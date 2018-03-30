Tesla Model Y Teaser Comes Into View
JUN 6 2018 BY ERIC LOVEDAY 37
The lone teaser image of the Tesla Model Y that was released last evening now has taken on a more realistic appearance thanks to the skills of Miguel Masse.
The new TESLA MODEL Y #modelY #tesla , looks like a BEAST (Photoshoped by me) @Tesla @lexiheft @elonmusk @FredericLambert @slcuervo @ResidentSponge @foroelectricos pic.twitter.com/HbuYdjNJuL
— Miguel Massé (@MiguelMasse) June 6, 2018
Model Y details are scant, though Tesla CEO Elon Musk did state last night that it will be publicly revealed in March of 2019.
For reference, these are the only two official teasers of the Model Y released by Tesla:
We do have a couple of additional rendered looks at the Y to share from the past with you:
37 Comments on "Tesla Model Y Teaser Comes Into View"
Thanks Miguel, looks good as a crossover!
Good work Miguel! I hope I can actually own and drive a Model Y before 2022, here in the US!
Hmmm, no. Miguel Masse’s imaginative render shows a hump on the far side of the car, the curve of the left front fender; a hump which is missing in Tesla’s teaser image.
We don’t even know whether the teaser image is the front or the back of the car. From Miguel Masse’s render, I’d guess it’s more likely to be the back, and not the front as he has shown.
i have published a new pic https://twitter.com/MiguelMasse/status/1004396688239415296
Nice work. I will be curious to see how close you are on everything. I suspect spot on, though I still wonder about the rear doors.
I prefer the first one.
The teaser image has to be the front. The illustrated double-curved shape would only work as a rear for a low-profile sedan with a trunk. It doesn’t work for a passenger/cargo volume-maximizing SUV rear. To be both functionally-accessible for large items and aero at all, the rear will almost surely be a hatchback style with the hatch following a single continuous curve tapering from the roof down to the rear, terminating with a moderate cut-off kammback style tail. Perhaps not exactly like the Model X, but generally in that same vein. The other renderings both show that vision, too.
You’re right, the teaser pic could be the back of a sedan, but not the back of a car with a rear hatch, like the Model Y will have. My bad, and thanks for catching my error!
Oh god let’s hope it’s the front! Tesla’s already have become a bit too egg shaped for my taste. I can live with it though. But I can’t take banana shaped.
Is rear door falcon wing or normal?
So reports are saying that Model Y will have Falcon doors.
Which is disappointing to me.
Maybe manual falcon doors? it could be so cool. we will see… any way tesla has to reduce cost so….
the board told musk to ditch it and go with a simpler platform from the model 3. No falcon doors which is great
I certainly hope that’s true. What is the source of your info?
Looks like a Model 3 stretched vertically.
True but not exactly there are little changes
Yup, looks like a TM3 after being on 80mg of Prednisone for 3 months.
Bro1999 aka Bob Lutz tsla $319 LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP
I don’t have high expectations, Tesla designer is subpar with the competitors, what a miss opportunities to par an awesome machine with a beautiful style.
You need to schedule a visit to an optometrist. The Tesla Model S is the most gorgeous, most sexy car ever made!
Going to seriously need ppf on that huge “grill”/bumper area. Mine already has seen the bombardment of bugs.
Hmm, not some sort of awkward looking tall Model 3 I hope…. I would prefer the”long” Model 3 :
It amazes me that people keep complaining about the “awkward” or “pregnant whale” shape of an SUV/CUV/ hatchback. Look, if you want something low and sleek, buy a sports car, or a sleekly designed luxury sedan like the Tesla Model S, an Aston Martin, or a Jaguar. If you want something with a higher roof and more cargo area, then it’s going to have a higher roofline. If it has a higher roofline, then Hello! …it’s not going to be low and sleek, so quit complaining about not being able to have what’s physically impossible!
I want something with more utility, yet not the extra weight and drag and therefore less range for battery size of a crossover. Enter the wagon. A retro concept for sure in the current SUV oriented market but it makes perfect sense for electric drive.
…and look at the picture :it is low and sleek so yes, I can have my cake and eat it too.
Nice, that looks way better the the current 3…. Much more utility, and balance…
A lot of renderings have the Y as a fastback which I hope it doesn’t. It would be less useful and awkward looking (aka BMW GT)
I expect the Model Y will have more or less the same resemblance to a Model 3 which a Model X has to a Model 3. Why wouldn’t it? So there are gonna be a lot of complaints about it looking “fat” or like a “pregnant whale”, just like there were about the Model X.
Sigh. Sometimes people can be sooooooo predictable! :-/
The shape of the model x versus a traditional suv reduces its utility, yes there is a aero hit, but the point of a cuv/suv is their utility. I expect Tesla to screw this up. It would be great to see a traditional wagon or even a minivan but again Tesla won’t do it, in this respect the put aero over function/utility.
If Tesla wants to be sure the Model Y will be a failure, then making it a minivan would be pretty much the surest way to do that. Minivans have been almost entirely replaced in the U.S. market by SUVs and CUVs, and even station wagons have largely disappeared from American makes.
I completely agree that Tesla’s refusal to put a flat roof on the Model X certainly does reduce its utility, altho it does improve energy efficiency and range. I fully expect Tesla to do the same with the Model Y. Again, why wouldn’t they? If there has been any significant change in Tesla’s approach to car design since the Model X was designed, it certainly doesn’t show in the Model 3! Yeah, Elon keep saying “I’m going to quit making things more complex than necessary”, but he keeps doing it anyway! (The TM3 door handles are not an example of the KISS principle in action. Nor are the emergency mechanical door releases on the inside.)
I am hoping, perhaps futilely, that Tesla will at least not put falcon wing doors on the TMY!
I hated SUV’s but love wagons. Now that SUVs and CUV’s are really station wagons relabeled. I’m looking forward to adding the Y to our Tesla collection. The complexity of the falcons wings and size of the X made it easy for us to say no and pass on that car.
I don’t disagree that minivans are out of fashion but they have high utility, much more so than a cuv/suv, the sliding doors and fold flat seats are very useful (if the fold flat/ stow and go seats could be pulled off with the battery).
Well I certainly hope Tesla doesn’t make the Model Y a minivan! Almost no American buys a minivan these days. I would like to see Telsa buck the trend and put minivan-style sliding doors on a Model Y CUV, though. Or better yet, make sliding doors optional, for those who want a larger opening like the falcon wing doors have, but have regular doors available for those who don’t like the (perceived as negative by Americans) “minivan” image that Tesla bashers would surely try to attach to the Model Y if it had sliding minivan-style doors.
I think the render/photoshop job uses too much of the Model 3 low front end. The teaser seems to have a taller front that looks more blunt then the render.
Hope it is a true hatchback opening, and not overly sloped like the Model X.
Before Tesla launches Model-Y, I would like some company to convert Model-3 to a wagon design.
Tesla Model-3 is a very wide car with a width of 73″ which is same as the width of a full size car like Chevy Impala. Earlier Impala had a bench seat in the front that could seat 3 passengers making it a 6 passenger vehicle.
I think after market providers can modify Model-3 by removing bucket seat and installing bench seat so that Model-3 becomes a 6 seater vehicle for those who have frequent need to go with 6 passengers. This way they don’t need to take a SUV/Van when they go with 6 passengers and they can save a lot of money with Model-3 running on cheaper electricity than using SUV/Van that runs on gas.
Similarly it can also be converted to a proper wagon with the rear windshield in a 90 degree angle. A wagon like design will maximize the interior space. This way those who run a business can use Model-3 wagon to carry bigger stuff that may not fit in the current car version.
“Y” not?
The rendering is very good. Just hope they use the roadster 2 front in the actual car.