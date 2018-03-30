Tesla Tent – Building A Cheap and Innovative Production Facility

2 H BY WADE MALONE

Elon Musk says that the new temporary structure and makeshift production line was erected in just 2 weeks.

June is going to be a big month for Tesla.

It’s the end of the quarter, when Tesla delivers as many vehicles as possible. Canadian deliveries truly began in earnest this month. Tesla is on the verge of passing 200,000 units sold, triggering the tax credit phase out soon. Musk has persistently stated they will to hit 5,000 Model 3’s produced per week by the end of June.

All these factors and more are turning even greater attention to the Silicon Valley automaker than usual. What better way to top it all off than with a huge freaking tent.

Needed another general assembly line to reach 5k/week Model 3 production. A new building was impossible, so we built a giant tent in 2 weeks. Tesla team kfa!! Gah, love them so much ♥️🚘💫 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2018

In a series of tweets this week, Musk explained that the team was able to build a new assembly line using ‘scrap’ they had sitting around in warehouses. Around the line, they constructed a large temporary building. This was done quicker and cheaper than constructing a full building. The facility is being referred to as a ‘tent’ by Musk and others. However, it is speculated by many to be a somewhat more permanent Sprung structure.

Musk praised his team for thinking outside the box and believes that the new temporary assembly line is ‘way better than the other GA line’.

They also poured the concrete & built the whole assembly line using scrap we had in warehouses. And it’s way better than the other GA line that cost hundreds of millions! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2018

So far, we don’t know to what extent this will impact June deliveries. How many Model 3’s are going to be rolling off the new temporary line? Will daily production numbers stay consistent?

It’s been suggested that only all-wheel drive and performance models will be produced here. This could make sense, if upgrades to the existing lines would have been needed. The tent potentially prevented a 3rd production shut down this quarter.

If this is the primary reason, the temporary line could be taken down at some point in Q3. Or perhaps not – Elon seems content to keep the tent as is:

Not sure we actually need a building. This tent is pretty sweet. Tesla Grohmann line is in place at Giga & spooling up now. They super kicked ass too. Heiliger Strohsack! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2018

Well, no matter what Tesla’s intentions are, this is a pretty clever way to boost production at the end of the quarter.

