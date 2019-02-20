Tesla Semi Acceleration Blows Away Chevy Volt: Video
22 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY 2
Now that’s one quick semi.
Typically, when one pulls on an on-ramp behind a semi, you slow your roll. That’s because a normal semi is rather slow to accelerate.
That’s apparently not the case when it comes to the Tesla Semi.
A massive Tesla Semi is just too much for the Chevy Volt. The Semi quickly out accelerates the Volt on the on-ramp and even a Model X barely can keep pace.
This video clip, taken from within a Tesla Model X, shows the near insane level of acceleration of the Tesla Semi. In a flash, it pulls away from the Volt, leaving it in the dust.
Officially, specs for the Tesla Semi list the following:
- Acceleration 0-60 mph with 80K lbs load – 20 sec
- Speed up a 5% Grade – 65 mph
- Mile Range – 300 or 500 miles
- Powertrain – 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles
- Energy Consumption – Less than 2 kWh / mile
- Fuel Savings – $200,000+
- Expected Base Price (300 mile range) – $150,000
- Expected Base Price (500 mile range) – $180,000
- Base Reservation – $20,000
- Expected Founders Series Price – $200,000
- Founders Series Reservation – $200,000
* Prices displayed in USD. International pricing will vary.
Video description:
The Tesla Semi’s acceleration smokes the freeway on-ramp.
In my Model 75D Uncorked I had to put the pedal down to catch back up.
This clip is from my spotting of the Tesla Semi’s in their first commercial run from the Tesla Gigafactory to the Tesla Fremont Factory.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Tesla Semi Acceleration Blows Away Chevy Volt: Video"
😂
“A massive Tesla Semi is just too much for the Chevy Volt. The Semi quickly out accelerates the Volt on the on-ramp and even a Model X barely can keep pace.”
Dumbest claim ever!!!
The person who made the video to make the claim must failed math and physics 101.
There is no way anyone know if the Volt was under full acceleration. Also, when the car stopped for a 1 second and then the Tesla stopped for almost 2 seconds and have to catch up to the semi doesn’t mean a thing about how quick the semi was accelerating.
Why are so many dumb people posting dumb stuff on youtube? I guess that is fine. But why does Inside EV have to cover those dumb video?
Not to mention the fact the original video never made any claims about Semi blowing away the Volt. It was just very quick. It is INSIDE EV’s writer who made this ridiculous and completely stupid comment out of nowhere.