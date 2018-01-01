Tesla Model S P100D Versus Model X P90D – Race Video

1 min ago by Mark Kane

Ok, this is for sure one of those drag race videos that you know the result before it even starts. Everybody knows that Model S is quicker than the Model X.

The Tesla Model S P100D accelerates quicker than the Model X P90D because it’s lighter, more aerodynamic…and well, the powertrain has more output. Captain obvious FTW.

However it is still interesting to watch the two vehicles against each other, and how smooth and silent an all-Tesla duel on the strip can be (if only the cars next in line would quiet the heck up).