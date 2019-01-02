Tesla Model X Tows Gas Truck Away From Supercharger: Video
De-ICEing experiment.
When a non-electric car (ICE) is blocking a charging spot, thus preventing EVs from recharging, it’s called being ICEd. Sometimes it’s accidental. Often times it’s intentional.
Tesla Trip recently did a De-ICEing experiment with Chevy Silverado truck parked along several Tesla Superchargers. By towing it a bit with a Tesla Model X, which is capable of towing.
The experiment – with their own pickup truck – is kind of a proof of concept and, at least on snow, it seems to be technically doable.
However, especially in case of purposely parked ICE cars, we can’t advise towing the cars from charging spot because several; things could go wrong – from the legal and safety perspective (damage to the cars, lawsuit, street fight, etc.).
We must also remember that there is a problem with EVs being left at the DC fast charger, while already fully or almost fully charged (low charging speeds).
One of many real-life examples of these trucks purposely blocking charging stations can be found here:
Angry Truck Owners Are Blocking #Tesla Supercharger Spots. The EV vs. ICE wars have begun. #electriccar #truck Read: https://t.co/ZqjZT536Kg pic.twitter.com/8x76EQE6Sn
— CarBuzz (@CarBuzzcom) December 25, 2018
9 Comments on "Tesla Model X Tows Gas Truck Away From Supercharger: Video"
ICE Pick into the sidewall of the truck’s tire after towing it would also send a message.
I would just call the cops have them tow it away & the idiot that parked it there can pay the towing, storage , & Cab fees to go retrieve it , plus the parking ticket fine..
Did this guy really leave his truck unattended? Brave man….
Drag it to a fire hydrant and call it in to the local police non emergency number.
Don’t do this. You could be liable for expensive damages and an angry wacko attacking your Tesla.
If you did this, you would be the angry wacko. 🙂
Looks like the rollin coal pinheads found a new way to be a-holes.
Just let out the air on all 4 tires. It won’t help for charging Tesla vehicles, but at the least it is a problem for them.
Tesla should put up boards to say that ICE vehicles not allowed and give a tow No. over there which can be called to tow away that vehicle
Here in Ann Arbor, every charging station has a sign above it that states a $75 fine for “non-electric vehicles” and you will get a boot on your car, courtesy the Ann Arbor police. A simple policy with your local police departments can fix this situation.