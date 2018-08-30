UK Buyers Unlikely To Consider Electric: Here’s Why

6 H BY MARK KANE

60% are unlikely to consider EVs, but the remaining 40% maybe will

Earlier this month we received from Select Car Leasing a note about a study which reveals that some 60% of consumers in UK are unlikely to consider an electric car for their next vehicle.

Well, that sounds reasonable to us as the current plug-in market on average exceeds 2% in the UK – in October even over 3%. We have several years to encourage the remaining 40% to consider plug-ins before getting into the 60%.

The interesting part is the reasons why the 60% don’t consider electric cars.

According to Select Car Leasing, here are the problems and answers proposed by the company:

47% said that charging infrastructure is not yet ready

“There’s too few charging stations – Almost 47% of those who were unlikely to consider an electric vehicle stated that ‘charging stations are still a little hard to find’. However, the charging infrastructure has been built up across the world and it is now predicted that there could be as many as 14 million charging stations globally by 2030. In the USA, the number of charging stations has increased dramatically since 2008, and has more than doubled since 2013. In the UK, the number of charge points has almost tripled between 2013 and 2017.”

“Electric vehicles aren’t good for long journeys – 2 in 5 people stated that a main limitation of electric vehicles was that ‘the slow recharge time meant that they weren’t suitable for long journeys.’ In 2011 the median range for electric cars was 73 miles, by 2017 this had increased to 114 miles, but with some vehicles being able to do as much as 335 miles. If you stick to the recommended guidance of having 15 minutes break for every two hours of driving, you should comfortably be able to manage road trips. See our tips for long distance driving.”

“Electric cars are too expensive – 2 in 5 people stated that they feel that electric vehicles are too expensive to buy. While the purchase price of electric vehicles still tends to be more expensive than their traditional fuel counterpart, there are other factors that bring the overall cost down. Most countries have tax incentives for electric vehicles – in the US, this is federalized with the best rate being Colorado that offers an additional tax credit of $5,000 on top of the federal subsidy of $2,500 to $7,500. Looking at running costs, running a vehicle on electricity is over 50% more cost-effective than running a car on gas, meaning the driver can make back the original expense and then some over the lifetime of the car.”

“Electric cars aren’t as reliable and have worse performance – 27% of people who are resistant to considering an electric car said that the lack of garages that can service or repair electric vehicles was a factor. As electric vehicles are still in their comparative infancy, this issue will be solved as electric vehicles become more widespread. Similarly, almost 1 in 5 saw the battery performance in hot and cold weather as a limitation. While electric vehicles do experience performance loss in very cold weather, they also have some clear advantages over traditionally fuelled vehicles.”

“There isn’t enough choice – 1 in 5 people who wouldn’t consider an electric car stated that the limited choice of make and model were a limitation. This is becoming less and less true every year, while this is still a comparatively new market, the number of models available is increasing every year, as is the variety. In 2017 there were 25 electric vehicle models available in North America, with Porsche, Jaguar and Mini releasing models in 2019.”

The good news is that it seems that step-by-step all those issues are improving. Just eight years ago we started with the first volume models – Nissan LEAF and Chevrolet Volt – and now we are getting accustomed to battery packs from 60 to 100 kWh and DC fast chargers rated for up to 350 kW are reality (7x the speed in 10 years). The number of models, prices, and other factors are better and better every year.

Source: Select Car Leasing