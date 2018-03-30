Tesla Q2 Production – Model 3 Hits 28,578, Total Reaches 53,339
Production has been “in tents” the past two weeks.
In spectacular fashion, the automaker produced over 28,000 Model 3, which is more than Model S and Model X production combined.
Tesla has just released official production figures for Q2 2018.
Tesla notes that the 53,339 total vehicles produced actually represents an impressive 55% boost over Q1 production. The automaker states:
Q2 production totaled 53,339 vehicles, a 55% increase from Q1, making it the most productive quarter in Tesla history by far. For the first time, Model 3 production (28,578) exceeded combined Model S and X production (24,761), and we produced almost three times the amount of Model 3s than we did in Q1. Our Model 3 weekly production rate also more than doubled during the quarter, and we did so without compromising quality.
See our detailed sales estimate post with expectations for June. This is not to be confused with production figures, which vary widely as compared to sales.
Moving on…
Tesla notes in its release that the new “Tesla Tent” (referred to by Tesla as GA4) is actually turning out to be a solid produced. The automaker states:
GA4, our new General Assembly line for Model 3, was responsible for roughly 20% of Model 3s produced last week, with quality from that line being as good as our regular GA3 line. We expect that GA3 alone can reach a production rate of 5,000 Model 3s per week soon, but GA4 helped to get us there faster and will also help to exceed that rate.
As we noted over the weekend, Tesla production hit nearly 7,000 units in the past 7 days. Officially, Tesla puts that figure at 6,944. Here’s the breakdown:
In the last seven days of Q2, Tesla produced 5,031 Model 3 and 1,913 Model S and X vehicles.
Tesla says it should be able to produce 6,000 Model 3s per week by late August.
As for deliveries, Tesla states:
Q2 deliveries totaled 40,740 vehicles, of which 18,440 were Model 3, 10,930 were Model S, and 11,370 were Model X. Model S and X deliveries are in line with our guidance provided on May 3.
There are those in-transit vehicles to mention too:
11,166 Model 3 vehicles and 3,892 Model S and X vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of Q2, and will be delivered in early Q3. The high number of customer vehicles in transit for Model 3 was primarily due to a significant increase in production towards the end of the quarter.
And lastly, Tesla has provided us with all-time delivery figures for the Model 3:
…we have now delivered 28,386 Model 3 vehicles to date.
And some 420,000 reservations for the Model 3 are still out there somewhere, according to the automaker.
More info in the Tesla press release below.
Tesla Q2 2018 Vehicle Production and Deliveries
Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5%. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.
38 Comments on "Tesla Q2 Production – Model 3 Hits 28,578, Total Reaches 53,339"
Well done to the Tesla Team!
Hope the ‘Shorts’ are getting it in ‘the shorts’😄
Stock is still down from the recent high caused by Elon buying stock using money borrowed against… his Tesla stock. No alarm bells there.
Manufacturing stocks in general keep getting hit by trade tariff fears driving down stocks. F and GM are much further off their 52 week highs. GM is down 15% off their 52 week high. F is down 20%. TSLA is off 10%.
Does that mean that Tesla has tripped the 200K threshold in Q2 2018?
Sounds like it. I believe they were at ~194k entering June. If IEVs estimate of 6k 3’s in June is correct, that would be enough to break the 200k barrier without even adding in S and X sales.
Tesla needs the money.
No, since those are not deliveries, and only cars delivered in the U.S. count. These are production numbers.
IEV’s estimated Tesla sold 10,125 Model 3s in April and May combined. Since Tesla just announced they “delivered” 18,440 3’s in Q2, that means they sold 7-8k 3s in June..more than enough to break past 200k without even factoring S and X sales. Looks like the credit clock just started ticking!
I wouldn’t assume those earlier estimates were correct. Given the number of lots with thousands of Model 3s on them and with how many they were shipping to Canada, I would not at all be surprised if they let their deliveries suffer in June when investors are already expecting bad results from Q2. This will also bolster Q3 deliveries to help Q3 and Q4 show profitable results.
You are missing the Canadian deliveries.
Model S and X sales also count towards the credit. If those sales numbers are correct, it would be mathematically impossible to avoid 200k. Canada’s population is only 10% that of the US. There are only so many Teslas you can send north of the border before running out out orders to fill.
This is not a bad problem to have. If Tesla exceeds 200k, it likely means that they are finally succeeding at getting their manufacturing process together. That is a good thing for their long term health.
Only if they all went to Americans, which is not the case.
Only if they were all delivered to Americans.
OTOH, if Tesla delivered to Canadians, and Mexicans, and Europeans , along with simply parked a lot and are waiting to deliver them, then no. I’m sure they did not hit 200K.
But hey, nice troll.
I provided our estimates from Canada in this article:
https://insideevs.com/why-we-believe-tesla-passed-200k-u-s-sales-in-june/
When added with our US delivery estimates for Q2 and about 200 Canadian 3s delivered in late May, our quarterly estimates almost 100% match Teslas final numbers.
No Model 3s have been sold in Mexico or Europe. (although a few wealthy Europeans have imported ones from the US)
Great Job! Well done. Does anyone know if they did hit the 200k mark of deliveries regarding the incentives?
Some stories that Elon will shortly be making some big announcement…Maybe it will be the 200,000th Tesla Delivery? (shortly = what seems to be in a few days!)
I’m gonna enjoy reading the lame excuses the shorts and naysayers are gonna throw around now……”but, but, but…Tesla was also involved in the Kennedy assassination”
No – really – THAT one is True! As a Baby, Elon Said – He’s Gotta Go, in Baby talk, and the CIA Agreed!
/S
Soops – Wrong Story! Baby Elon was thinking about Fossil Fueled Cars – even back then! CIA Mis-Translated his message! “He’s Gotta Go” – was really – “They Got To Go, and So do I!”
🙂
That does seem like an interesting line of thought. It used to be that you didn’t want a Chrysler made on a Monday or Friday. I don’t recall exactly why. With Tesla, you don’t want one made in the last couple weeks of the quarter, or one made in the tent!
Gullible investors? Tesla’s stock has remained stratospheric throughout the shorter’s FUD bombardment in the past few years.
I wouldn’t worry too much about Seeking Alpha&co, I don’t think anybody takes this stuff all that seriously anymore.
Deliveries were below 50K in the first year of production, as I predicted. 5K per week deadline missed for the third time, although this one by only a few hours, despite the tent desperation play. Still, maybe we will actually see the 35K car after all, which is good news. Opening orders to everyone, along with the performance price cut, indicates supply will soon exceed demand for the higher priced models.
Twenty Two Electrics — Yawn. You whine about 50K, and Tesla will blow past 50K in Q3 alone at current production rates. Meanwhile GM has STILL failed to ever hit their original 2012 production target of 60K Volt/Ampera units 6 years later.
Actually hitting targets, even if it is a few quarters late, certainly beats never hitting targets ever, or having such tiny, minuscule targets that the numbers are a rounding error on the monthly sales chart, like so many car makers with models at the bottom of the list.
Congratulations!
This is wonderful news!
Congratulations go to the hardworking teams at Tesla and Elon!
FINALLY got my order in – Juuuust under the July 1 threshold.
AWD ( Non-performance ). In Gotcha Red. 19″ wheels.
No Autopilot. OK, tell me what you think about ordering without Autopilot. I know Tesla
says they’ll charge me more for it after the fact – but the price of the Dual Motor dropped
$1,000, and I said …priorities, priorities…. Dual Motor won out.
A black Model 3 pulled up next to me at a stoplight. His window was open, so I rolled down
mine and asked him how he liked his car so far. He effused: “Had it since February with
zero problems – Love the quality, absolutely love the car!” Good sign. I saw no panel gaps
and he had the 19″ wheels too. I’m optimistic. My main concern was getting the tax credit,
as I previously had considered waiting for the $35,000-$40,000 version. I also am counting
on that quality issue – that pumping out 7,500 cars per week isn’t going to compromise
build quality.
So far – things are looking up.
According to various Model 3 trackers, production was so low earlier in the month, I wonder if parts were being stockpiled to make this goal. Sustained output is what matters. We’ll know within a month or two.
My Model 3 has had some quality issues, and the doors and malfunctioning smartphone key drives me crazy, but is a genuine hoot to drive. Reminds me a bit of a WRX.
Just curious 7-E, what kind of smartphone do you use? It seems most iphone users report few problems with the smartphone as key whereas android users tend to report more problems.
Twelve Electrics — Tesla shut down the factory at the end of May for 6 days of line upgrades. When the line came back up, initial run numbers were low as the validated the line upgrades.
Just like every car maker does when they have had a line down for updates. Which every single car maker does at least once a year.
You own zero Tesla’s.
Ah,I feel for the owners of imaginary Tesla’s. Their minds just haunted by all the imaginary problems their imaginary ride is causing them!
ROFLOL!
“Production has been in tents the past two weeks.”
Your application for Cheesy Punster has been received 🙂
From article Tesla said: “Q2 production totaled 53,339 vehicles, a 55% increase from Q1…”
—————-
Likely Q3 will have a similar ~50%+ production increase from prior quarter putting Q3 production ~80,000.
Car sales are a zero-sum-game…
Would be interesting to know from where Tesla is taking those sales.
For sure some pain is starting to be felt somewhere…
Congrats Tesla team! Awesome stuff.
Over 15,000 cars in transit?! Jesus the lawnman, Q3 is gonna be nuts!
I would be willing to bet that 200k was delivered on July 1 or 2.
by my math that is not 7000 cars produced in a week, and Elon’s tweet does not say 7000 cars in 7 days… “It says 7000 cars, 7 days”… there is a difference. Lets not get the car in front of the horse.
@David Green said: “by my math…”
——————
Short-queeze math?
Whatever happens, at least the whole 200,000 limit thing is over. Tesla can move full speed ahead now, and the idiots on SA who predicted the end of the credit would be the end of Tesla can go suck it.