about listing their Model 3 for sale the first day they get it, with zero miles, it would be tax fraud to try and take the federal tax credit. Nor would the next buyer be able to take the tax credit if you didn’t take it. Only the original purchaser who bought it directly from Tesla can take the credit.
I also wouldn’t signal my intentions to resale ahead of time by posting them on the internet for everybody to see. Especially when reporting this fraud to the IRS could make somebody $1125 per violation.
I dunno, someone claimed the last time the subject came up here that you couldn’t resell the car within a year if you took the tax credit. (Or maybe you have to repay the tax credit if you resell the car within a year.)
I assumed they knew what they were talking about, but of course I, along with them, might be wrong about that.
The ad will disappear quickly. I’m sure the first enquirys were from Tesla personnel.
More specifically, from Tesla’s legal department. 🙂
What if an employee sell its for the regular price to a third party, then this third party can resell it for the price it wants.