Tesla Q2 Production – Model 3 Hits 28,578, Total Reaches 53,339

Production has been “in tents” the past two weeks.

In spectacular fashion, the automaker produced over 28,000 Model 3, which is more than Model S and Model X production combined.

Tesla has just released official production figures for Q2 2018.

Tesla notes that the 53,339 total vehicles produced actually represents an impressive 55% boost over Q1 production. The automaker states:

Q2 production totaled 53,339 vehicles, a 55% increase from Q1, making it the most productive quarter in Tesla history by far. For the first time, Model 3 production (28,578) exceeded combined Model S and X production (24,761), and we produced almost three times the amount of Model 3s than we did in Q1. Our Model 3 weekly production rate also more than doubled during the quarter, and we did so without compromising quality.

See our detailed sales estimate post with expectations for June. This is not to be confused with production figures, which vary widely as compared to sales.

Moving on…

Tesla notes in its release that the new “Tesla Tent” (referred to by Tesla as GA4) is actually turning out to be a solid produced. The automaker states:

GA4, our new General Assembly line for Model 3, was responsible for roughly 20% of Model 3s produced last week, with quality from that line being as good as our regular GA3 line. We expect that GA3 alone can reach a production rate of 5,000 Model 3s per week soon, but GA4 helped to get us there faster and will also help to exceed that rate.

As we noted over the weekend, Tesla production hit nearly 7,000 units in the past 7 days. Officially, Tesla puts that figure at 6,944. Here’s the breakdown:

In the last seven days of Q2, Tesla produced 5,031 Model 3 and 1,913 Model S and X vehicles.

Tesla says it should be able to produce 6,000 Model 3s per week by late August.

As for deliveries, Tesla states:

Q2 deliveries totaled 40,740 vehicles, of which 18,440 were Model 3, 10,930 were Model S, and 11,370 were Model X. Model S and X deliveries are in line with our guidance provided on May 3.

There are those in-transit vehicles to mention too:

11,166 Model 3 vehicles and 3,892 Model S and X vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of Q2, and will be delivered in early Q3. The high number of customer vehicles in transit for Model 3 was primarily due to a significant increase in production towards the end of the quarter.

And lastly, Tesla has provided us with all-time delivery figures for the Model 3:

…we have now delivered 28,386 Model 3 vehicles to date.

And some 420,000 reservations for the Model 3 are still out there somewhere, according to the automaker.

