Tesla Model S Interior Flawed: Here Are The Fixes

9 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How does the Tesla Model S cabin really stack up?

It appears that our good buddy Sean Mitchell has been really ramping up his YouTube coverage as of late. He has been doing his homework and helping all Tesla owners by sharing about the Tesla Model 3 and Model X, even though he’s not an owner of those cars as of yet. Now, he’s back to providing information to Tesla Model S owners, which is his initial turf and obvious specialty.

Sean has owned his Tesla Model S for some time and is toying with the idea of taking advantage of his Model 3 reservation or going “huge-plunge-mode” and buying a new or used Tesla Model X.

At any rate, after living with the used Model S for a long time and spending a ton of time in it, Sean is not so happy with its center console, interior storage cubby, and lack of coat hooks. Well, he’s ordered and used some of these items from another company (which he says he may review in the future), but thanks to EVANNEX, he’s got himself a whole new arsenal of aftermarket equipment that may solve all of his problems.

Check out the video above to see the items and their application.

Thanks, Sean!

Video Description via Sean Mitchell on YouTube:

Fixing three flaws with Tesla’s Model S interior design

