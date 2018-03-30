Tesla Tent – Building A Cheap and Innovative Production Facility
Elon Musk says that the new temporary structure and makeshift production line was erected in just 2 weeks.
June is going to be a big month for Tesla.
It’s the end of the quarter, when Tesla delivers as many vehicles as possible. Canadian deliveries truly began in earnest this month. Tesla is on the verge of passing 200,000 units sold, triggering the tax credit phase out soon. Musk has persistently stated they will to hit 5,000 Model 3’s produced per week by the end of June.
All these factors and more are turning even greater attention to the Silicon Valley automaker than usual. What better way to top it all off than with a huge freaking tent.
Needed another general assembly line to reach 5k/week Model 3 production. A new building was impossible, so we built a giant tent in 2 weeks. Tesla team kfa!! Gah, love them so much ♥️🚘💫
In a series of tweets this week, Musk explained that the team was able to build a new assembly line using ‘scrap’ they had sitting around in warehouses. Around the line, they constructed a large temporary building. This was done quicker and cheaper than constructing a full building. The facility is being referred to as a ‘tent’ by Musk and others. However, it is speculated by many to be a somewhat more permanent Sprung structure.
Musk praised his team for thinking outside the box and believes that the new temporary assembly line is ‘way better than the other GA line’.
They also poured the concrete & built the whole assembly line using scrap we had in warehouses. And it’s way better than the other GA line that cost hundreds of millions!
So far, we don’t know to what extent this will impact June deliveries. How many Model 3’s are going to be rolling off the new temporary line? Will daily production numbers stay consistent?
It’s been suggested that only all-wheel drive and performance models will be produced here. This could make sense, if upgrades to the existing lines would have been needed. The tent potentially prevented a 3rd production shut down this quarter.
If this is the primary reason, the temporary line could be taken down at some point in Q3. Or perhaps not – Elon seems content to keep the tent as is:
Not sure we actually need a building. This tent is pretty sweet. Tesla Grohmann line is in place at Giga & spooling up now. They super kicked ass too. Heiliger Strohsack!
Well, no matter what Tesla’s intentions are, this is a pretty clever way to boost production at the end of the quarter.
High res photos of the length of the $TSLA tent assembly line.From the last 24 hours.
Follow @ispytsla, who’s nudging me into retirement, for videos. pic.twitter.com/t5AJOz1fYK
#TSLA pic.twitter.com/rhRLqUGetP
This is the alien dreadnaught Elon promised: hand-building cars. pic.twitter.com/LgDOBncZze
European Lunch Break* pic.twitter.com/7H4BYilGB2
#TSLA pic.twitter.com/ZBo6zs3jGg
This is the alien dreadnaught Elon promised: hand-building cars. pic.twitter.com/LgDOBncZze
Another oblique view. pic.twitter.com/X5BtVJYC6K
View of the line. pic.twitter.com/RlcdiklWPA
Our old friend. The car that never moves. pic.twitter.com/Jr6xRr2mk8
Intense: tents in tents. pic.twitter.com/pjG6uj7zoc
Work being done on the other side of the tent as well. pic.twitter.com/c3Lo9wRVtF
Manufacturing 78 k$ model 3 in tent. Priceless!
Hey, Elon promised profits starting Q3 this year. Gotta cut corners somewhere. 9% layoff of the workforce isn’t gonna do it alone. 😉
What I think folks are missing is that Tesla guided 5K per week with the lines that are already in the factory (ramping to 10K in 2018), and now scrambling to add GA3 and GA4 (both manual assembly lines) that were never in the original production plan, along with 24/7 operations. and from the leaked documents they are still well short of the 5K per week with only 6 K cars built the first 3 weeks of June… I say incompetent management. Also looking at Google Maps around the factory, there is just garbage everywhere, I have never seen a manufacturing operation that is so completely disorganized, and in obvious chaos. Now Tesla boys, before you rip on me pull up google maps and take a look around the factory for yourself, between buildings, and along fences… That my friends is not normal in well organized manufacturing operations.
http://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-model-3-production-in-2018-so-far-2018-6
Looks pretty flimsy. The open space is probably in alignment with prevailing winds. West/East
Usually manufacturers care for extreme cleanliness to ward of any imperfections and more importantly protect sensors of the machines from any interfering possibilities that could mess up the production or quality. Most even go as far as to shield the production space from sunlight.
The tent seems more like a temporary thing to get the car out the door and money and time in so they can build a more permanent solution.
If I remember at it’s highest Fremont was putting out 6300 cars per week under GM?
Fremont’s output under GM has zero relevance. Tesla is much more vertically integrated.
Tesla is up to around 5500 right now, but maybe working more hours. My hunch is whatever improvements they see in this temporary general assembly line will get incorporated back to the other lines.
This is actually ingenious, it allows them to keep moving while they make improvements, although it does remind me of the modular buildings they put up at schools to deal with extra students.
And like with schools, it’s the result of poor planning and lack of money to invest. Or a very temporary measure.
Right, just like the 50yr old schools that had to bring up bungalows to accomodate a growing neigjborhood. They should’ve planned 50yrs ago.
What a dumbass comparisson.
I see TLSA cultist alt account #4 is going strong this morning!
Exactly. It is probably the same type of building often constructed for temporary churches, schools, warehouses etc.
I originally linked to the Sprung site for reference, but took it out before publishing because their site was down last night. I am guessing due to too much traffic. I didn’t want to add to their load.
We don’t know for sure that’s what this is. But I think it is likely.
Total cars built in a week might be 5500 but Tesla is not building 5500 Model 3s a week.
The NUMMI factory cranked out over 400k/cars a year during its peak. No tents required.
And one of its residents there,GM, filed BK and had to shutter their doors there.
Are you foreshadowing Tesla’s bankruptcy too? Lol
What machines? I see no machines on that line. From what I can tell, cars on that line will be almost 100% hand built.
so, producing premium cars in a tent is now “innovative”…
It’s called euphemism
The interesting part is that Musk called it a tent, and that probably wasn’t the most intelligent idea. Now, it’s a tent forever, when, in fact, it’s more of a carport/atrium/temporary addition/structure. If you look at pictures of structures like airport terminals, greenhouses, or even hotel and mall atriums, it’s much more along those lines.
I’m not in any way saying that it is the best-laid plans. However, it’s not really a tent. Musk tends to fire off Tweets like this and not think about the future implications of his wording. What’s new right? As long as it works and is safe and successful, I guess the definition doesn’t really matter. But … a tent …
Elon forgot to run that tweet by the PR department. Whoops.
If GM or Ford built a temporary structure would anyone care? Tesla gets more free advertising then it cost them for the tent. If an employee gets injured by a robot, the media will run headlines saying “Tesla robot attacks union organizer, accident?”, and it will make headlines around the world.
Even if GM or Ford did build temp tents (they don’t), they wouldn’t be spamming social media bragging about it like they just landed the first human on Mars.
It’s a slightly desperate attempt to push production to what Elon promised at the end of Q2. It’s neither innovatoive nor cheap, and it’s a temporary measure. Will it work? We’ll see in two weeks.
I’d be a bit sceptical of the quality of the cars, when they push this hard.
I see it as 1) built new general assy line (GAL) in tent, prove that it works and is way more efficient than current 2 GAL’s. 2) Keep running GAL3 while dismantling GAL1, update that to match GAL3 specs. 3) When GAL1 is up to GAL3 specs, do the same with GAL2. 4) When GAL2 is up to GAL3 specs, shut down GAL3. Or as you cal it – a desparate ploy to meet Q2 goals.
Good luck to the people taking delivery of the tent-produced Model 3s. I’m sure the fit and finish will be better than the ones built in the archaic factory.
When GM ran the plant, they would do final assembly “adjustments” in the open air parking lot.
Why so anti Tesla? Bolt resentment? Knocking down Tesla make you feel better about your out of state, overpriced Bolt purchase?
You should be a proponent of all that is EV. It’s a remarkable vehicle. I rented the 3 on Turo after test driving the Bolt and found it to be a substantial improvement, worth the extra dollars to get a first production version. Heck, if I was in a rush to get a 3 such as a lease expiring, etc… I’d still wait it out by purchasing a temporary beater.
Speaking of Turo, I asked the host how busy he is with renting. Mentioned that it’s booked every weekend and he typically drives it weekdays. The first month of rental profits, provided 3 months of car payments.
Breaking news: Faraday Future is going to start production in a yurt.
Looks like a giant quonset hut to me.
That should be a great work env when the San Francisco “summer” blows in…..
An assembly line built out of “scrap” and housed in a “tent”.
I mean what could possibly go wrong?