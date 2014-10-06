Tesla Taxi Driver Granted Unlimited Supercharger Use After Court Steps In

1 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Superchargers will be used by this taxi driver for free.

Several years ago, when Tesla was introducing the Model S and the Supercharging network, the automaker promised that all cars are granted unlimited charging for free forever. The intention was to offer free unlimited charging for long-distance travel, but as some were using chargers to save on electricity (daily charging or commercial car use) and the stations became crowded, the policy changed – for new cars Tesla offers Supercharging for a fee (also idling isn’t free).

In the Netherlands, one of the customers bought a Tesla Model S in 2014 with the idea to use it as a taxi at Schiphol airport and to charge at a local Supercharger. Because the station wasn’t able to serve all cars, Tesla decided to cut off cars used as taxis from free charging during peak hours. The case landed in court, where a civil service judge from the Court of Amsterdam ruled in favor of a claimant who filed suit against Tesla.

“Car manufacturer Tesla must allow a taxi driver unlimited and free of charge to use his super-fast charging stations, also at the Amsterdam Zuidoost location,” – court statement

It’s an important lesson to clearly communicate intentions and if Supercharging is going to be free only for private use it needs to be described up front. Does this mean that all taxi drivers can use Superchargers? We are not sure. But provided they bought car with unlimited Supercharging, there now seems to be a landmark case in favor.

Here is the most important part of the court info, brought to us by Teslarati: