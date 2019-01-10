Let’s Analyze Tesla’s Recent Model S, X 75D Discontinuation
Elon Musk broke the news last night that Tesla was dropping the 75 kWh Model S/X
Since the remaining 100 kWh options are currently $15k-18k more than the 75D’s, that would greatly decrease an already small niche of buyers that can afford the Model S and Model X. This is an atypical move for Tesla and there is likely some financial motivation behind the discontinuation.
Starting on Monday, Tesla will no longer be taking orders for the 75 kWh version of the Model S & X. If you’d like that version, please order by Sunday night at https://t.co/46TXqRJ3C1
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019
The most logical reasoning for the discontinuation is that Tesla is taking down its 75 kWh pack line to upgrade to a cheaper/more efficient architecture that can handle the V3 Supercharger. Since the 100D’s are Tesla’s highest margin vehicles, Tesla will be able to decrease their cost substantially because Tesla no longer has to cover the lower margin 75D’s in its sales mix.
While the 75 line is down, Tesla can crank out as many 100 kWh packs so that they can keep manufacturing their highest margin vehicles when they take down the 100-pack line for its upgrades.
Tesla can then reintroduce “Standard Range” S/X’s with higher ranges than the current 75D’s. Tesla can charge the same price for the SR than it did for the prior 75D because the buyer gets more range for “free” and Tesla gets better margins on their lower-end S/X’s.
When the SR is introduced, Tesla can upgrade the 100 kWh pack line while it continues to manufacture high-margin 100D’s with the inventory 100D packs that it produced during the 75D discontinuation. When the upgrades are complete, Tesla can reintroduce an upgraded “Long Range” S/X and charge the pre-discounted 100D price because the LR vehicles will have longer range and higher charge speeds.
With the old price-point, the new LR’s would then be able to again offset the lower margin SR’s.
When the next tax credit rollback occurs, Tesla will again have healthy margins on its flagships that will again enable it to drop the price of its vehicles again to absorb the impact.
What do you think about this move by Tesla? We’d also like to know your thoughts surrounding this analysis. Let us know in the comment section below.
12 Comments on "Let’s Analyze Tesla’s Recent Model S, X 75D Discontinuation"
Good analysis. Elon said the Model S/X were intended to be the flagships of the company and their current battery technology needs to be updated to keep pace with the battery improvements introduced with the Model 3.
Could be, how about you go and try to find out?
I guess the sales of the base models were decreasing and it didn’t make sense to continue selling them.
A new version has been rumored for quite some time now, but Tesla never took down an option. You could order 85s and 90s for some time, even when the newer version was out already.
Also wouldn’t a big retooling have been made after January 1st, or sometime in summer, when people take their vacations?
So could be, but it’s just speculation.
The sales of the base models now compete with used car sales of 3 year old Model S and X. Would you buy the base model new, or a loaded higher range used S and X.
The market would naturally move to the used car market for better value.
I agree Tesla will come out with a “SR” or similar which fills the hole left when they drop the 75D. Beyond that it’s impossible to guess pricing or the effect on margins.
Tesla needs to change their naming scheme to emphasize range instead of kWh. The new competitors have lots of kWh but not so much range.
I think this is part of the conversion to utilizing the new 2170 cells across the entire lineup and updating the “old” pack architecture in the S and X. I’m hopeful the “standard” range Model S will have a 90’ish kWh battery, and the “long” range will top 150kWh. On road trips that would just about let you leap frog superchargers.
Or reach the next supercharger when towing with the X.
FYI, I currently can leapfrog chargers in the X 100D. Easy to test/see this in abetterrouteplanner.com as well.
I agree with the premise, however, not with the timing. The new Model S (and X) will have the new architecture batteries, but, I seriously doubt they will pre-make some old-style batteries to keep the line cranking out older models. Tesla past performance is to slip stream changes. Depending on the scope of the change from old to new battery packs, it could take some downtime on the lines though.
I do believe they will switch to SR, MR and LR designations so their models are consistently labeled. Listing the battery capacity is like the old legacy method of listing the CID/Liter designations. Not a modern way to do things.
The reduced margins after the tax credit and $2000 price reduction take their bites probably mean that a good quarter of the 2018 margin on the car is now gone. This is probably the only viable way to keep the profits from that line to stay somewhat consistent.
the news makes it seem the prices keep going up but Musk has been lowering prices even though other manufacturers do not. My 2017 model X 75D with all the options, MSRP$115,000. Now with all the bundling my MSRP is $7000 less. With the new MSRP’s starting soon, it will still be a bargin as the 100kwh battery over my 75 kWh in 2017 was another $20,000 plus. If an Old school Escalade costs $100,000, glad Musk keeping entry level high for their premium version. I live on Maui island, so the 75 is perfect. If I moved to the mainland USA I would swap out for the 100kwh battery. The 100 kWh is perfect for mainland USA as using the heater and AC more and highway speeds.
Since Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-Tron are tailored to compete with 75D models (price and range wise), Tesla bumping up the specs on that model. I guess the new pack with Model 3 architecture will allow them to gain 20% range on those models.
The Model X/S have induction motors vs permanent magnet motors. Induction motors are premium take more energy but last forever. Plus the smaller 18—- battery’s are also premium over the Larger model 3 batteries.