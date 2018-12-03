Tritium Announces 475-kW Fast Charger
If 350 kW is not enough juice, the new Tritium ultra-fast charger will supply 475 kW
How’s that for go big or go home…
The first 350 kW ultra-fast chargers are have been installed for some time now, but there are not many of them in the ground and still no cars that can make use of such charging power.
However, Australian company Tritium, which supplies chargers for IONITY, announced the unveiling of the new Veefil-PK model – an enterprise grade, scalable public electric vehicle charging solution for commercial operators – rated for 175-475 kW at the Cenex-LCV at Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshireon, 12-13 September 2018 (Stand No C3-118).
It’s hard to say when we will see the first cars charging at 475 kW, but it should be not too long in the case of electric buses and trucks.
So far, Tritium captured 15% of the European market of 50 kW chargers, including 50% in Norway and 20% in UK.
“Tritium, a leading specialist in DC charging infrastructure solutions for electric vehicles (EV), will be exhibiting at Cenex-LCV to showcase its unique HPC system, a scalable, flexible system for commercial operators, capable of charging an electric vehicle up to 475kW.In June 2018, IONITY*, the pan-European HPC network, chose Tritium to supply its 350kW HPC systems at 100 of its sites, taking advantage of the company’s unique technology and the considerable benefits and cost savings it provides for network owners.
In addition, Tritium will be showing its award-winning Veefil-RT 50kW DC rapid charger that has made a major impact on the European market since its launch in 2014. The success of the Veefil-RT as a rapid charger for both single sites and major charging corridors, has enabled Tritium to take around 50% of the Norwegian market and around 15% of the wider European market for 50kW rapid chargers. It is also becoming a prominent player in the UK, where Tritium is estimated to hold 20% market share of the CCS/CHAdeMO 50kW rapid charger sector.
Tritium offers EV rapid-charging solutions for automotive OEMs, fleet operators, utilities, charge point network operators (CPOs), retailers and fuel companies.”
“Due to the increasing demand for its technology solutions, Tritium opened a US facility in California in 2017 and a European location with sales, service, assembly and ‘in confidence testing’ facilities, in Amsterdam in March 2018. Its global HQ and major manufacturing facility is located in Brisbane, Australia.”
Jeroen Jonker, General Manager – Sales, Europe at Tritium explains:
“Tritium’s strategy is to be at the forefront of development in this fast-growing sector – first to market where there are new opportunities,”
“With the announcement of the Road to Zero strategy, the UK is becoming increasingly important as one of our major markets, and we are in active discussion with several organisations in the automotive, utilities and fleet sectors about the deployments of both rapid chargers and high power chargers.”
10 Comments on "Tritium Announces 475-kW Fast Charger"
I wish they would specify max amperage and voltage too.
I wish there were electric cars that could utilize anything over 130 kW.
A 100 kWh Model S/X probably could, at least for a short while. But with the chargers limited we don’t know that the top charge power is. Could maybe hit 150 kW for a short while.
130 kW continuous to 80% though, that would be awesome.
1,000,000 volts at 1/2 amp.
100 millivolts at 4750 amps. 0000000 gauge cables.
No such gauge – unless you mean 350,000 cm which ain’t big enough, but it would be equivalent to 7/0 if there were such a thing. I was thinking about PRIUSMANIAC who always says, since ICE cars have 20,000 volt spark plugs that electric cars could certainly have 4750 volts at 100 amps.
(Of course, I’m not letting little realities get in the way of commentary).
Apparently ATLIS Motors has a new pickup truck with a 300, 400, or 500 mile battery that completes charging in 15 minutes and that the company is looking at 1500 kw charging. Uh huh.
(Oh, btw Scott your math is off. They’re talking about 475,000 watts. You’re talking about 475.)
Marketing fluff … How many amps can the Tritum 475 KW charger deliver to a nominal 360V battery pack?
Guessing 475 kW is only possible for a pack voltage upwards of 800V+
360V is nominal for most current modern EVs that have a pack voltage that tops out at just under 400V when charged to 100% SOC.
The tiny VW eUP is 415V. You can’t sum this up. Those CCS chargers deliver 500A from 150V-950V
Common and reliable 150 kW public chargers are a LOT more useful this year and next than rare and expensive charger that can hit 300 kW charge rates, or more.
Future proofing is good, but getting 150-175 kW chargers out there in the wild should be the goal until 2020 at the earliest.
This is aimed at commercial operators, though, so there is a place for it in the mix.
A CCS charger that can deliver 150kW at 400V can deliver 350kW at 900V. The CCS standard simply requires the chargers to work between 150V and 920V and most can do a bit more..