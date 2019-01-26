  1. Home
Tesla Supercharger Gets Vandalized: Images

22 M BY MARK KANE

This is why charging stations needs to be monitored

Here is example of vandalized Tesla Supercharging station, with damaged charging cables and plugs. At least three stalls are disabled, while the rest barely work, according to Mark Larsen who posted the photos.

“I saw on a forum our local Superchargers were vandalized last night. @Tesla knows. The bastards tried to cut a cable, then decided to drill into all the plugs instead. Units 1A, 4A & 4B don’t work; others do, but just barely. Hope the security cameras recorded the assholes. 😡”

It happens from time to time around the world, as in the case of any public infrastructure, but hopefully not too often.

Tesla is in a good position against vandals anyways, because the stations usually are equipped with many Superchargers and there is always a chance that only part of the site will be damaged, while the others survive. Some of the vandals could be deterred by security cameras too. Lastly, Tesla is a big company, which always help when it comes to dealing with trouble, as compared to a small charging operator.

Mike

10-to-1 odds the vandals drove away in a coal-rolling pickup truck

17 minutes ago
Viking79

No need to stereotype. I just don’t get this behavior, why are they so upset about Tesla? What does vandalizing a charger make them feel better? Would they do the same to a gas pump?

4 minutes ago
John

I get the behavior, it’s the same folks that spend thousands to convert their diesels to run less efficient, thus emitting great clouds of cancerous smoke to blow at folks like you and me. You won’t understand it because you don’t need validation for your life choices.

1 minute ago
William

Americans are once again showing our exceptionalism. It looks like the oil patch profiteers are starting to show their strong arm tactics, as the price of WTI goes lower, with the current global crude inventories building.

4 minutes ago
Willem-Alexander

Detecting Vandal, send 200 amps to the connector. Bye, bye!

5 minutes ago
John

I’ve experienced coal-rollers pissed off that I exist with my EV. They get angry because how dare I drive in the far right lane at the speed limit and not blow through gallons of gasoline on every driving trip. What’s sad is the fact that’s lost on them- they live in a country that has CHOICES, and most EV owners are completely fine with the live/let live concept. Instead of celebrating the freedom of choice, it’s all about “my way” or nothing. Sadly, that’s the country we live in right now.

3 minutes ago
2013Volt

I will never understand the hatred towards hybrids and evs. Everyone is free to purchase and drive whatever they want and if you fear the technology disrupting the status quo random destruction isn’t going to change anything. This kind of thing boggles my mind and really irritates me. These vandals deserve prison time.

2 minutes ago