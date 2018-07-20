Musk: Tesla’s Next Vehicle Likely To Be Electric Mini Car
It can “squeeze in” just one adult.
That’s according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk who spilled just those few details this evening via Twitter.
Here’s the Tweet:
We’re working on a new Tesla mini-car that can squeeze in an adult
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2018
The convo above started when an image of the Radio Flyer Model S surfaced on Twitter. When asked if there’d be an X version, Musk responded in such a way as to suggest Tesla is working on something a wee bit bigger instead.
We do expect it to be the next vehicle offered by Tesla though, mostly due to its simplicity. This is something that could come together quickly and we’re certain it lacks the complexity of say the upcoming Tesla Model Y.
We envision something way cool, ‘cuz Tesla. But what exactly we’ll see is anyone’s guess at this point.
What we do know is that it’ll be fun, quick and the most affordable Tesla to date that fits an adult. What we don’t know is everything else.
What do you think this electric mini-car will be like? Roadgoing? We sure hope so, but we’re leaning towards not. Even a nifty single-seat off-roader would be swell though too.
Personally, as much as I enjoy the quirky humor of Tesla, I’d like to see them take a pass on a couple side projects and instead throw themselves into their new pickup and/or rolling out the semi.
+1 Tesla keeps getting a green light to eat lunches. Workhorse can’t deliver its W-15. Tesla should step in. Contractors want 40kwh of mobile storage, to frame or any of a number of tasks that may not have on site electricity. You could arc weld with one of these trucks.
Get it done, Tesla. Even with an extender, the market isn’t moving to offer what the people want. So, deliver it. My latest concern is that Duke and SCPPA (Workhorse’s supposed July delivery customers) may themselves not want mobile storage floating around. Maybe they didn’t want those trucks? All they resemble is one step closer to grid-defection, for those who need to bridge gaps. That is what is likely to happen, when in the public’s hands. Why was I thinking Workhorse was going to follow through, if its utility customer should have no interest in facilitating its own demise?
Partly agree but Tesla needs cash and if you can create a cash flow positive vehcile of some sorts to sell and get more advertising out of it for little effort you go for it…
I would actually like to see them outsource production of the semi so they can generate more cash to expand their vehicle lineup up…
That is the $35K Model 3 Musk promised…
Good one:).
Elon Musk is kidding. Please make a 4 seater car which will be ideal for most families who have 1 / 2 kids. Ideally the car can have a short bonnet and can look somewhat like BMW i3 although with a slightly bigger trunk space in a perfect wagon like design, but with extra height so that it can be called a crossover. This will sell.
If VW prices their ID at $27K as promised, then this model could compete against it. Model-3 at $35K is way too pricey for most people.
Which half? Top or bottom?
That model is already available today and called a Bolt EV. I am sure the price will come down to that range, it already is with tax credits and discounts. However, there is little reason for Tesla to enter that market, it is the one that has the most competition and least reward. Maybe someday, but not first.
The small model should have both the passenger version as 4 seater (2 passengers * 2 rows ) and also a cargo version with just 1 row seating 2 passengers and a longer trunk space for carrying more stuff and this will be a 3 door vehicle. This type of cargo vehicle could be used by small business to carry stuff around.
Using a same model for 2 version could reduce their investment (instead of designing 2 different models) and sell to both families and business and pricing it affordably and getting better return on investment.
The current vehicle for business is either a pickup or a van and both are very big and expensive for the small business deliveries. A smaller vehicle in the size of 160 ” (length) * 70 ” (width) * 60 ” (height) will be very ideal.
4.060 mm (length) * 1.780 mm (width) * 1520 mm (height) in Metric.
I would personally love to see Tesla come out with a $12,000 to $20,000 dollar small car that would be around the same size as the Mitsubishi i-miev.
I personally loved the interior of the i-miev more then any other EV car on the road but the 62 mile range and the $27,000 price killed it.
If Tesla came out with something a little different and dropped a 200 to 300 mile battery pack it would slaughter the cheap gas car market.
Exactly, and that market has less competition in it then your $25k market. I know many that would buy a commuting vehicle.
I would love the same but it might just be a toy or even an adult play toy for off road…
But who knows…
I would suggest Elon Musk’s tweet means that Tesla has bought Lit Mitors and their gyroscope self-balancing, enclosed motorcycle.
This mini car can squeeze one adult to mars, then bore a tunnel straight through the center to the dark (and polar opposite) side of mars,, thus creating the “4th rock supercharger” …..load the square pigs — let the space trucking begin!
Elon Musk said: “We’re working on a new Tesla mini-car that can *squeeze* in an adult”
—————
Made for Shortsville King Jim Chanos…
Large shoehorn included but no roof protection from stormy weather.