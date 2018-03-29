Tesla Sends Memo To Workers – Get Model 3 Production To 300 Per Day

23 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The automaker may move some employees off the Model S and X production lines just to ramp up Model 3 volume.

In a series of internal memos sent to Tesla employees last week, Bloomberg reports that Doug Field, Tesla’s chief engineering, stated:

“The world is watching us very closely, to understand one thing: How many Model 3’s can Tesla build in a week? This is a critical moment in Tesla’s history, and there are a number of reasons it’s so important. You should pick the one that hits you in the gut and makes you want to win.”

Production Woes – Tesla Model 3 Production Was Indeed Halted In February

The email string reportedly began on or around March 23. Field added that proving haters and short-sellers wrong would be achieved by getting Model 3 production up to 300 units per day. Of the naysayers, Fields wrote:

“I find that personally insulting, and you should too. Let’s make them regret ever betting against us. You will prove a bunch of haters wrong.”

Fields add that the 300-unit-per-day figure would be an “incredible victory” for the employees and automaker as a whole.

In addition, Field noted in the memos that production of the Model 3 was currently at 200 units per day.

This all comes as Tesla stock has sunk to lows as doubts around Model 3 production and an open investigation into the recent deadly Tesla Model X crash have been front and center for the automaker.

Tesla will report global sales for Q1 next week.

Source: Bloomberg