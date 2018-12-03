2 H BY MARK KANE

If 350 kW is not enough juice, the new Tritium ultra-fast charger will supply 475 kW

How’s that for go big or go home…

The first 350 kW ultra-fast chargers are have been installed for some time now, but there are not many of them in the ground and still no cars that can make use of such charging power.

However, Australian company Tritium, which supplies chargers for IONITY, announced the unveiling of the new Veefil-PK model – an enterprise grade, scalable public electric vehicle charging solution for commercial operators – rated for 175-475 kW at the Cenex-LCV at Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshireon, 12-13 September 2018 (Stand No C3-118).

It’s hard to say when we will see the first cars charging at 475 kW, but it should be not too long in the case of electric buses and trucks.

So far, Tritium captured 15% of the European market of 50 kW chargers, including 50% in Norway and 20% in UK.