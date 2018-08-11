Tesla Produced Over 80,000 Model 3, Almost 40,000 In Last 2 Months
Tesla’s cumulative Model 3 production now exceeds 80,000.
According to Bloomberg, cumulative production of Tesla Model 3, estimated through its VIN-tracking algorithm, is now above 80,000! Yes, we’re aware that the tracker is not entirely accurate, but it’s often close to actual.
The Tesla Model 3 Tracker indicates (as of August 31) 80,383 units produced, which means that more than 39,000 were made in the past two months (July and August). The current production rate, however, is just 4,588 weekly, which is not what we expected (as 5,000 should be the base with hopes to reach the goal of 6,000). This downturn could be tied to recently exposed paint issues.
Taking into consideration that at least 20,000 more Model 3 will be produced in September, Tesla will reach the milestone of 100,000 copies by the end of third quarter and 60,000 or 60% of those will be cars made within three months. That’s huge progress.
Production and deliveries of the Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:
- 2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered
- 2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered
- 2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered
- 2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,440 delivered
- 2018’Q3 – already >39,354 produced
Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker
