Tesla Semi Juices Up From 5 Superchargers At Same Time: Video
You have to manage somehow when there are no Megachargers yet.
One of the Tesla enthusiasts spotted a Tesla Semi at the Kettleman City Supercharger in California, where some 40 Supercharging stalls are waiting for travelers.
According to the author of the video, the Semi was connected to 5 Superchargers at once!
naderassemi: “The Tesla Semi making an appearance at the Kettleman City supercharger. Pulling juice from 5 stations at once.”
“UPS depot across the street.”
Tesla Semi normally should use its own network of Tesla Megachargers, but as there are none launched yet, the prototype trucks are connected to Superchargers via special adaptors. It turns out that many Superchargers can feed power to Semi, but it’s still just a base level charge.
Tesla Megachargers are expected to be up to 2 MW power electronic monsters, because it needs to replenish 400 miles (640 km) of range (or 80% of the 500-mile version) in 30 minutes.
Elsewhere (in Germany) there’re already EVs (protoypes) with more charging power: https://insideevs.com/fastcharge-porsche-increases-charging-power-450-kw/
notting
That has more power than 5 Superchargers? Methinks your math is just a wee bit off.
But really just a wee bit. Superchargers do put out more than 90kW, but not by a whole lot.
120 kW x 5 = 600 kW – so – not so bad after all!
The reality of things is Tesla should switch to 800v for the Semi or maybe even 1600v. It would allow charging on smaller connectors and lighter gauge wire. Even at 1600 volts you’d still need 1250 amps to hit two megawatts of power. They could charge in series and draw from the packs in parallel to maintain compatibility.
technology limits working voltage to 1000V. PCB – RF4. How do you get around that?
I just can’t imagine dozens, or even hundreds of these charging all at once. It almost seems like it’ll be beneficial to just build your own power generation plant, supplement it with solar and battery farm to cut down on the power distribution cost. Or site these near a hydroelectric plant, wind or solar farm.