Tesla Solar Roof Easiliy Handles House And Two EVs – User Example
One of the early adopters of the Tesla Solar Roof – the Toblerone – shared insights on the system that combined with Powerwall home energy storage enables it to stay mostly energy independent.
The house is a little over 2,000 sq feet (185 sq meters), and about 40% of the roof is covered with Solar Roof tiles, which provides up to 9.9 kW of power. The cost of the Solar Roof stands at roughly $55,000 after tax incentives.
As you can see on the Tesla app screens, the results between July 2 and July 8 were:
- Tesla Solar Roof: 394 kWh
- Home usage (with A/C and two EVs): 285 kWh
- Powerwall: in 106 kWh, out 95 kWh
- Grid: 101 kWh to grid, 2.9 kWh from grid
For us it’s pretty cool to see that you can run not only a home, but also two plug-in vehicles having your own power generation.
There is no doubt that the upfront costs for now are high, but in the long term it could become a lowest cost option (in terms of total ownership costs).
A few folks asked for photos. I’m re-sharing a few that I shared when the roof was installed in the spring. pic.twitter.com/TInZJBhBRk
— Toblerone (@Toblerhaus) July 11, 2018
— Toblerone (@Toblerhaus) July 11, 2018
— Toblerone (@Toblerhaus) July 11, 2018
Solar roof is performing well through a week of July heat. Combo of using a/c and charging 2 EVs means we’re using a lot, but we’re creating even more! @Tesla #teslasolarroof pic.twitter.com/h1DgA6PB7h
— Toblerone (@Toblerhaus) July 9, 2018
We have Tesla Solar Roof tiles. House is a little over 2,000 sq feet. Total price is about $55k with tax credits factored in.
— Toblerone (@Toblerhaus) July 10, 2018
The solar tiles make up about 40% of the roof, for a total system size of about 9.9 kW. Cost for about 2,000sq ft was about 55k with tax incentives.
— Toblerone (@Toblerhaus) July 11, 2018
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
15 Comments on "Tesla Solar Roof Easiliy Handles House And Two EVs – User Example"
That is a big upfront cost. Perhaps the house cost 100K? or 150K without the tiles (assuming it is not in a high rent area in CA). If it is in the bay area, then it is a drop in the bucket.
Or you could have just clicked on any one of the many twitter links in the story and instantly saw it is in San Jose…..
When you subtract out the cost of any comparable lifetime guarantee hail/wind/storm/fire rated premium roof product, it is indeed a drop in the bucket, and resale value of the home likely just went up by more than they spent.
Yea, this is far more feasible in the Bay Area than other parts of the state. $55k is easily half the cost of a house in some of the smaller communities.
Ave house in Seattle is over $800k – this roof would work well here too 🙂
Looks like, someone could put a solar array that covers 100% of their roof, a 25kW system, and have their own power plant…
Want to see some examples exactly like this with no grid useage or off grid disconnected or even better grid paying home owner but with this much closer to or in practice zero carbon arrangement.
Like to see this every week, its better than the Tesla drag stuff. Like to see it all tesla plus charge plates. So people can say I never have anything to do with petrol fuel energy in these ways anymore. Need to show all electric appliances too. There should be huge state incentives for the total cut.
These is a family that has been largely liberated from petrol rent seeking. No more working to subsidize criminal obsolete less than worthless permanently underwater artificial scarcity creating petrol fuel energy for them anymore. Need repeat this for every house on the planet.
This is very encouraging news. It appears the Tesla roofs will have sufficient output to handle both cars and home! Only 40% of the roof shown in this article are actual solar cells. Once competition and mass production starts, the price will be halfed in about 10 years. Just in time for the end of the service life of my roof that was installed in 1995. 25K for an electric roof? Deal!
There’s zero roi here other than the #first factor. In order to recoop the cost you have to stay in the house forever in which case much cheaper alternatives will be available in that time. Compare the cost to just standard solar panels that almost pencil out.
Gotta start SOMEWHERE. We had very early PC which in 1983 cost $4,000 and had less computing power than an Android watch.
Agree. Its OK if the first adopters front large development costs.
Which “first factor” are you referring to?
The ROI numbers have to include the value of the new premium lifetime roof itself. Even if the ROI were zero, it would actually mean they were getting a premium roof for free. What is the 30 year ROI on money spent on a typical asphalt roof? (That’s a trick question BTW…)
You also don’t need to live in the house forever, the resale value of that house just went up. A house like this in San Jose would likely have a significant bidding war.
Perhaps you don’t realize that there is value in more than simply “solar panels.”. This is a solar option that is finally NOT UGLY. Of course looks shouldn’t matter but they do, and many HOAs won’t allow the “ugly” solar panels at all.
These are awesome!
I have lived on Solar and a small wind generator for 25 years. No grid tie. No Tesla wall. Deep cycle batteries. Did all the installation myself. Run 2 freezers, large refigerator, dish washer, washer and dryer, a completely normal household. No electric bills for 25 years. The current most outrageous costs are the installations. Solar panels are over half the prices I paid 25 years ago.
Never have regretted Solar Decision.
Well its great that California will require all new homes to have solar panels installed on them starting I think in 2020. As contractors start building these and the Tesla manufacturing plant begins mass producing them there will be a tens of thousands of these Tesla solar roofs with powerwalls installed. There’s plenty of areas where people with money want solar but don’t want it to ruin the appearance of there home.
Given that the roof is both a roof and a set of solar panels, it would have been good to compare to the cost of both a normal roof and standard solar panels. $55k sounds like a hell of a lot of money for the roof but how much is the actual premium? Does the cost include the Powerwall as well?