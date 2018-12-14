Tesla Semi Juices Up From 5 Superchargers At Same Time: Video

4 H BY MARK KANE

You have to manage somehow when there are no Megachargers yet.

One of the Tesla enthusiasts spotted a Tesla Semi at the Kettleman City Supercharger in California, where some 40 Supercharging stalls are waiting for travelers.

According to the author of the video, the Semi was connected to 5 Superchargers at once!

naderassemi: “The Tesla Semi making an appearance at the Kettleman City supercharger. Pulling juice from 5 stations at once.” “UPS depot across the street.”

Tesla Semi normally should use its own network of Tesla Megachargers, but as there are none launched yet, the prototype trucks are connected to Superchargers via special adaptors. It turns out that many Superchargers can feed power to Semi, but it’s still just a base level charge.

Tesla Megachargers are expected to be up to 2 MW power electronic monsters, because it needs to replenish 400 miles (640 km) of range (or 80% of the 500-mile version) in 30 minutes.

