Service Center Overload? LA Times Claims Cases Hit “Unbelievable” Level
3 H BY WADE MALONE 28
Some Tesla owners are finding longer waits when taking their Model 3, Model S or Model X in for service.
There was once a time when picking up a new Tesla was a momentous event. Deliveries occurred at a relaxed pace. When you arrived at your local Service Center to pick up your new car, you would be treated to 1-2 hours of walk-through and demonstration. A few months ago, the norm changed. First, deliveries changed to being “group” events. A Tesla employee would walk 3-5 new owners through the features of their new car at a time. Today, deliveries often happen during 15-20 minute windows to inspect the car and ask questions. Musk is now trying to reduce some aspects of the process to the press of a button.
In June, Tesla delivered nearly 3 times the volume in the U.S. than it did last year. Speeding up the delivery process has been essential. Of course, when it comes to getting the car serviced, “speeding up” is not really an option. So it is no surprise that some owners are seeing much longer delays than they had in the past.
The Los Angeles Times specifically quotes a Model X owner, Kaushal Bhaskar. His Model X door would sometimes refuse to open or would open at random, including once while driving on the highway. A Tesla service agent told him an appointment would be needed but that it might take several weeks. “But I don’t want to drive it!” said Kaushal, “This is a safety concern for me!”
Having a quick check of Tesla Motors Club, and social media does seem to suggest an increased number of service delays. Several owners have complained of having to schedule service 2-3 weeks ahead of time. Occasionally vehicles are held for weeks while waiting for replacement parts. When the time for service comes, owners are also bothered to find an ICE loaner waiting for them rather than a Tesla as was the case in the past. But it is not difficult to find similar complaints going back several years.
As Tesla expands, some growing pains will occur.
To be clear, this is not happening to everyone. For every horror story, there is usually a counterpoint presented of a smooth service experience. A lot of this seems to depend on where you live, when you’re taking your car in, and the severity of the service needed. But the number of Tesla vehicles on the road is only going to continue to grow. So Tesla will need to make moves to alleviate strain on their Service Centers.
Moving forward, Tesla plans for 80% of minor repairs to be handled by Tesla’s mobile service “in the field.” Expanding the number of Service Centers and employees in areas where Tesla thrives is also needed. Keeping parts in stock at all times will also mitigate delays or slow repair work. Separating delivery locations from Service Centers could make a big difference as well. Having more large, regional locations that focus only on deliveries would reduce a lot of strain on Service Centers.
Do you have a Model S, X, or 3? Have you noticed any significant change in the turnaround time when taking your car in for service? Let us know in the comment section below.
Source: Los Angeles Times
This is hype or it is localized to SoCal. I have no issues with either of my Tesla vehicles in Minnesota.
I have never had problems with my local service center.
Great to hear! 🙂 Yes, I have found lots of owners with recent service visits that were positive.
There were some long time Tesla owners complaining as well. But they’re comparing the current situation to what they experienced in the past.
Again, I think these are merely growing pains.
Haha, how many Teslas are in Minnesota? Therein lies the answer 😉
Norway owners wish they had the wait times of SoCal owners.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-07-24/norwegians-quietly-revolt-against-tesla
I haven’t had a problem in NC either, but Cali has a much larger concentration, and I AM concerned about their ability to scale as the number of vehicles on the road goes up by an order of magnitude.
No problem with my recent service visit at Dublin. Line was short and staff were fast and efficient. I have waited longer at Toyota service. Can’t understand the purpose of creating negative stories about Tesla. I’m tired of the negative press.
There is a new owner at the Times of El Segundo. No longer downtown LA anymore, after selling the Historic LA Times landmark building.
and the new owner of the LA Times USED to be the wealthiest guy in Los Angeles, until Elon. I would not be surprised if that plays a role or one of their journalists was snubbed by Elon or Tesla at some point.
So if I am to understand correctly, any media company that publishes anything negative about Tesla is getting back at Elon/Tesla for some wrongdoing they suffered in the past? And/or is a short? Is that how it works? No one publishes negative stuff because…negative stuff is actually happening?
There is nothing wrong with stories pointing out legitimate issues, as long as they are balanced, not using “it’s all horrible and Tesla is doomed” rhetoric… Can’t access to source article to check whether it falls in that category.
Uh Oh Scooby,
Time to call in the Mystery Machine!
I mentioned in another article that I called Tesla on Thursday the 12th and got an appointment for the following Thursday the 19th. I needed to address three problems that I noticed since taking delivery back in May. Arrived at 9:30am and got a loaner ’14 P85D until the car was ready at 4pm.
I talked to the service rep and he mentioned they were getting swamped in the last two months with deliveries. Since they have to prep the deliveries, it cuts into time needed to service existing cars. They are located in a small commercial park not designed for selling/servicing cars. They have cars all over the place and spilling into the side street and behind the building. I mentioned about getting a larger facility and he said that would be great but didn’t expect it anytime soon. BTW, there are only two service centers in my state. The showroom is in a building in the next set of buildings, about a five minute walk from the service center.
Pick a brand of car and I will find you service complaints on the internet. That is the nature of the auto industry.
The reality is that Tesla customer satisfaction is higher than any other car maker. *shrug*
Hopefully they will be able to keep up with production. But I also keep seeing new service locations open so they appear to know what they have to do.
I saw just as many (more in fact) happy customers with good service experiences as bad ones when looking into it. That says something since in general people are more likely to complain than commend lol.
Again, the occasional long delay isn’t unexpected considering just how many cars are being delivered now and the fact that SCs are pulling double duties with deliveries and service. If you need work done just as your SC receives a huge batch of new cars, you’re likely have to wait a while to schedule service. It happens.
But I think they’ll get it under control in the areas there are issues. 🙂
I think you blended two totally separate issues, trying to make a positive. Tesla owners like their cars a lot.
But historically Tesla has had pretty lousy customer service and even worse
replacement parts availability. I expect this problem to get much much worse as the Model 3 rolls out in volume before it gets resolved.
It’s one thing when your beloved Tesla is your enjoyable second car, it’s quite another when it’s your only daily driver.
Also, Tesla has been very inconsistent. I had great service at my service center. However, talking to other owners in the area, they have been very disappointed and willing to try a service center in the next state over.
That’s a Nix specialty. Take a negative, claim it’s FUD, and then use twisted logic to spin it into a positive, and slam other automakers in the process.
What is unbelievable is the amount of anti-Tesla articles published by the LA Times.
Their website should be renamed SeekingLATimes.com
Or, renaming the paper something more appropriate, possibly:
“The Other ‘Boring Company’ Local Rag”?
Any other possible suggestions, for renaming, and the obligatory IP rights, out there?
They must be censored. All true revolutionaries find it necessary sooner or later to be able to resist contr-revolutionary conspiracies! Big Oil doesn’t sleep and is always trying to subvert EV reBolution!
At least Elon should call the LA Times investor and make him to fire the editors. That is the thing!
Tesla is a victim of their own success. They’re constantly having to examine and change how they operate as they continue to grow. I suppose it’s a good problem to have, though- it means they have a product that everyone wants.
Jim Chanos, “Mr. Desperate”, is really having a horrible year for his fund. And with the journalistic “Pay-to-Play” ethos lately…
Also, Cue the upcoming Chanos short squeeze margin call from Hell, of what will have been his otherwise illustrious career.
Jim is going to have his own comparable, and quite memorable, Bill Gross “Bad Day and the Bad Trade”, moment.
“Speeding up the delivery process has been essential. Of course, when it comes to getting the car serviced, “speeding up” is not really an option. So it is no surprise that some owners are seeing much longer delays than they had in the past.”
No the surprising part is that these guys are only going to deliver THIS year a fraction of the number of cars they committed for for 2017 deliveries… and yet their ability to manage the logistics around being a company are years behind where they need to be.
When the Harvard Business School writes this case study someday, the #1 flaw in the strategy will be surfaced as “lack of independent dealers and service centers”. The Tesla Model does not scale. The weird thing is that they could easily get indy’s to invest in real estate, people, parts stock and inventory– but Musk’s demons won’t allow him to admit this is a loser strategy they’ve embarked upon.
You are correct to point out that this pain would go away with a dealership connection. However, I hope they never give in to that. I will be patient when I go knowing that is the alternative. Again you are correct to point out the positive of having a dealership to fix this current problem. I will endure it for the many many negatives.
Tesla made patents open source. I would like to see Tesla training offered to individuals so they are not locked into the dreaded dealership constraints. Maybe limited to body repair and non-battery-motor-charger related work.
Let’s see, they are on track to deliver some 230,000 or so cars this year; so if that’s a fraction, how much did they supposedly commit to for 2017? 500,000? 800,000?
Tesla Rockville, Maryland (DC suburbs) was a mess about a week ago. Cars everywhere, including at least one remote lot (80-100 total). Mostly new Model 3s presumably awaiting delivery. Not a single open parking spot to be had. Employees scrambling, looking mostly overwhelmed. In the hour or so I spent there, they made 4 deliveries though. Just when it started looking like they were making headway, another car carrier dropped off 9 new Model 3s.