Tesla Releases New Semi Teaser, Sends Out Reveal Invites

18 hours ago by Eric Loveday

The reveal is still set for later this month.

After a couple of delays, it seems Tesla is on track to reveal its semi later this month.

Just yesterday, the automaker started sending out invites (see below) to the event. The reveal will take place on November 16 at Tesla’s design Center in Hawthorne, California. The event kicks off at 7:00 PM Pacific time, with Musk set to take to the stage an hour or so later.

The only concrete bit of information we know in regards to the Tesla semi is that it will be more of a short to mid-range truck and not a true long-hauler. Beyond that, it’s all speculation at this point.

This latest teaser sure does look a lot like that actual truck spotted awhile back.