Tesla Semi Acceleration Blows Away Chevy Volt: Video

22 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Now that’s one quick semi.

Typically, when one pulls on an on-ramp behind a semi, you slow your roll. That’s because a normal semi is rather slow to accelerate.

That’s apparently not the case when it comes to the Tesla Semi.

A massive Tesla Semi is just too much for the Chevy Volt. The Semi quickly out accelerates the Volt on the on-ramp and even a Model X barely can keep pace.

This video clip, taken from within a Tesla Model X, shows the near insane level of acceleration of the Tesla Semi. In a flash, it pulls away from the Volt, leaving it in the dust.

Officially, specs for the Tesla Semi list the following:

Acceleration 0-60 mph with 80K lbs load – 20 sec

Speed up a 5% Grade – 65 mph

Mile Range – 300 or 500 miles

Powertrain – 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles

Energy Consumption – Less than 2 kWh / mile

Fuel Savings – $200,000+

Expected Base Price (300 mile range) – $150,000

Expected Base Price (500 mile range) – $180,000

Base Reservation – $20,000

Expected Founders Series Price – $200,000

Founders Series Reservation – $200,000

* Prices displayed in USD. International pricing will vary.

Video description: