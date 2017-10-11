Used Tesla Model 3 Posted On Craigslist For $150,000

4 hours ago by Eric Loveday

It’s in high demand, so why not try to sell it for a major premium?

For just $150,000, you could become the owner of this used Tesla Model 3.

Here’s the Monterey Craigslist listing in its entirety:

First ever Tesla Model 3 for sale. Car is lightly used with just over 2,000 miles. This is a unique opportunity to own one of the most anticipated cars ever. Skip the line of over 400,000 people and buy the car of the future now! Car is fully loaded with the 310 Mile Long Range Battery, Panoramic Glass Roof, Premium Interior, Sound System and Aero Wheels. Car has been great for the past 2,000 miles and a unique circumstance is forcing me to part with the car. Fit and finish are excellent for an early production model. This car meets all of the hype and I plan on owning another in the future. This car will not qualify for the $7,500 Federal Tax Credit because it has been registered. So if you want a tax credit, please do not contact me about purchasing this car. I am not really sure how to price the car but it is in obvious demand. I understand the curiosity but serious offers only please. THIS IS REAL.

The VIN#209 Model 3 is likely a Tesla employee car, so we’re not sure how the owner thinks he/she will be able to circumvent Tesla’s resale policy, which reads:

“Because employees are receiving special priority, all Model 3 cars prioritized to employees must be registered to you or your family member and may not be resold for more than the original price. Reservation holders will agree to these terms when their order is placed.”

Any takers for $150,000?

Source: Craigslist via Electrek