Massive Tesla Mountain Meet-Up And Drive Down Blue Ridge Parkway

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Nothing quite like a bunch of Teslas enjoying an incredibly scenic excursion.

First of all, we’d like to say that if you’ve never experienced the Blue Ridge Parkway in the North Carolina Appalachians, put it on your bucket list. The area is absolutely gorgeous, as you can tell from the video. It’s especially amazing in the fall and attracts a wealth of visitors to see the leaves changing color, but it’s a bit too early right now for prime colors. Nonetheless, a large group of Tesla owners met there to hang out, drive the spectacular roadway, and record gorgeous drone footage.

At one point there are 20 Tesla vehicles crossing a winding bridge in one direction, while another 20 are heading the opposite direction. It’s become increasingly clear that Tesla owners are part of a large and supportive community. We are seeing more and more of these meet-ups, road trips, and forums popping up on a regular basis. Regardless of whether you’re a Tesla supporter, the interactions, visual stimulation, and reality of this is just plain cool for the segment as a whole.

Video Description via i1Tesla on YouTube:

HUGE Tesla Mountain Meet-Up

Huge Tesla meet-up and drive down the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. Drone and car video coverage.

Hat tip ffbj!