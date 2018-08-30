UK Buyers Unlikely To Consider Electric: Here’s Why
60% are unlikely to consider EVs, but the remaining 40% maybe will
Earlier this month we received from Select Car Leasing a note about a study which reveals that some 60% of consumers in UK are unlikely to consider an electric car for their next vehicle.
Well, that sounds reasonable to us as the current plug-in market on average exceeds 2% in the UK – in October even over 3%. We have several years to encourage the remaining 40% to consider plug-ins before getting into the 60%.
The interesting part is the reasons why the 60% don’t consider electric cars.
According to Select Car Leasing, here are the problems and answers proposed by the company:
- 47% said that charging infrastructure is not yet ready
“There’s too few charging stations – Almost 47% of those who were unlikely to consider an electric vehicle stated that ‘charging stations are still a little hard to find’. However, the charging infrastructure has been built up across the world and it is now predicted that there could be as many as 14 million charging stations globally by 2030. In the USA, the number of charging stations has increased dramatically since 2008, and has more than doubled since 2013. In the UK, the number of charge points has almost tripled between 2013 and 2017.”
- 39% said that charging time is too long
“Electric vehicles aren’t good for long journeys – 2 in 5 people stated that a main limitation of electric vehicles was that ‘the slow recharge time meant that they weren’t suitable for long journeys.’ In 2011 the median range for electric cars was 73 miles, by 2017 this had increased to 114 miles, but with some vehicles being able to do as much as 335 miles. If you stick to the recommended guidance of having 15 minutes break for every two hours of driving, you should comfortably be able to manage road trips. See our tips for long distance driving.”
- 38% said that electric cars are too expensive
“Electric cars are too expensive – 2 in 5 people stated that they feel that electric vehicles are too expensive to buy. While the purchase price of electric vehicles still tends to be more expensive than their traditional fuel counterpart, there are other factors that bring the overall cost down. Most countries have tax incentives for electric vehicles – in the US, this is federalized with the best rate being Colorado that offers an additional tax credit of $5,000 on top of the federal subsidy of $2,500 to $7,500. Looking at running costs, running a vehicle on electricity is over 50% more cost-effective than running a car on gas, meaning the driver can make back the original expense and then some over the lifetime of the car.”
- 27% said that reliability and performances are lame
“Electric cars aren’t as reliable and have worse performance – 27% of people who are resistant to considering an electric car said that the lack of garages that can service or repair electric vehicles was a factor. As electric vehicles are still in their comparative infancy, this issue will be solved as electric vehicles become more widespread. Similarly, almost 1 in 5 saw the battery performance in hot and cold weather as a limitation. While electric vehicles do experience performance loss in very cold weather, they also have some clear advantages over traditionally fuelled vehicles.”
- 21% said that there is not enough models
“There isn’t enough choice – 1 in 5 people who wouldn’t consider an electric car stated that the limited choice of make and model were a limitation. This is becoming less and less true every year, while this is still a comparatively new market, the number of models available is increasing every year, as is the variety. In 2017 there were 25 electric vehicle models available in North America, with Porsche, Jaguar and Mini releasing models in 2019.”
The good news is that it seems that step-by-step all those issues are improving. Just eight years ago we started with the first volume models – Nissan LEAF and Chevrolet Volt – and now we are getting accustomed to battery packs from 60 to 100 kWh and DC fast chargers rated for up to 350 kW are reality (7x the speed in 10 years). The number of models, prices, and other factors are better and better every year.
Source: Select Car Leasing
26 Comments on "UK Buyers Unlikely To Consider Electric: Here’s Why"
I believe there’s a battery coolant pump?
Yes and there are breaks, but regenerative brakes don’t need service near as much as a friction brake, nor does a battery pump require service like the design of placing a pump behind a timing belt.
Same old..
…Dad.
You’re his son?
These are the questions I am answering everyday when the electric car subject is raised. Of course people are still afraid of EV’s, nobody have ever told them the truth. The usual media still show EVs as slow, unreliable and boring cars which btw are also waaaay overpriced. How is the average consumer supposed to overcome all these false reviews found out there.
Luckily things are slowly going the right way with offerings like the Model 3, Kona and Niro. When I talk about EVs, most people still think EVs are like the I-MiEV with 50 miles of range and get surprised when they hear about the Kona with 250 miles of range. These things take time, but for every new EV sold at least 3 more is delivered to friends, coworkers etc.. because as we all know: Nothing beats the EV-experience!
The technology of EVs are merging so fast that the average people can’t keep up, but soon enough they will stand in a auto-dealer and find them self buying an electric vehicle!
How about resident of Great Britain not purchasing electric car because his country makes most of their income buying and selling oil? Ever heard of British Petroleum?
BP is a public company with shares traded on the LSE. It is not government controlled or owned.
Also known in some circles, as “Beyond Petroleum”(BP).
Hopefully, in the distant future, BP won’t be known as the other SA, “Stranded Assets”!
It’s also not called British Petroleum.
Almost all the critics, will be overpased in a few years.
Hilarious, on an island where nobody is more than an hour from the sea, the big worry is not enough range?
Actually it is no more than 100 miles from the sea but you make a good point.
London to Glasgow is 643 km, to give just one major route example. (Land’s End to John O’ Groats is 1350 km, if you want to stretch it…)
That is not very far compared to many places.
But it still needs at least one ICE refuelling or two EV charging operations.
Those routes do have plenty of Charging points ( those in the north of Scotland are mainly thanks to Charge Scotland).
Lets face it… most people are lazy. They want things delivered to them on a plate.
with an EV you have to plan your route a lot more carefully than with an ICE vehicle. In time when 150kW charging points are everywhere the range/charging anxiety will disappear.
1350 km (about 840 miles), is a bit of a “stretch”.
Select Car Leasing
That is part of the problem. Is it in their interest to promote EV’s with 500K mile drive trains and much higher residual values as lease vehicles?
Also the loss of the Tax advantage of PHEV’s will hit them pretty hard as lots of most company cars are leased for periods of around three years.
The thing I can agree with is the lack of choice in the volume section of the market. There really is only the Leaf and Zoe to choose from. There is a huge gaping hole waiting for someone to fill it. I’m talking about the under £30K OTR price range.
Renault is decidedly laggardly in promoting the Zoe. I went into my local dealer and her really wasn’t interested and would have preferred to sell me a Kadjar.
As regards Charging points, they are really hidden away in many places. The industry needs to make them easier to find and use. Please no more RFID tags.
The article makes good points that we (as EV advocates) need to be aware of when speaking to the public. It is good to note that both the number of issues continue to decline along with the percentage that would not consider EVs. We must be winning😀
EV and environmental ignorance is mostly as a result of a media that has spent decades keeping all things green – and especially EV-related off the radar, off the TV and as far removed from the public conscience and consciousness as possible.
Worse than that, our media – mainstream and web – has always refused to list out and report on the many, many negatives that come with GASOLINE powered cars. InsideEVs et al also never list out the many financial, environmental and geopolitical consequences of gasoline-dependent cars compared to EVs. The media have “normalized” that refusal to criticize or condemn the many negatives that infernal(sic) combustion vehicles should be criticized for – just as they “normalize” so much else that helps maintain the planet-destroying status quo.
To such an extent that even with gasoline costing $6-8 in Europe/Britain the public remain conditioned only to think about the ostensible EV negatives that the likes of the BBC’s Jeremy Clarkson spent limitless TV time snarling over and scowling at.
Can you imagine the stampede to EVs in the US if the price of “gas” were raised to $6-8 as in Europe/Britain ?!
Paul G
A big majority of people in the U.K. don’t have a dedicated parking spot for their flat and must therefore park on street with no way to charge overnight with electricity from their flat. They have to drive to a charging station, spend precious time charging, and pay more for a charge than someone who’s able to charge at home. Streetside charging from lampposts, as some have suggested, doesn’t solve the problem, since there are about 15 parked cars for each lamppost on a typical street.
Not true.
Do some basic research.
There was a time when there were few paved streets. The motorcar revolution led to paved streets everywhere. The EV revolution will lead to either curbside chargers or wireless chargers buried in the street everywhere that people park overnight.
Some of these concerns, or perhaps most of them, are legitimate. As the EV revolution progresses and EVs become more mainstream, these concerns will be addressed, and more and more people will use EVs on an everyday basis. Both of these trends will cause the average person to become more receptive to owning an EV.
It’s still early days in the EV revolution. Patience, Grasshopper!
I live in California and own a Tesla Model S. My girlfriend completely agrees with the top 3 reasons and for good reason. The good news is that the market is making progress on this all the time and within 5 years this will be different. And she does believe with my car, there almost are no compromises (long distance is easy).