UK Government Invests In Nissan Electric Van Project
4 H BY JAMES FOSSDYKE 8
The company hopes new battery tech will help manufacturers electrify commercial vehicles.
The British government has offered funding for a Nissan-backed project to create new batteries that will extend the range of vans.
Led by sustainability firm Ceres, the project aims to develop a compact, high-power density solid oxide fuel cell for use in commercial vehicles.
Although the government-run Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) says commercial vehicles are among the hardest vehicles to “decarbonise”, the organisation hopes Ceres and Nissan’s project will “enable a significant reduction” in city-centre pollution.
The scheme is one of three to get a combined total of £35 million in government funding.
Other projects to receive funding include a joint venture between Hofer Powertrain and Aston Martin, which plans to create a new generation of e-motor and inverter modules for use in high-performance electric cars.
The final project is a hydraulic power system for “off-highway” vehicle sector, which includes vehicles such as diggers and dump trucks.
Ian Constance, chief executive of the APC, said: “The challenge of lowering emissions is shared by the entire automotive industry, and includes all areas of the sector. This latest round of APC funding highlights the broad range of vehicle types that will benefit from developments in low carbon innovation, with successful applicants developing technologies for commercial and off-highway vehicles, as well as the wider e-mobility industry. We expect that this approach will help to create and safeguard jobs across the UK automotive sector.”
Phil Caldwell, CEO of Ceres Power, added: “This APC-funded project will develop an automotive-specification fuel cell range extender. It is the next step towards increasing the technology and manufacturing readiness of a compact, robust, fast-response SOFC (Solid Oxide Fuel Cell) stack for high-volume production. APC funding enables Ceres and its partners, who are responsible for the automotive application, to jointly engineer a SOFC solution that contributes to a low-carbon future.”
Categories: Nissan
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "UK Government Invests In Nissan Electric Van Project"
The heading should read: “UK Government wastes taxpayer money on Fuel Cell dreams”
We were all waiting for your negative opinion, you have added to the joy.
Did your brain only selected the “fuel cell extender” part of the very last paragraph, overwriting the projects for improving batteries, e-Motors, inverters…
Talking about an “electric van” in the context of a project that is actually about fuel cell development, is *highly* misleading. I know that some fuel cell proponents like to claim that these are also electric cars just with a different power source — but so are series hybrids using gasoline… This kind of intentional vagueness is just as bad as “electrified vehicle” for plug-less hybrids.
What’s worse, talking about “new batteries” in this context is just plain wrong.
“Although the government-run Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) says commercial vehicles are among the hardest vehicles to “decarbonise”,
You would think that they would keep up with what is going on. Plenty of electric buses in use from multiple manufacturers. Apart from the Tesla semi, there are other trucks on the way.
Our government has taken funding and investment away from wind turbines, tidal turbines and solar PV they now want to fund fool cells with some of this 35million.
How many ev buses could you buy now for £35 million ?
Battery and heavy plant machinery research fine but fuel cells what planet are they on.
Lets let the oil companies waste their money on them hopefully this will quicken their inevitable downfall.
Nissan should do a software update of existing EV vans, to turn on active cooling while fast charging “off.” YouTube EV star Bjorn Nyland recently tested a van and found the battery starts to overheat, and so to protect itself charges slowly, unless the driver keeps the car “on” while plugged in, which commercial drivers rarely do.