Check Out Tesla’s New Atari Game Video

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Here’s a closer look at the new growing medley of classic Atari video games available on your Tesla infotainment screen.

Are you an avid gamer? Do you have an appreciation for the nostalgia that classic video games bring? We’re well aware that Tesla CEO Elon Musk would answer yes to both of these questions. Now, as part of Tesla’s latest software update, comes “Teslatari.” Yes, folks, you can play Centipede, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Asteroids, and others on your Tesla screen using controls on the steering wheel.

It’s important to make it clear that you should not attempt to play these games while driving. Though you may have the itch to pass the time playing Teslatari when you’re stuck in traffic, this is a very bad idea. The intent is that these games can be accessed when the car is in park. In fact, it has already been made clear that these games can only to be played while stationary.

Hoping to include last three in this release, with pole position linked to actual car steering wheel (while stationary tbc haha) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018

View this post on Instagram Teslatari A post shared by Tesla (@teslamotors) on Oct 18, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

If you’re a video game developer, Musk says you should apply to Tesla so that perhaps you can help the team to add more games like this in the future.