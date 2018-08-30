Tesla Briefly Releases New “Wireless Charger” … Pulls Product

1 H BY STAFF

Interestingly, this product was called a wireless charger, but it doesn’t charge your car.

The above detail may make no difference now since the Tesla Wireless Charger disappeared from the Tesla Shop about as quickly and quietly as it appeared. Nonetheless, the product was meant to charge your mobile phone.

Tesla recently released its third product in a series of novelty mobile phone chargers. Last year, we shared the Tesla Powerbank and the Tesla Desktop Charger (which looks like a mini-Supercharger). Both products were priced at $45 and came complete with one 18650 cell and 3350mAh capacity. You can get similar non-Tesla products on Amazon for about $20.

This week, Tesla released the Wireless Charger, which was priced at $65, offered more capacity than the previous products (6000mAh), and was able to be used wirelessly. However, strangely, when we tried to retrieve the Tesla Shop page to cover this product, it had disappeared. Perhaps it will return in the near future … just in time for the holidays? In the meantime, you can get a non-Tesla wireless mobile phone charger for about $40.

The original product page is still accessible via a web cache version tracked down by Android Authority. You can check out all of the details below: