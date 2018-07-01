Tesla Solar Roof Easiliy Handles House And Two EVs – User Example

5 H BY MARK KANE

One of the early adopters of the Tesla Solar Roof – the Toblerone – shared insights on the system that combined with Powerwall home energy storage enables it to stay mostly energy independent.

The house is a little over 2,000 sq feet (185 sq meters), and about 40% of the roof is covered with Solar Roof tiles, which provides up to 9.9 kW of power. The cost of the Solar Roof stands at roughly $55,000 after tax incentives.

As you can see on the Tesla app screens, the results between July 2 and July 8 were:

Tesla Solar Roof: 394 kWh

Home usage (with A/C and two EVs): 285 kWh

Powerwall: in 106 kWh, out 95 kWh

Grid: 101 kWh to grid, 2.9 kWh from grid

For us it’s pretty cool to see that you can run not only a home, but also two plug-in vehicles having your own power generation.

There is no doubt that the upfront costs for now are high, but in the long term it could become a lowest cost option (in terms of total ownership costs).

A few folks asked for photos. I’m re-sharing a few that I shared when the roof was installed in the spring. pic.twitter.com/TInZJBhBRk — Toblerone (@Toblerhaus) July 11, 2018

Solar roof is performing well through a week of July heat. Combo of using a/c and charging 2 EVs means we’re using a lot, but we’re creating even more! @Tesla #teslasolarroof pic.twitter.com/h1DgA6PB7h — Toblerone (@Toblerhaus) July 9, 2018

