Tesla’s New Browser Finally Arrives, 2X Faster

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We’ve waited quite some time for Tesla‘s new browser to arrive, and apparently, it was worth the wait.

According to Teslarati, several users tested the new internet browser prior to and after recent update v8.1 (2018.14). It’s important to note that this update is only good for Tesla Model S and X vehicles still using the old NVIDIA Tegra-3-powered MCU.

The users reported HTML5 tests showing scores like 174 out of 555 points prior to the update. Also, speed tests showed an average of 300-500 KBbs. After the internet browser update, these same Tesla owners were showing scores of 301 and 304 points on the 555-point scale. Additionally, speed was tested at 5 MBps or more.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has noted owners’ complaints about the Tegra system and has personally admitted that it’s “terrible.” He’s spoken to the possibility of offering new units for older Model S and X vehicles. However, he also claimed that these updates would improve usability significantly. It appears as though his promises were true.

As you can see from the video below, Tesla owner Todd Sullivan shows that the update takes care of some previous errors he’s experienced and provides vastly better performance overall.

Source: Teslarati