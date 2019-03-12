Watch Tesla Model 3 Sentry Mode Catch Thieves On Camera: Video

1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

A Sentry Mode first?

Tesla rolled out Sentry Mode just about a month ago. Now we have the first footage of it capturing actual thieves in the act. In the video above (you’ll have to fast-forward to the 11:37 mark) the crooks are caught sneaking up on two different vehicles, breaking the small rear window, and making their escape.

The footage of the break-ins was shared exclusively with the Now You Know YouTube channel, who have shared it with the world. Unfortunately, the faces of the perps have been digitized. Therefore, any armchair detectives out there are unlikely to solve these particular crimes.

When armed, Sentry Mode is in a “Standby” state. However, if the car’s cameras catch someone suspiciously close, or the vehicle is leaned on, it saves the footage the car’s cameras have been capturing ten minutes prior to being set off. The front touchscreen shows a message warning would-be thieves they are on camera. If someone breaks the window, as happened here, it is supposed to then move to “Alarm” mode. Additionally, it should begin blasting out Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue” at max volume. Then, it sends the owner an alert through the Tesla app.

Why No Alarm?

Apparently, the ne’er-do-wells in the clip above have a pretty soft window-breaking touch, as the alarm does not go off when they break the glass. Score one for the bad guys. Still, their faces were apparently captured quite well, as was the vehicle they arrived in. When the authorities finally catch up with them, it’s quite possible these vehicle break-and-enters will be added to their list of crimes.

As Tesla stated when they rolled out the feature, “…no alarm system can prevent against all vehicle thefts, break-ins and threats…” Certainly, they were right about that. If the detection of window breaking isn’t quite up to snuff, it is possible that the automaker can improve the system with an over-the-air update.

Hopefully, the next time we have this type of video to share, we’ll have news of an arrest.

Source: YouTube