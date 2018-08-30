Watch Tesla Model S Seats Evolve Over Time

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

As with OTA updates, Tesla cars are constantly improving and evolving.

The crew at Black Tesla gives us a detailed look at the Tesla Model S seats from 2012 – 2018, answering some interesting questions along the way.

When Tesla released the Model S, it was their first mass-produced vehicle. Naturally, with the lack of experience in building such vehicles, came all the small issues that owners quickly noticed. Nothing is more evident of that than the evolution of the seats found in Tesla cars. For the most part, this is due to Tesla not having (up until recently) seat production in-house.

The video above gives a short rundown of all four generations of the Model S seats.

The generation 1 seats, produced from 2012 – 2014, provided the owner with a good seating arrangement. The seats came in the standard leather, textile or performance form – for those owners that liked to push their Model S to the limit a bit more. The seats even came with a handy front pocket for various small items. However, the seats had skim padding and were reportedly uncomfortable for prolonged trips. Furthermore, the seats didn’t have impressive side support, which meant you would be sliding all over the place in tight cornering situations. Add the rather small headrests in the rear, and it’s no wonder that after just two years on the market, Tesla decided to redesign them.

The generation 2 seats, produced from Q4 2014 – 2015, provided a few tweaks and modifications when compared to the generation 1 seats. These featured slightly bigger bolsters and headrests. Furthermore, they came with somewhat thicker padding, but the customers still complained of poor comfort levels in prolonged driving situations. Even though the bigger bolsters provided better support and kept you from sliding as much as gen 1 seats, many owners argued that these simply still weren’t enough.

After the first two generations, there came the Tesla Model S generation 3 seats. Dubbed the “next gen seats,” these became available for the Model S from 2015-2016. Rumored to have been designed by Recaro, they provided much more support laterally and were more comfortable longitudinally, offering better sliding protection, better looks, and a much more comfortable experience. These were initially exclusive to the Performance model, though they quickly became standard for all Model S versions. While more comfortable, some customers still complained.

Last, but not least, are the generation 4 seats. Dubbed “Tesla Premium,” these seats became available in 2017 and are found in Teslas still today. These were completely redesigned by a new manufacturer, who was reportedly purchased by the company to bring the seat production aspect in-house. You can get more info on all of the Tesla Model S seats in the video above.